Dugout Discussion

Switzerland v Colombia team news: Manzambi absent, Suarez in

7 July 2026 9 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The winners of Groups B and K, Switzerland and Colombia, are about to meet in Vancouver for the right to face Argentina in Sunday morning’s World Cup quarter-final.

Kick-off is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

For the Swiss, breakout star Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) suffered a knee injury in training, joining Michel Aebischer ($5.9m) and Luca Jaquez ($3.5m) on the sidelines.

Manzambi and Ruben Vargas ($6.8m) make way for Ardon Jashari ($5.2m) and Fabian Rieder ($6.2m).

Their South American opponents alter even less from the Round of 32, replacing Jhon Cordoba ($6.1m) with Luis Suarez ($5.7m). That was the early enforced substitution versus Ghana.

Popular picks Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) and Luis Diaz ($8.1m) start, as does James Rodriguez ($6.5m), despite the latter being a half-time departure last Saturday.

LINE-UPS

Switzerland XI: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, R Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Rieder, Jashari, Ndoye; Embolo

Subs: Keller, Mvogo, Muheim, Widmer, Sow, Fassnacht, Vargas, Comert, Okafor, Amdouni, Amenda, Itten

Colombia XI: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, J Arias, J Rodríguez, Luis Suárez, Luis Díaz

Subs: Montero, Ospina, S Arias, Ditta, Machado, Mina, Rios, Campaz, Carrascal, Quintero, Portilla, Castano, Gomez, Hernandez, Cordoba

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    No Shaqiri, no party!

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Xherdan!!!

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  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Do something Lucho!

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  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    32 mins ago

    The UK is catching up on their sleep

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  4. karam94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Baffled why I convinced myself Diaz in midfield was a good idea on a wildcard.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ditto

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  5. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on the game
    Arias is not a good player at all, and Diaz and Munoz are light years ahead skillwise of all the other Colombians including James
    The FIFA logo keeps flashing up at the beginning and end of every slow mo replay - Im sure this is new to this WC?
    And Infantino keeps flashing up every 10 minutes on my telly its getting daft, Fifa is now a brand

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  6. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Really glad I avoided Manzambi! Seems to be in everyone’s team. Having a very poor round though. My defensive shield has been useless. In fact, it is only useful if your player concedes exactly 1 goal. So only helped this round if you had a defender from Paraguay, Belgium, Norway or Portugal.

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  7. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Buy Baena, De Paul or De Ketelaere? Need a cheap midfield enabler.

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