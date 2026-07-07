Switzerland v Colombia team news: Manzambi absent, Suarez in

The winners of Groups B and K, Switzerland and Colombia, are about to meet in Vancouver for the right to face Argentina in Sunday morning’s World Cup quarter-final.

Kick-off is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

For the Swiss, breakout star Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) suffered a knee injury in training, joining Michel Aebischer ($5.9m) and Luca Jaquez ($3.5m) on the sidelines.

Manzambi and Ruben Vargas ($6.8m) make way for Ardon Jashari ($5.2m) and Fabian Rieder ($6.2m).

Their South American opponents alter even less from the Round of 32, replacing Jhon Cordoba ($6.1m) with Luis Suarez ($5.7m). That was the early enforced substitution versus Ghana.

Popular picks Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) and Luis Diaz ($8.1m) start, as does James Rodriguez ($6.5m), despite the latter being a half-time departure last Saturday.

LINE-UPS

Switzerland XI: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, R Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Rieder, Jashari, Ndoye; Embolo

Subs: Keller, Mvogo, Muheim, Widmer, Sow, Fassnacht, Vargas, Comert, Okafor, Amdouni, Amenda, Itten

Colombia XI: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, J Arias, J Rodríguez, Luis Suárez, Luis Díaz

Subs: Montero, Ospina, S Arias, Ditta, Machado, Mina, Rios, Campaz, Carrascal, Quintero, Portilla, Castano, Gomez, Hernandez, Cordoba