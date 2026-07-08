World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban or suspended?

8 July 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Before you make any transfers for the Quarter-final round of Fantasy FIFA World Cup, it’s worth taking a quick gander at the players flirting with ban.

In a nutshell: any player who was booked once in the Round of 32/Round of 16 will pick up a one-match suspension if they are cautioned again in the quarter-finals.

The good news: yellow cards are wiped after the upcoming round.

So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope?

YELLOW CARDS RESET AFTER THE GROUP STAGE

Which FPL players are nearing a one-match ban? World Cup yellow card

A reminder that FIFA reset yellow card counts after the group stage, so we’re no longer worried about any cautions picked up in the first three rounds.

Instead, only those players cautioned in the Round of 32/Round of 16 are a concern.

PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER THE ROUND OF 32/ROUND OF 16

PlayerCountry
MontielARG
MecheleBEL
BellinghamENG
GuehiENG
J HendersonENG
O’ReillyENG
RiceENG
BarcolaFRA
KoneFRA
OliseFRA
DiopMOR
El KhannoussMOR
HakimiMOR
HalhalMOR
OunahiMOR
NusaNOR
TorresSPA
MuheimSWI
XhakaSWI
ZakariaSWI

Notable names from a Fantasy perspective include Declan Rice ($7.0m), Jude Bellingham ($8.3m), Marc Guehi ($5.1m), Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m), Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m), who all have ownerships above 5%.

France have reportedly appealed against Olise’s caution during the last-16 win over Paraguay.

SERVING A BAN IN THE QUARTER-FINALS

PlayerCountryReason for ban
QuansahEnglandRed card in Round of 16 (1-match ban)

Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) is the only player currently banned for the quarter-finals – but reports suggest that the English Football Association (FA), perhaps emboldened from Balogun-gate, are considering appealing that suspension.

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