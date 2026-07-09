6 top Sport.Fun picks for World Cup Matchday 6

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It’s time for the next tournament in the free-to-play Sport.Fun World Cup game, which combines Fantasy Football and trading for a $30k prize pool. This one runs from 8 to 12 July.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Rodri have seen their share prices increase in recent days. However, Declan Rice is trending downwards.

HOW TO PLAY

Ultimately, it’s about ending on as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible, which can be earned from moments like goals, assists, clean sheets, saves, shots on target and big chances created. But be careful – some negative actions are also punished.

Start with 2,800 Gold to buy shares and build an eight-man squad.

and build an eight-man squad. Player values are currently between 0.99 and 9.10 Gold per share , ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised.

, ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised. Select five of your squad for each Matchday (provided you own 100+ shares of that individual).

(provided you own 100+ shares of that individual). In emergencies, you can temporarily loan another player, where points have a slight penalty.

TOP PICKS FOR MATCHDAY 6

So, with Matchday 6 about to commence, Fantasy managers now have insights into which players could thrive.

Here are six players to spend Gold on.

Mike Maignan (France) – 3.23 per share

The France goalkeeper’s score has increased every time, with the latest 107 and 118 tallies ranking amongst his position’s best three.

Boosting his appeal further is that Les Bleus have kept three clean sheets in four matches, and Maignan saved a penalty in the other.

Up next is Morocco, in a rematch of 2022’s second semi-final. But these strong African opponents may be without forward Ismael Saibari, after last Saturday’s 22nd-minute hamstring injury withdrawal.

Pau Cubarsi (Spain) – 3.03 per share

Elsewhere, although Belgium have the highest expected goals (xG, 11.76) of all nations, Spain are still to give one up in this competition, accumulating a mere 1.98 expected goals conceded (xGC).

A good way to cover Luis de la Fuente’s backline is centre-back Cubarsi. One of the leading defenders from Rounds 1 and 3, he brings consistency, as Portugal was the only time when the teenager’s score dipped below 100.

Rodri (Spain) – 3.13 per share

Similarly, teammate Rodri has brought in at least 112 on four of five occasions.

And, with the number of matches getting rapidly fewer per stage, this ‘low’ still ended up being Round 5’s third-highest in midfield.

Manchester City’s anchor is the best remaining player for successful tackles (13), an action which gets three points each time.

Michael Olise (France) – 5.05 per share

Meanwhile, Round 4’s top-scoring midfielder came second in Round 2, part of an elite French attack.

He’s the World Cup leader for assists (five), chasing Pele’s record for the most in one tournament, set in 1970.

Not only has Olise made 11 key passes, but the goalless midfielder is surely due a place on the scoresheet, having put five shots on target.

Harry Kane (England) – 6.52 per share

On the other half of this draw, seven-goal Kane is England’s biggest weapon and should get a few chances against centre-backs Kristoffer Ajer and Torbjørn Heggem. That’s because Norway have conceded in every match.

A penalty taker, Kane boasts 10 shots on target.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8.19 per share

Finally, a mention for the all-time great. Messi is on eight goals and, although Argentina look poor, the world champions have shown great character when dramatically winning successive 3-2 matches.

He’s the overall leader for attempts (29), fired out the joint-most shots on target (17) and is tied for third-most key passes (15).

As a result of all this, the veteran’s four starts reached 232, 216, 200 and 189 points, making him the best for Rounds 1 and 5, second in Round 4 and third in Round 2.