World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Quarter-final captains

9 July 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Fantasy managers have the option to change their captain multiple times in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, if your captain blanks or does not deliver a satisfactory number of points, you can ‘twist’, giving you lots of opportunities to get it right each round.

As per the rules

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 1 captains

With this in mind, it’s worth having a look at the best captaincy prospects.

Below, we’ve listed the top three players for projected points in each quarter-final tie.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: QUARTER-FINAL – AT-A-GLANCE CAPTAINS GUIDE

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