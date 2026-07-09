France v Morocco team news: Doue in for Barcola, Saibari a sub

France v Morocco gets the World Cup quarter-finals underway tonight.

Kick-off in Boston is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Didier Deschamps makes just one change to the France side that beat Paraguay.

It’s a much-anticipated alteration, too, as Desire Doue replaces Bradley Barcola on the wing.

As for Morocco, Ismail Saibari is only fit enough for a place on the bench. Redouane Halhal also makes way.

Anass Salah-Eddine and Chemsdine Talbi come in.

France have failed in their bid to overturn Michael Olise’s yellow card from their win against Paraguay, so the Bayern Munich man will miss his country’s semi-final if he receives another booking tonight, provided France beat Morocco, of course.

Barcola, Manu Kone, Issa Diop, Bilal El Khannouss, Achraf Hakimi, Halhal and Azzedine Ounahi are the other players on the suspension tightrope.

The good news: yellow cards are wiped after this round of matches.

Here are the players on show owned by more than 5% in the official FIFA game:

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Kone, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Doue, Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Konate, T Hernandez, L Hernandez, Lacroix, Tchouameni, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, Salah-Eddine, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Talbi, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Diaz

Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouli, Saadane, El Ouahdi, Riad, Belammari, Halhal, Amrabat, El Mourabet, Yassine, Rahimi, Sbai, El Kaabi, Amaimouni