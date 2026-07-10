Spain v Belgium team news: Doku + De Bruyne start, Pedri a sub

An all-European quarter-final is about to take place in Los Angeles, as Spain and Belgium compete for the right to face France next Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Yet to concede, Spain needed a stoppage-time winner to overcome Portugal last time.

Luis de la Fuente makes one change to that lineup, surprisingly choosing Fabian Ruiz ($6.8m) over Pedri ($8.1m).

From the start, there’ll be popular picks Marc Cucurella ($5.1m), Lamine Yamal ($10.0m), Aymeric Laporte ($5.5m), Unai Simon ($5.0m), Pau Cubarsi ($5.0m) and Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m).

Initially, opponents Belgium only altered a couple of names from their win over co-hosts United States.

A significant Amadou Onana ($5.9m) injury takes him out of the XI. Dodi Lukebakio ($5.9m) also makes way, allowing Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) and Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) to return.

However, there’s a third, late-in-the-day change, too. Youri Tielemans ($6.1m) picked up an injury in the warm-up, so Hans Vanaken ($5.5m) comes in, too.

Up front, Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m) is still favoured over Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m).

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Subs: Raya, García, Pubill, Eric, Grimaldo, Llorente, Merino, Gavi, Zubimendi, Pedri, Torres, Pino, Williams, Muñoz, Iglesias

Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Raskin; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Subs: Lammens, Penders, Theate, Meunier, De Winter, Seys, Witsel, Moreira, Saelemaekers, Lukabakio, Lukaku, Fernandez-Pardo