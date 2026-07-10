Dugout Discussion

Spain v Belgium team news: Doku + De Bruyne start, Pedri a sub

10 July 2026 50 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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An all-European quarter-final is about to take place in Los Angeles, as Spain and Belgium compete for the right to face France next Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Yet to concede, Spain needed a stoppage-time winner to overcome Portugal last time.

Luis de la Fuente makes one change to that lineup, surprisingly choosing Fabian Ruiz ($6.8m) over Pedri ($8.1m).

From the start, there’ll be popular picks Marc Cucurella ($5.1m), Lamine Yamal ($10.0m), Aymeric Laporte ($5.5m), Unai Simon ($5.0m), Pau Cubarsi ($5.0m) and Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m).

Initially, opponents Belgium only altered a couple of names from their win over co-hosts United States.

A significant Amadou Onana ($5.9m) injury takes him out of the XI. Dodi Lukebakio ($5.9m) also makes way, allowing Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) and Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) to return.

However, there’s a third, late-in-the-day change, too. Youri Tielemans ($6.1m) picked up an injury in the warm-up, so Hans Vanaken ($5.5m) comes in, too.

Up front, Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m) is still favoured over Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m).

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Subs: Raya, García, Pubill, Eric, Grimaldo, Llorente, Merino, Gavi, Zubimendi, Pedri, Torres, Pino, Williams, Muñoz, Iglesias

Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Raskin; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Subs: Lammens, Penders, Theate, Meunier, De Winter, Seys, Witsel, Moreira, Saelemaekers, Lukabakio, Lukaku, Fernandez-Pardo

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

50 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    "First I went left; he did too. Then I went right and he did too. Then I went left again and he went to buy a hot dog."

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Doku has one like that, but it ends with him crossing the ball up in the stands

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  2. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Dors anyone know why i cant take Hakimi out and replave him with an Arhentina defender who hasbt played yet. Ive got Clean sheet booster?

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I cant see why that wouldnt work. You should be able to. The sub in/out buttons are greyed out to appear unclickable, but clicking them should still work really.

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  3. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    I’m not wearing my glasses if lots of spelling misrakes

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  4. nonaynever
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Try signing out & signing back in?

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    1. Wizard of Ozil
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Thanks, that worked . Was getting wotrried

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Tielemans injured in warm-up

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  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Spain 1-0

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Ruiz goal, no assist

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  7. karam94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I mean, as an Olmo owner, that goal kinda hurts

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  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Tielemans owners in the mud

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I brought T in for a hit for Manzambi :((

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Between him and Baena for me
        Went Baena

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  9. fenixri
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Why no assist for Olmo?

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    1. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Nvm just added

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      1. karam94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Wow as an Olmo owner, didn't realise he'd get an assist for that lol

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        1. fenixri
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Its classic for UCL/Euro fantasy when someone shoot and goes off keeper to scorer its awarded assist. I dont play FPL so dont know how things are there

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          1. BeaversWithAttitude
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yah, it's the same in FPL.

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  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Stuffing the ball under your shirt and sucking your thumb, should result in goal being disallowed by default.

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  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Belgium with a listless display so far

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  12. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Wow. Spain CS wall has finally been broken.

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  13. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    1-1.

    Ketelaere goal, Castagne assist

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  14. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Yamal’s mum is two years younger than Hendo 😆

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably 10 yrs younger than Ronaldo then

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  15. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    So much for double Spain defense lol!

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I covered myself and got one from each

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  16. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Spain are sooo overrated. Yuck!

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  17. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Sticking with Bounou with Simon on the bench is worth

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  18. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    For FPL, the rumblings out of Arsenal are that Rice, Saka and Saliba won't be featuring until around the first international break (i.e GW5 or GW6). Could be a issue for other players who also make the world cup semis or final.

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  19. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Golden touch: transferred in Baena and Cubarsi. At least this time the transferred out players aren't even going to play.

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  20. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Baeba was as bad/risky pick as barcola

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Baena

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    2. karam94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tbh for me it was either him or Vargas. The latter no news around his injury status. In hindsight should've gone for that OOP Belgian scorer lol

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah, brace last game to ?

        Good that we get team news for first ko if Spain go through, Baena barco doue Need to monitor

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      2. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I got him. De ketelare.. got baena too

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  21. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Trossard off at 59'

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    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Well, 59.50' – looks like FIFA considers that the 60' mark...

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Somewhere, Fuzzy Warbles is having a meltdown

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      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ive got De Cuyper, who got subbed at the same time, and hes reached his 2 point haul

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  22. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    4 points for my 4 Spanish players with Baena off...looking really good!

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  23. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Curtoius subbed off. Manu gk comes in

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  24. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lammens to be the hero in a penalty shootout?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hopefully

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      50+ mins is a long time. Spain going for it now

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  25. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thibaut Courtois is terrible news for Belgium!

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      1st time i noticed he looks similar to djokovic!

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  26. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Fakssake my 5 Spanish players have a combined 8 pts

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  27. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    4 mins ago

    Oya pickers, Haaland non pickers seeeeeeething!

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  28. SM001
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    De Ket my 1 Belgium player; outscoring all 4 of my Spanish players.

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