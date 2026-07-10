World Cup Fantasy: Mbappe injury latest + France’s mean defence

The quarter-finals of the World Cup kicked off in Boston on Thursday, as France eased past Morocco thanks to a quickfire double from Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m).

Les Blues, the tournament favourites, have now won every game at the World Cup.

They’ve booked their place in the semi-finals, too, where they will face Spain or Belgium.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

FRANCE 2-0 MOROCCO

Goals: Mbappe, Dembele

Mbappe, Dembele Assists: Doue, Mbappe

Doue, Mbappe Penalty won: Mbappe

Mbappe Penalty saved: Bounou

Bounou Shot on target bonus: Mbappe

Mbappe Big chance created bonus: Dembele

Dembele Tackle bonus: El Aynaoui, El Khannouss

El Aynaoui, El Khannouss Top points scorers: Mbappe (13), Dembele (10), Doue (8)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Didier Deschamps made just one change to the team that faced Paraguay in the Round of 16, with Desire Doue ($7.5m) in for Bradley Barcola ($8.0m) on the left wing.

($7.5m) in for ($8.0m) on the left wing. As for Morocco, the injury to Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) prompted a reshuffle in attack, with Bilal El Khannouss ($6.2m) playing as a false nine, flanked by Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) and Chemsdine Talbi ($4.4m).

($6.8m) prompted a reshuffle in attack, with ($6.2m) playing as a false nine, flanked by ($6.4m) and ($4.4m). France are the bookies’ favourites to win the World Cup. Here, they showed exactly why. The superior team throughout, they outshot Morocco 21 to five and created five big chances to zero. The expected goals (xG) tally finished 3.04 to 0.14, further highlighting their dominance.

Mbappe had a penalty saved but bounced back with a lovely curled finish to put France in front, drawing him level with Lionel Messi ($10.0m) in the race for the Golden Boot (eight goals each). He later turned provider for France’s second, setting up Dembele to finish low into the bottom corner.

($10.0m) in the race for the Golden Boot (eight goals each). He later turned provider for France’s second, setting up Dembele to finish low into the bottom corner. Mbappe ended the match with 13 points, likely enough for the majority of Fantasy managers to keep the armband on him. In addition to his goal, assist and penalty won, he also banked an extra point for his shots on target, something he’s achieved in every round so far.

Before Mbappe’s opener on the hour mark, Dalot Upamecano ($5.3m) missed a very decent chance early on. Doue was denied too, while Lucas Digne ($5.0m) struck the crossbar with a swerving shot.

($5.3m) missed a very decent chance early on. Doue was denied too, while ($5.0m) struck the crossbar with a swerving shot. Michael Olise ($9.5m) played centrally behind Mbappe but was quieter than usual, with just one key pass.

($9.5m) played centrally behind Mbappe but was quieter than usual, with just one key pass. The only concern from this match for France was an injury to Mbappe, who left the pitch on 76 minutes. He was subsequently spotted with an ice pack on his foot/ankle, but in a more encouraging development, was then seen jumping up and down in celebration of Les Blues’ victory. After the match, the player himself eased any injury concerns:

“I have a minor ankle injury, but I’m completely fine. Mateta was in a better position to play the remaining minutes of the match and was fitter at that moment. That’s all that happened.” – Kylian Mbappe, via The Athletic