Norway v England team news: Konsa at right-back, Saka a sub

The penultimate quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup sees England and Norway meet in sweltering Miami.

Kick-off is at 22:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes to the England line-up, one of which is in the problem right-back position.

Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) is suspended but it’s not Djed Spence ($4.5m) or Reece James ($5.2m) who take the Bayer Leverkusen defender’s place.

Instead, John Stones ($4.6m) comes in. That means Ezri Konsa ($4.8m) will switch to right-back, with Stones partnering Marc Guehi ($5.1m) at centre-half.

Guehi had been a minor concern for this match, along with Declan Rice ($7.0m), but both start.

In the other alteration, Noni Madueke ($6.1m) comes in for Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) on the right wing.

Norway make just one change from their excellent 2-1 win over Brazil.

Antonio Nusa ($6.1m) makes way for Andreas Schjelderup ($6.2m), who came off the bench to assist both of Erling Haaland‘s ($10.5m) goals against Selecao.

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Konsa, Guehi, Stones, O’Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane.

Subs: D Henderson, Trafford, Rashford, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Rogers, Watkins, Eze, Toney, James, J Henderson, Saka, Spence.

Norway XI: Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller-Wolfe, Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Schjelderup, Sorloth, Haaland.

Subs: Tangvik, Selvik, Thorsby, Ostigard, Larsen, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Pedersen, Thorstvedt, Aasgaard, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Falchener, Nusa.