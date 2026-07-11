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Norway v England team news: Konsa at right-back, Saka a sub

11 July 2026 121 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The penultimate quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup sees England and Norway meet in sweltering Miami.

Kick-off is at 22:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes to the England line-up, one of which is in the problem right-back position.

Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) is suspended but it’s not Djed Spence ($4.5m) or Reece James ($5.2m) who take the Bayer Leverkusen defender’s place.

Instead, John Stones ($4.6m) comes in. That means Ezri Konsa ($4.8m) will switch to right-back, with Stones partnering Marc Guehi ($5.1m) at centre-half.

Guehi had been a minor concern for this match, along with Declan Rice ($7.0m), but both start.

In the other alteration, Noni Madueke ($6.1m) comes in for Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) on the right wing.

Norway make just one change from their excellent 2-1 win over Brazil.

Antonio Nusa ($6.1m) makes way for Andreas Schjelderup ($6.2m), who came off the bench to assist both of Erling Haaland‘s ($10.5m) goals against Selecao.

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Konsa, Guehi, Stones, O’Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane.

Subs: D Henderson, Trafford, Rashford, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Rogers, Watkins, Eze, Toney, James, J Henderson, Saka, Spence.

Norway XI: Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller-Wolfe, Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Schjelderup, Sorloth, Haaland.

Subs: Tangvik, Selvik, Thorsby, Ostigard, Larsen, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Pedersen, Thorstvedt, Aasgaard, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Falchener, Nusa.

121 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    2-1! Heggem G

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Might be offside..

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Or a foul rather

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Goal disallowed

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  2. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Var.. worse thing ever in football. How can foul before corner rule out the goal?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      New rule

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Any foul before corner taken is in a different stage of play.. ref didn't see it or didn't think it was a foul. Why is var getting involved? Once corner taken, there was no foul.. 5th major var howler in knockouts this wc

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Don't think a foul before the corner is ok

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  3. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Pasty-faced Gordon guzzling down Factor 50 at the hydration break.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      It’s a furnace in the dugout

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  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bad time to be an ex smoker and ex drinker

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  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours ago

    Cashley and Terry there as morality embassador’s

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      *ambassador’s

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  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I am shocked at how good NOR is. This game could go either way.

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  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Any Argentina leaks re Medina? Would need to decide Cucu sub out 2p to Medina before official line ups

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Looking for a miracle in Medina?

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        That is needed. Got 0 extra points from CSS last MD.

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      You will know right after 5pm

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  8. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Played cs shield. O reilly will keep 7 pts right? Even if norway score as he us subbed off

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes

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  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Yeessssssss

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  10. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    England 2-1

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Bellingham goal, no assist

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Rogers assist of course

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Too bad everyone owns Bells

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I went Haaland
      Bellingham was the difference today otherwise Norway was a better team overall

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  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Clutch much?

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  13. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Exact same goal like merino yday.. knew i should have removed Olise for Bellingham

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  14. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Penalty for England

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      VAR. No penalty.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Correct decision

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  15. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Var a disgrace. Both england and argentina bailed out by var. Who will var support in st?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Stop whinging

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  16. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Spence should probably have got a YC for that.
    That dive was Gordon proportions

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    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I haven't seen a booking for simulation since Ollie Watkins got carded at Elland Road back in 2018 when he still played for Brentford!

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  17. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Haaland subbed.

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  18. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Haaland comes off for Strand Larsen

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  19. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Don’t sit back FFS

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  20. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    ARGY lineup
    Emiliano MARTINEZ
    Nicolas TAGLIAFICO - Lisandro MARTINEZ - Cristian ROMERO - Nahuel MOLINA
    Leandro PAREDES - Rodrigo DE PAUL - Alexis MAC ALLISTER - Enzo FERNANDEZ
    Julian ALVAREZ - Lionel MESSI

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  21. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Medina benched

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  22. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    and Mozumbus was so sure Medina would start...

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yes I was

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      48 mins ago

      One of the content creators said the Switz will park the bus and Tagliafico's defensive issues wont matter. Expect Medina if ARG get up by 2

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ive switched Nylands 3 pts to Kobel

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  23. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Argentina

    GK E. Martinez
    DL N. Tagliafico
    DC C. Romero
    DC L. Martinez
    DR N. Molina
    DMC L. Paredes
    MC R. De Paul
    MC E. Fernandez
    MC A. Mac Allister
    FW J. Alvarez
    FW Lionel Messi

    Switzerland

    GK Gregor Kobel
    DL R. Rodriguez
    DC M. Akanji
    DC Nico Elvedi
    DR D. Zakaria
    DMC Remo Freuler
    DMC Granit Xhaka
    AML Dan Ndoye
    AMC Djibril Sow
    AMR F. Rieder
    FW Breel Embolo

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  24. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    England win, advance and will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the SF.

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  25. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    There are a few on here who have called England to lose every game we’ve played hahahaha

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Great that England won
      But almost every game was hanging in the balance

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        I don’t think that game was close at all tbh

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          England played better in the extra time
          Second half norway dominated imo

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            39 mins ago

            They scored off a fluke cross and had 10 mins of decent possession. They were getting called world class ffs

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            1. jacob1989
              • 4 Years
              29 mins ago

              England were very poor.. needed var howler plus a gk howler to progress. They were better in extra time but almost never in the 90 mins

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              1. Herger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                20 mins ago

                At least you’ve still got your imaginary boats to row.

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              2. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Norway needed a keeper howler hahaha

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            2. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              26 mins ago

              It was much closer than that. Could have gone either way.
              Norway nearly went two up before HT, they hit the post second half as well as their disallowed goal.
              Norway gassed themselves out trying to win in 90, they had nothing left to give in ET

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              1. GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Norway nearly did a lot of things.

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          2. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            35 mins ago

            Makes no odds first or second half. Taking chances is what counts. Norway unlucky for Anderson's back flip though. Hope he's OK !

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  26. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    45 mins ago

    Looks like the Beckhams are all lovey dovey again.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dave must have got a nice touch for wearing the suit in that heat.

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  27. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Fair play lads Tuchel's getting a great tune out if ye. He makes plenty of good switches in game. Ye've loads of fight and no little amount of skills.

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  28. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    40 mins ago

    Keeping Yamal for the semis?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't have him. Not getting him. No FF end product.

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  29. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Row, row, row your boat
    Gently down the stream
    Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily
    The cup is but a dream

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