Argentina v Switzerland team news: Medina benched again

Who will play England in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final?

That question will be answered in the next few hours as Argentina and Switzerland meet in the competition’s one remaining quarter-final.

Kick-off at the Kansas City Stadium is at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Argentina’s starting XI is unchanged from the win over Egypt last time out.

That means that Facundo Medina ($4.0m) is again a substitute, with Nicolás Tagliafico ($4.3m) – eligible for Scouting Bonus at 1.3% owned – keeping his place at full-back.

Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) has to make do with substitute duty again, meanwhile, despite his positive cameo in the Round of 16.

Switzerland are once more without Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) due to injury.

Their only change from the penalty shootout win over Colombia sees Djibril Sow ($6.1m) replace Ardon Jashari ($5.2m).

LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico, Paredes, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Almada, Barco, Gonzalez, Lo Celso, Lopez, La. Martinez, Medina, Montiel, Musso, Otamendi, Palacios, Paz, Rulli, Senesi, Simeone.

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder, Sow, Ndoye, Embolo.

Subs: Aebischer, Amdouni, Amenda, Comert, Fassnacht, Itten, Jaquez, Jashari, Keller, Muheim, Mvogo, Okafor, Vargas, Widmer.