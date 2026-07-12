Dugout Discussion

Argentina v Switzerland team news: Medina benched again

12 July 2026 66 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Who will play England in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final?

That question will be answered in the next few hours as Argentina and Switzerland meet in the competition’s one remaining quarter-final.

Kick-off at the Kansas City Stadium is at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Argentina’s starting XI is unchanged from the win over Egypt last time out.

That means that Facundo Medina ($4.0m) is again a substitute, with Nicolás Tagliafico ($4.3m) – eligible for Scouting Bonus at 1.3% owned – keeping his place at full-back.

Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) has to make do with substitute duty again, meanwhile, despite his positive cameo in the Round of 16.

Switzerland are once more without Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) due to injury.

Their only change from the penalty shootout win over Colombia sees Djibril Sow ($6.1m) replace Ardon Jashari ($5.2m).

LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico, Paredes, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Almada, Barco, Gonzalez, Lo Celso, Lopez, La. Martinez, Medina, Montiel, Musso, Otamendi, Palacios, Paz, Rulli, Senesi, Simeone.

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder, Sow, Ndoye, Embolo.

Subs: Aebischer, Amdouni, Amenda, Comert, Fassnacht, Itten, Jaquez, Jashari, Keller, Muheim, Mvogo, Okafor, Vargas, Widmer.

66 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    No Manzambi again...so annoying

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      They said he wouldn’t play?

      Open Controls
  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    Worth bringing Medina in for 1 point Baena, or leave it be?

    Open Controls
  3. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bring in Medina for Cucus 2?

    Open Controls
    1. Steager
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      I’m going to.

      Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    "Messi does not need his right foot, though. He only uses the left and he's still the best in the world! Imagine if he also used his right foot... Then we would have serious problems."

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      I read a theory once which suggested the left handed/footed people have a significant advantage over those who are right.
      I can’t remember the science behind it but ever since that I’ve noticed so many class left footed and handed sports people

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        I think it was something to do with body orientation and side of the brain, left sided people react quicker or something, was a really interesting read

        Open Controls
  5. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Well that’s Norway manager job gone lol

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Can’t believe he subbed Haaland

      5k sweepstake dream is over 🙁

      Open Controls
  6. Absolutely Muñozed
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    oh wow 1-1

    Open Controls
  7. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    I hate the favouritism towards Argentina, but that was a clear dive, so fair.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Shouldn’t be red though

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Not red in isolation agree. But a second yellow!! No debate surely?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Bizarre really - did he forget he was on a yellow I wonder

          Open Controls
      2. Sarkha Sam
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        wasn't a red card, it was a second yellow

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          Oh I see, thought it was a straight red!

          Open Controls
  8. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Well that’s getting overturned, never a red, joke

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      The dive? Are you serious?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yes disagree with a dive resulting in a red card.
        Should be blue card or whatever they were trying to implement (basically time out).

        Red should only ever be for serious foul play or denial of a CGSO

        Open Controls
        1. thegame983
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          but it was a yellow card

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            Yeah thought it was straight red, my bad

            Open Controls
        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          The dive was a clear yellow. He had a yellow already, so red. Sorry but what is the issue?

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 35 mins ago

            Ignore me - thought it was straight red, so was thinking of a lesser punishment but more punishment than a yellow (which I thought was the ref’s intention)

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 17 Years
              4 hours, 33 mins ago

              No problem. Cheers pal!

              Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      I feel so bad for Switzerland but man, that was a dive. Stupid Embolo who already had a YC...what a shame.

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        The clearest yellow you will ever see! But yes such a shame. Argentina dont need any additional favours!

        Open Controls
  9. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    So which England player wil lget the Red Card against Argentina?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Bellingham and Kane probably!

      Open Controls
    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      On the plus side, this is the first time the world has ever wanted England to win!!

      Open Controls
      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        I certainly watn the mto win. And I am not a three Lion fan. I liked the Norway team till the Boat rowing thing. Just seemed too cheap even for this WC standards.

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          mto?

          Open Controls
          1. FOREST FOREVER 2
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            ha ha ha . Bad typo.

            Open Controls
  10. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Get Shaqiri on dat plane

    Open Controls
  11. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    I guess we should want Switzerland to win, but i want us to play Argentina. After the Southgate luck, we havent played a "top" team for years and have never beaten a top team in the Word Cup knockouts in my considerable lifetime. Argentina on Wednesday is perfect.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I don't want England to win but it seems they might win the world cup. Luck is on their side. Argentina's defence is shambolic & Jude has been an exceptional box to box midfielder.

      Open Controls
  12. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Is Messi the first player ever to move to a lesser league like the US etc but still maintain world class quality?
    Amazing really, one of his biggest standouts vs all the other greats over the years, whose standards inevitably diminish because of the league and age.

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Messi is from another planet, so no one similar.
      Can't stand Argentina but love Messi.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Imagine a top-level squad that the central striker doesn't press the ball.
      ARG makes it work but its a major flaw.
      This is a great WC but it is also very diluted.

      Do you think that Julian Alverez Club value has been lowered?

      Open Controls
      1. KingZamalek
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Nope. Lol.

        Open Controls
      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Timing on Alvarez
        Glad there are about 5 people on the forum

        Open Controls
  13. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Can't take much more of this Messi fanboying...

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      It’s embarrassing. He almost shot his bolt when he thought Messi was going to score, but it went wide.

      Open Controls
  14. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Gordon vs trafalgar woudl be quite interesting in the SF.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Medina will be back in

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I was of the view that he shall be back already, few folks here noted that and then taunted me for it as well lol
        I transferred him in after transferring him out last week
        It worked last week, but this week he didn't play wasting the transfer and damaging my whole 4 FT scheme where I preferred Haaland over Bellingham
        But no big Medina specific disadvantage though since argentina could not manage clean sheet
        Question: shall I keep him
        If he plays, I'll have 13 active players using 5 FTs plus Simon, will play CS Shield
        Otherwise, I shall use WC

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      It's time to sleep

      Open Controls
  15. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Finally Alvarez, long overdue for a player of his quality

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      It was a beautiful strike
      He was doubted but then showed what can deliver at so crucial and tight situations
      Absolutely worth

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        Indeed

        Open Controls
  16. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Argentina beats Switzerland in extra time, advances and faces England in the SF.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Not too shabby.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/07/09/france-v-morocco-team-news-doue-in-for-barcola-saibari-a-sub?_cb=1783831726597&hc_page=1#hc_comment_27658170

      Open Controls
  17. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    A.
    WC team
    Maignan Pickford
    Cucurella Martinez Medina Upamecano Digne
    Dembelle Bellingham Doue MacAllister Fernandez
    Messi Mbappe Kane

    B.
    5 FTs*, will use Shield
    Simon [Bounou]
    Cucurella Martinez Medina Upamecano* Digne*
    Lamine Dembelle Olise Bellingham* MacAllister*
    Messi Mbappe Madueke*

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I would save WC for final if you used Max C but please no Madueke, terrible player.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        True
        He's coming with Bellingham
        A. Bellingham + Madueke
        B. Oyarzabal + MF within 6.6 not Allister

        Open Controls
  18. fenixri
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    If chasing big lead (40ish pts) what would be your approach?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Any chips left

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Logout and wait for FPL to launch

      Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Maybe try picking a couple of the squad players that noone has, who are likely to be given game time in the 3rd 4th place game

      Open Controls
    4. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      34 mins ago

      Is he English? If so I'd load up with Spanish and Argentinian players otherwise you'll both have pretty much the same team but he'll have 40 points up his cuff.

      Open Controls
  19. Naatie
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    And ppl putting the hate on Arg but nobody talks about the Eng equaliser...ok

    Open Controls
  20. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Does the third place game count in World Cup fantasy?

    May be my only way to claw back 35 points

    Open Controls
  21. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    56 mins ago

    Interesting fact. Without growth hormone treatment as a kid Messi would be 4 foot 7 inches tall. Perhaps this has given him an unnaturally low centre of gravity and created the player he has become.

    Maybe clubs should invest in those stretchy things you see in medieval movies and get their players on it a couple of times a week.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Maradona was even shorter than Messi at 5’5

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Maradona was kind of stocky as well though and endured career threatening tackles, specially during WCs.

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Messi rigged life before he rigged the world cup.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.