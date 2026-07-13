World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: How many players can you own per nation + what is the transfer allowance?

13 July 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Tuesday is deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers as the Semi-final round gets underway.

Transfers have to be made by 20:00 BST.

But how many moves can managers make – and with the pool of players diminishing, how many representatives from one country are permitted?

HOW MANY FREE TRANSFERS WILL I HAVE?

There is an increase in free transfers from the last round.

Managers get five free transfers ahead of the semi-finals.

The allocation rises further beyond this point:

Tournament Stage Transfer Allocation 
Pre-tournament Unlimited 
Before start of Matchday 2 2 transfers 
Before start of Matchday 3 2 transfers 
Before start of Round of 32Unlimited
Before start of Round of 16 4 transfers 
Before start of Quarter-finals 4 transfers 
Before start of Semi-finals 5 transfers 
Before the Final 6 transfers 

HOW MANY PLAYERS CAN I OWN PER COUNTRY?

There’s also an increase in the number of players permitted per country.

Managers can now own up to six players per nation, an increase of one from the Quarter-final round.

That rises further in the last round:

Tournament Stage Restriction 
Group Stage Max 3 players per Country 
Round of 32Max 3 players per Country 
Round of 16 Max 4 players per Country 
Quarter-final Max 5 players per Country 
Semi-final Max 6 players per Country 
Final Max 8 players per Country 
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