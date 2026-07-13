Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: How many players can you own per nation + what is the transfer allowance?

Tuesday is deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers as the Semi-final round gets underway.

Transfers have to be made by 20:00 BST.

But how many moves can managers make – and with the pool of players diminishing, how many representatives from one country are permitted?

HOW MANY FREE TRANSFERS WILL I HAVE?

There is an increase in free transfers from the last round.

Managers get five free transfers ahead of the semi-finals.

The allocation rises further beyond this point:

Tournament Stage Transfer Allocation Pre-tournament Unlimited Before start of Matchday 2 2 transfers Before start of Matchday 3 2 transfers Before start of Round of 32 Unlimited Before start of Round of 16 4 transfers Before start of Quarter-finals 4 transfers Before start of Semi-finals 5 transfers Before the Final 6 transfers

HOW MANY PLAYERS CAN I OWN PER COUNTRY?

There’s also an increase in the number of players permitted per country.

Managers can now own up to six players per nation, an increase of one from the Quarter-final round.

That rises further in the last round: