Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: When is the Semi-final deadline?

Another round looms large for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers: the Semi-final.

WHEN IS THE SEMI-FINAL DEADLINE FOR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP?

The first match of the Semi-final is France v Spain, which kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 14 July.

And that’s exactly when Fantasy managers have to have their teams locked in by.

As was the case in the last six Rounds, it means we can see the teamsheets from the Semi-final curtain-raiser – if so desired – before confirming our transfers, activating our boosters, and so on.

Remember, while the deadline is the cut-off point for transfers and chips, you can still make manual substitutions and captaincy changes after that time.

WHEN ARE THE DEADLINES FOR THE OTHER FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 ROUNDS?

The deadlines for all Fantasy FIFA World Cup rounds are as follows: