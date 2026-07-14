6 top Sport.Fun picks for World Cup Matchday 7

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It’s time for the next tournament in the free-to-play Sport.Fun World Cup game, which combines Fantasy Football and trading for a $30k prize pool. This latest one runs until 16 July.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Pau Cubarsi have seen their share prices increase in recent days. However, Marc Cucurella is trending downwards.

HOW TO PLAY

Ultimately, it’s about ending on as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible, which can be earned from moments like goals, assists, clean sheets, saves, shots on target and big chances created. But be careful – some negative actions are also punished.

Start with 2,800 Gold to buy shares and build an eight-man squad.

and build an eight-man squad. Player values are currently between 0.99 and 9.56 Gold per share , ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised.

, ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised. Select five of your squad for each Matchday (provided you own 100+ shares of that individual).

(provided you own 100+ shares of that individual). In emergencies, you can temporarily loan another player, where points have a slight penalty.

TOP PICKS FOR MATCHDAY 7

So, with Matchday 7 about to commence, Fantasy managers now have insights into which players could thrive.

Here are six players to spend Gold on.

Jordan Pickford (England) – 3.09 per share

Yes, England keep conceding, but they arguably have the best (or least bad) clean sheet odds between these four semi-finalists.

Facing Lionel Messi doesn’t usually boost credentials, but the superstar has missed two penalties. Saving one would immediately earn Pickford 30 points.

While he’s yet to reach a triple-digit score, no quarter-final goalkeeper did.

Dayot Upamecano (France) – 4.18 per share

In fact, France were the only team to shut out an opponent. Les Bleus look formidable right now, not conceding in any of their three knockout matches.

Centre-back Upamecano is the World Cup’s leader for successful interceptions (12), and such rewards helped him be amongst the top three defenders in Rounds 5 and 6.

Rodri (Spain) – 3.23 per share

Of all remaining participants, midfielder Rodri is joint-best for completed tackles (14), an action which gets three points each time.

Expect more on Tuesday, with it being the first match where Europe’s champions begin as slight underdogs.

On four of six occasions, he’s delivered a minimum of 112 points.

Jude Bellingham (England) – 3.76 per share

Sticking with midfielders, Bellingham’s back-to-back braces prove that he is a big-game player. And it doesn’t get much bigger than a semi-final versus Argentina.

This position’s best points-scoring individual of Rounds 3, 5 and 6, he’s racked up 11 shots on target. That’s very close to colleague Harry Kane.

He’ll relish facing the unconvincing centre-back duo of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, who’ve just conceded five to Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8.84 per share

Yet Messi’s presence keeps taking Argentina through. The leading forward of consecutive rounds, nobody boasts more attempts (33) or chances created (21).

Despite missing two penalties, every one of the 39-year-old’s five starts has brought in 179+ points and a place inside the top three forwards.

He couldn’t score past Switzerland, but set up Alexis Mac Allister‘s headed opener.

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 9.58 per share

Hey, when the four pre-summer favourites are indeed the semi-finalists, don’t expect a bunch of surprise names to appear.

Mbappe, for example, is the sole player to put more shots on target (19) than Messi. Alongside this, he’s set up a very good 16 opportunities for teammates. Sure enough, the Real Madrid forward netted and assisted against Morocco, quickly getting over his spot kick failure.

So, although Spain have only just conceded for the first time, backing France to keep scoring feels wise.