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Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final: FPLReaction’s team reveal

14 July 2026 55 comments
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The Semi-final round of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s almost time to lock in our squads.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW

I finished the Round with 75 points, which unfortunately resulted in another red arrow. That dropped me to around 150k overall. At this point, it feels like things can’t get much worse.

I didn’t actually think it had been a terrible Round until I checked my rank.

Captaining Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) against Morocco on the opening night worked out well, but most managers probably owned and captained him. Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) also collected 14 points, although I imagine most managers around my rank owned him too.

Outside of those two, I didn’t pick up many significant returns. My biggest issue was probably missing out on the differentials who delivered. I also owned just one France defender, so their clean sheet didn’t benefit me as much as I would have liked.

On the positive side, I only lost one player to elimination. Achraf Hakimi is the only player leaving my squad, which gives me plenty of flexibility with my transfers ahead of the semi-finals.

TEAM REVEAL

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    I'm actually considering selling Messi to try to get my ML rival, who is 35 points ahead.

    Cheeky Messi to Alvarez, anyone?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      I might go for Alvarez/Mbappe/Messi

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      1. FPL Emu
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yeah considered selling Kane too. But not sure I want to go all crazy on Argentina

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    2. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      What is your team looking like? I am in same situation. Thinking of triple spa defence

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  2. puddingbrood
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Am I crazy for using the Max cpt this round as a differential? I need to catch up 11 points.

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      11 points isn’t that much.

      A couple of differentials in the 3rd/4th place match (we will get teams for that before the deadline) can easily make up the gap.

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Good thinking.

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    2. FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      I am going to do that. Don't really see any big negative with it

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  3. Supernova
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Am I crazy for considering Merino?

    Pros:
    - Baena has looked crap and he's my alternative
    - Decent chance he comes on if either France are winning or it's a draw - not unlikely scenarios
    - I'm not hurting for transfers
    - He plays first game so it's an easy sub if the punt doesn't work

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I’m doing exactly that. He’ll get 20-25 mins

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    2. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      That was my reasoning for not getting him in the last 2 rounds, and then he scored twice.

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  4. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Upamecano or Digne? Have 5.3 to spend

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    1. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Wait for the team news, Digne if starting.

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  5. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Would you go McAllister with no second keeper (first either Martinez or Maignan)

    Or

    Baena with Pickford second keeper (with Maignan first)

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    1. Fresco
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Either works, Baena with 2nd keeper slightly better. Think about whether it helps you with the team for next round.

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  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    France

    GK Mike Maignan
    DL Lucas Digne
    DC D. Upamecano
    DC W. Saliba
    DR Jules Kounde
    DMC A. Tchouameni
    DMC A. Rabiot
    AML B. Barcola
    AMC M. Olise
    AMR O. Dembele
    FW K. Mbappe

    Spain

    GK Unai Simon
    DL M. Cucurella
    DC A. Laporte
    DC Pau Cubarsi
    DR Pedro Porro
    DMC Rodri
    DMC Fabian Ruiz
    AML Alex Baena
    AMC Dani Olmo
    AMR Lamine Yamal
    FW M. Oyarzabal

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Is Pedri overrated by fans?

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      1. Fresco
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Not in great form currently

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  7. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Poor attempt by ITV to mimic The Warriors film

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  8. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    McAllister or Merino please guys?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      One will play 90, one will play 30 max…..

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        3 hours ago

        True and good point

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  9. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Barcola + Emi Martinez or Olise + Risser Simon as the playing keeper? Thanks.

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      B+E

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  10. Massimo_AC
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Finish this team, £26.8m ITB, top of my league by 18 pts.

    Olise X X Gordon Bellingham
    Mbappe X Messi

    a) Alvarez, Yamal, Baracola
    b) Alvarez, Dembele, Olmo
    c) Kane, Dembele/Yamal, Merino
    d) Kane, Baracola, Olmo

    2nd has Doue, Olmo, Kane.. could match just to cover, but feels like the boring move.

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    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      I'd go C with Dembele.

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    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      C

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    3. Fresco
      • 16 Years
      3 hours ago

      D should be great vs rival as Doue will be limited to minutes off the bench. Can also match and enjoy the game if this league is important to you

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    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      C

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  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    A. McAllister with no second keeper (Maignan first)

    B. Baena with Pickford second keeper (Maignan first)

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    1. Miro
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      B

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  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is it worth a hit to bring in Maignan? Have Martinez.
    Thanks

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    1. Miro
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      hits not worth it with so many free transfers

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Not for a keeper

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  13. Miro
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Cubarsi or Digne in isolation ?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Digne

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  14. gart888
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    A: Barcola and Kane
    B: Dembele and Oyarzabal

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      A for me

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    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Also A

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      A

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  15. Desperate Dan
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Olmo or Barcola?

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Similar but Barcola more likely to go through to the next game.

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  16. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Would I have a better chance at points bringing in Maignan rather than Martinez for Medina?
    Cheers!

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  17. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Freese -> Maignan
    Halhal -> James
    Olmo -> Ruiz
    Dembele -> Barcola
    Nusa -> MacA
    Haaland -> Kane

    GTG?

    Maignan Martinez
    Cucurella Cubarsi James Digne Molina
    Olise Barcola Bellingham

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Maignan Martinez
      Cucurella Cubarsi James Digne Molina
      Olise Barcola Bellingham Ruiz MacA
      Mbappe Messi Kane

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        GTG

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  18. windclock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    GK: Maignan, Pickford
    DEF: Cucurella, O'Reilly, Digne, Upamecano, Halhal
    MID: Olise, Dembele, Bellingham, Ruiz, Baena
    FWD: Mbappe, Kane, Messi
    £0 ITB, any obvious changes?

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  19. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Whens everyone playing max cap? Sf or final?

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    1. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      played mine in round 1

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    2. windclock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'm waiting for final round 'cause I think the best captain choice could end up being a differential due to the third place match

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  20. TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    level on points with Neale (583), want to beat him, obviously, thinking of going for players with attacking potential because I don't think there will be any clean sheets.

    Pickford / 3.5
    Cucu / Digne / Cubarsi / NOR / 3.5
    Bellingham / Yamal / Demeble / Olise / Gordon
    Oyarzabal / Mbappe / Messi

    1 FT left
    current moves:

    Pickford, NOR, Bellingham, Gordon in
    Doue, Hakami, Emi Martinez, Baena out

    Thoughts? two non-playing players is not great, but I'm banking on no CS to afford Yamal, Dembele, Olise. I could go for a more balanced approach if I sold one of them

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    1. windclock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I agree that none of the defences seem impervious so far. France seemed shaky against Senegal and then haven't really been attacked much since then. Spain have only conceded once but a large part of that is due to them keeping possession, which will be much more difficult against France, and even if they do I could see them being caught on the break. I definitely can't see a clean sheet in the England Argentina match for either. Balls to the wall attack might be the way to go.

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      1. TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Appreciate that, yep, fingers crossed it works!

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