Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final: FPLReaction’s team reveal

The Semi-final round of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s almost time to lock in our squads.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW

I finished the Round with 75 points, which unfortunately resulted in another red arrow. That dropped me to around 150k overall. At this point, it feels like things can’t get much worse.

I didn’t actually think it had been a terrible Round until I checked my rank.

Captaining Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) against Morocco on the opening night worked out well, but most managers probably owned and captained him. Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) also collected 14 points, although I imagine most managers around my rank owned him too.

Outside of those two, I didn’t pick up many significant returns. My biggest issue was probably missing out on the differentials who delivered. I also owned just one France defender, so their clean sheet didn’t benefit me as much as I would have liked.

On the positive side, I only lost one player to elimination. Achraf Hakimi is the only player leaving my squad, which gives me plenty of flexibility with my transfers ahead of the semi-finals.

TEAM REVEAL