World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Clean sheet + goalscorer odds

14 July 2026 16 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Our ‘World Cup Fantasy Toolkit’ page has plenty of useful information for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers – including clean sheet and goalscorer odds.

Here, we look at the teams and players with the best clean sheet/goalscoring chances of the semi-finals. At least, that is, according to the bookies.

These figures are provided by Sportsmonks.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – SEMI-FINAL: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Latest clean sheet + goalscorer odds 1

From the highs of 60-70% in the group stage, none of the final four has even a 40% chance of clean sheet success.

All four nations have netted at least 11 times in six games. Only two of 24 matches had one of them not score: England v Ghana and Spain v Cape Verde.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have the best semi-final shut-out odds, yet no team has scored more than opponents Argentina (17).

In fact, France were the only nation to keep a quarter-final clean sheet. It’s their third in a row, but Les Bleus are about to face European champions Spain. Both sit joint-second for shots accumulated (110).

Fantasy defenders who can offer some attacking threat might be more important than ever, then.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – SEMI-FINAL: TOP GOALSCORER ODDS

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Latest clean sheet + goalscorer odds

As we mentioned last week, a reminder about some of the names in the above list. Bookies tend to give high percentages even to second-string strikers, in case the usual centre-forward gets injured or surprisingly dropped. They’re not, realistically, saying the likes of Ivan Toney ($7.5m), Marcus Thuram ($7.5m), Ollie Watkins ($7.9m), Jean-Philippe Mateta ($6.5m) and Borja Iglesias ($6.8m) are going to get significant minutes; they’re merely covering their behinds.

Of the players we do expect to start, the usual suspects – Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Lionel Messi ($10.0m) – top the pile.

They’re both on eight goals, also sitting comfortably ahead of everyone else for attempts and shots on target. Plus, they’re the two best remaining players for chance creation. It’s just a shame that they’re both capable of missing penalties…

Harry Kane ($10.5m) has converted all spot kicks so far, and will fancy his chances against an Argentine backline that’s recently conceded five to Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland.

As for Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m), he’s on successive blanks, occasions when super sub Mikel Merino ($6.2m) came on and saved the day.

Teammate Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) is seemingly the likeliest scorer from midfield. Even though his sole goal was long ago in Round 2, he ranks third for overall efforts (23).

The same price and position belong to current Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m). But five strikes massively exceed his 0.95 expected goals (xG), suggesting that perhaps Jude Bellingham (£8.3m) is the best midfielder to get. Back-to-back braces, showing he’s a big-game player.

Joining him on 17 shots – one ahead of Dembele – is Michael Olise ($9.5m), but the man on six assists is yet to net in this tournament, despite 1.71 xG. Desire Doue ($7.5m) is two million cheaper.

Then there’s Argentina pair Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) and Julian Alvarez ($8.6m), who both scored in extra time versus Switzerland.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    If I had a wildcard I'd be thinking along these lines...

    With three goals conceded between them in their twelve games so far it looks as though France/Spain could be a very tight match. For me, Mbappe will be the difference and he will take France to the final.

    France 1-0 Spain

    England and Argentina on the other hand seem to have forgotten how to keep clean sheets in their last three or four games. There's probably going to be goals here so none of their defenders seem worth the bother.

    England 2 - 2 Argentina

    Therefore...

    Maignan

    Kounde Saliba Upamacano Digne Cucu (just in case it's 0-0 after 120 minutes)

    Bellingham Saka Gordon MacAllister Fernandez

    Kane Messi Mbappe

    0.0 ITB

    Thank you

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      ...oops, Garcia (4.0) = second goalie.

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    2. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      The thing is Spain and France have not met any opposition of this quality so far in this tournament so who knows...could be a goal fest thriller.
      They have scored 15 goals between them in their last 3 games against each other.

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        18 mins ago

        0-0 due 🙂

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          18 mins ago

          Hope not.,
          Yamal(c) here.

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    3. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If France lose vs Spain the above team is screwed. Not just for the Semi final but also for the 3rd/4th place playoff as most players will be rested.

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        And if my auntie had balls she'd be my uncle.

        She doesn't and they wont 😀

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        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          8 mins ago

          Anyways, I think at this stage of the game you've got to put your cards on the table and commit. Poosy footing about with 3 or 4 players from every team seems boring to me.

          I know how to spell poosy btw but it got modded on my original post 😯

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      2. fenixri
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Why is everyone talking about resting for 3rd place? No way that happens.

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        1. zinnyzaddy
          7 mins ago

          It normally does in the World Cup 3rd place playoffs. For example, in 2018, England rotated 5 starters out. Nobody remembers or cares who came third..

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        2. Sterling Archer
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Example,iIf England lose you will nearly certainly see all the players who have not been on the pitch, Mainoo, Toney, Watkins

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  2. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Anything worth changing with 2 fts here? Max cap active.

    Simon Martinez
    Konsa oreilly martinez cubarsi digne
    Dembele olise Bellingham olmo maccalister
    Mbappe messi oyarzabal

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    1. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      I would do Martinez->Pickford, you get extra 0.2 for transfers in final matchday. I expect no CS. If you think Arg will not concede then dont do it.

      Great team btw.

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  3. fenixri
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    This is my take on semifinals based on what I saw in games. I am no expert, just amateur who loves watching football. I believe that in these kind of tournaments (Euros, WC, UCL) eye test>stats. Also I am chasing mini league leader so I will have riskier approach.

    According to @fpljoe no team has greater chance of 30% for CS so I dont see value in defense, only fullbacks/wingbacks with potential attacking return. Also since I am chasing I will lean more to one side in both games.

    Fra-Spa
    Two very different playstyles. Spain will control game tempo with possession while France will be extremely dangerous in transition. Its really tough to predict outcome. I already own Olmo, Oyarzabal Cubarsi and Cucu from Spa, and Olise, Dembele and Mbappe from Fra. I have feeling that Spain will get through because they should win battle in midfield. I cant see likes of Rabiot, Tchouameni/Kone to stand aganst tempo of Rodri/Pedri/Ruiz. Olise is much better playmaker than Olmo but Olmo was incredible against Belgium and he is getting better and better so he is keep. So what I am doing is Olise->Yamal. Stats are not on his side but he is menace down the wing and I think Digne is no match for him. Olise will be more service man for Mbappe/Doue/Dembele in transition, while Yamal will be more involved in front of goal. Defence I would like to have Porro instead Cubarsi but no money for that

    Eng-Arg
    Both team concede a lot so I expect goal fest. But one thing that bugs me is that Argentina didnt have strong opponent this tournament. I wonder how Messi will play against better CBs like England have.

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    1. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Acidentally pushed post.

      So I am taking gamble here and will get rid Messi for this matchday and get Kane. Also I am punting on Djed Spence because he was so dangerous against Norway even if he doesnt start.

      So this is my team.

      Pickfor Freese
      Cubarsi Cucu O Reilly Spence, Molina
      Bellingham Gordon Olmo Yamal Dembele
      Oyarzabal Mbappe Kane

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