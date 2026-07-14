Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Clean sheet + goalscorer odds

Our ‘World Cup Fantasy Toolkit’ page has plenty of useful information for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers – including clean sheet and goalscorer odds.

Here, we look at the teams and players with the best clean sheet/goalscoring chances of the semi-finals. At least, that is, according to the bookies.

These figures are provided by Sportsmonks.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – SEMI-FINAL: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

From the highs of 60-70% in the group stage, none of the final four has even a 40% chance of clean sheet success.

All four nations have netted at least 11 times in six games. Only two of 24 matches had one of them not score: England v Ghana and Spain v Cape Verde.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have the best semi-final shut-out odds, yet no team has scored more than opponents Argentina (17).

In fact, France were the only nation to keep a quarter-final clean sheet. It’s their third in a row, but Les Bleus are about to face European champions Spain. Both sit joint-second for shots accumulated (110).

Fantasy defenders who can offer some attacking threat might be more important than ever, then.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – SEMI-FINAL: TOP GOALSCORER ODDS

As we mentioned last week, a reminder about some of the names in the above list. Bookies tend to give high percentages even to second-string strikers, in case the usual centre-forward gets injured or surprisingly dropped. They’re not, realistically, saying the likes of Ivan Toney ($7.5m), Marcus Thuram ($7.5m), Ollie Watkins ($7.9m), Jean-Philippe Mateta ($6.5m) and Borja Iglesias ($6.8m) are going to get significant minutes; they’re merely covering their behinds.

Of the players we do expect to start, the usual suspects – Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Lionel Messi ($10.0m) – top the pile.

They’re both on eight goals, also sitting comfortably ahead of everyone else for attempts and shots on target. Plus, they’re the two best remaining players for chance creation. It’s just a shame that they’re both capable of missing penalties…

Harry Kane ($10.5m) has converted all spot kicks so far, and will fancy his chances against an Argentine backline that’s recently conceded five to Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland.

As for Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m), he’s on successive blanks, occasions when super sub Mikel Merino ($6.2m) came on and saved the day.

Teammate Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) is seemingly the likeliest scorer from midfield. Even though his sole goal was long ago in Round 2, he ranks third for overall efforts (23).

The same price and position belong to current Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m). But five strikes massively exceed his 0.95 expected goals (xG), suggesting that perhaps Jude Bellingham (£8.3m) is the best midfielder to get. Back-to-back braces, showing he’s a big-game player.

Joining him on 17 shots – one ahead of Dembele – is Michael Olise ($9.5m), but the man on six assists is yet to net in this tournament, despite 1.71 xG. Desire Doue ($7.5m) is two million cheaper.

Then there’s Argentina pair Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) and Julian Alvarez ($8.6m), who both scored in extra time versus Switzerland.