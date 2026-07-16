Get ready for FPL 2026/27 with our predicted prices + draft tool!

It surely won’t be long before Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goes live for the 2026/27 season.

In the meantime, we can now unveil an FPL Draft page that allows managers to start planning their 15-man squad for the new campaign!

‘With what prices?’, you may be asking – and quite rightly, too. We don’t have a single teased price from FPL Towers yet, so instead, we’re bringing you some machine-modelled price predictions. These are based on almost 2,000 season-over-season FPL starting price changes over five years.

We’ll be manually adjusting some of these prices (Marcos Senesi at £4.5m, for instance) over the coming 24 hours, as there are some instances where a player has been noticeably under/overvalued.

In the meantime, if you disagree with any price (not just Senesi’s!), you can adjust them yourself by clicking on the player’s name.

PLANNING FOR GAMEWEEK 1

We’ve tried our best to make this at-a-glance tool look good. There are 15 squad spaces and £100 million to spend, with a right-sided player list that allows you to sort by position, price or team. Click the ‘plus’ button for selection.

Meanwhile, on the left, a visual breakdown of club coverage and how the budget is being spread across all four positions.

Various drafts can be saved under different names, which is handy. There are even player pics.

PRICE PREDICTIONS

Guessing the initial prices is never easy, but this summer has both taken Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool and provided us with a whole debut campaign of defensive contribution (DefCon) data.

These are likely to shake up the usual pre-season predictions.

Disagree with our model price? No problem! Simply click on a player, adjust the value to your own opinion, and click ‘Add to squad’.

So, as attention diverts from the World Cup, use this to get a head start on your 2026/27 FPL ideas.