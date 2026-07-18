6 top Sport.Fun picks for World Cup Matchday 8

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It’s time for the closing tournament in the free-to-play Sport.Fun World Cup game, which combines Fantasy Football and trading for a $30k prize pool. This one involves both the final and third-place playoff.

Players like Fabian Ruiz and Alexis Mac Allister have seen their share prices rise in recent days. However, Nahuel Molina is trending downwards.

HOW TO PLAY

Ultimately, it’s about ending on as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible, which can be earned from moments like goals, assists, clean sheets, saves, shots on target and big chances created. But be careful – some negative actions are also punished.

Start with 2,800 Gold to buy shares and build an eight-man squad.

and build an eight-man squad. Player values are currently between 0.98 and 9.87 Gold per share , ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised.

, ready to rise and fall depending on tournament popularity. This allows more money to be raised. Select five of your squad for each Matchday (provided you own 100+ shares of that individual).

(provided you own 100+ shares of that individual). In emergencies, you can temporarily loan another player, where points have a slight penalty.

TOP PICKS FOR MATCHDAY 8

So, with Matchday 8 about to commence, Fantasy managers now have insights into which players could thrive.

Here are six players to spend Gold on.

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) – 3.24 per share

Admittedly, Argentina haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last five matches, so the prospect of meeting Spain doesn’t immediately stand out.

But Martinez is a big-game player who’ll fancy his chances if La Roja earn a penalty. After all, he’s saved a whopping 10 of the 24 he’s faced in international shootouts (41.67%).

Pedro Porro (Spain) – 2.07 per share

Then again, Spain’s incredible win over France must make them favourites to lift the trophy. They were the only nation to shut out their semi-final opponent, meaning Luis de la Fuente’s side has conceded just once in seven matches.

Yet Porro adds more to that. The rampaging right-back was Round 7’s highest-scoring defender because he added the crucial second goal against Les Bleus, repeating what happened to Austria a few rounds prior.

Now on three shots and nine chances created from five matches, he could find joy by attacking Argentina’s full-back deficiencies.

Jude Bellingham (England) – 3.74 per share

Moving over to midfielders, Bellingham is trending downwards because England might choose to rotate in the third-place playoff. But Thomas Tuchel is feeling the heat right now, and will probably lean towards a strong XI.

The 23-year-old blanked versus Argentina, but before that came back-to-back braces that defeated Mexico and Norway. He’s this game’s only non-forward to exceed six shots on target, accumulating 11 so far.

Thanks to this, Bellingham was his position’s highest-scoring individual of Rounds 3, 5 and 6.

Fabian Ruiz (Spain) – 2.02 per share

Like teammate Porro, Fabian Ruiz has seemingly played his way into the Spanish XI, replacing Pedri two games ago and immediately netting past Belgium.

He was then part of that outstanding semi-final victory, ranking as the fourth and second-best midfielders during these two occasions.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 9.87 per share

Up front, two very special players. Boasting attacking returns from every match, all six Messi starts have seen him rack up 179 or more points and be amongst the top three forwards. In fact, he was the best for Rounds 1, 5, 6, and 7.

Nobody has more shots (34) or chances created (25) to their name so, while he didn’t score in Argentina’s latest two matches, he’s still set up three for others.

Such form has allowed him to overtake Kylian Mbappe as the game’s priciest player, also nudging ahead in the Golden Boot race.

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 9.38 per share

This will give Mbappe extra motivation to play in Saturday’s bronze medal encounter. Determined to win the trophy for a second time, expect him to start.

One area he’s still beating Messi in is shots on target (19), alongside a very respectable 16 chances created.

Although a shocking score of 19 occurred against Spain, all others were at least 120. He should have a more enjoyable night facing England’s backline.