Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FPLReaction’s team reveal

The Final round of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s almost time to lock in our squads.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW

41 points and another rank drop, this time to 180k, made it another difficult Round. That was always the risk of taking a more aggressive approach. I sold several Spain players and doubled down on France instead. As we all know, that decision backfired after an incredibly disappointing performance from Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) and company.

I committed to the quadruple France defence. Ironically, the only team to keep a clean sheet was the side I heavily backed against. That’s Fantasy football for you.

Captaincy also let me down for the first time in this campaign. Even the decisions that usually pay off didn’t work in the previous Round. I handed the armband to Jude Bellingham ($8.3m), but he failed to produce any returns.

My only returns came from Lionel Messi ($10.0m), Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) and Marc Cucurella ($5.1m). Messi’s return may actually have hurt my rank more than helped it because I didn’t captain him. Gordon found the net, while Cucurella chipped in with points at the back.

TEAM REVEAL