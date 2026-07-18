France v England team news: Seven changes apiece

The third-place play-off of the World Cup may be pretty meaningless in ‘real’ football terms but for Fantasy managers, it has the potential to deliver some much-needed points.

It’s not just the fact that the ‘bronze medal match’ traditionally brings goals; it’s also the knowledge that Scouting Bonus picks suddenly abound in this fixture – something that won’t be true in the final tomorrow.

Kick-off between France and England is at 22:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The expected rotation has materialised as both managers make seven changes for what is a glorified friendly.

Marc Guehi ($5.1m), Djed Spence ($4.3m), Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) and Declan Rice ($7.0m) are the only four survivors for England.

That means Harry Kane ($10.5m) and Jude Bellingham ($8.3m), amongst others, are demoted to substitute duty.

The only France players keeping their places are Mike Maignan ($5.0m), Adrian Rabiot ($6.4m), Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Golden Boot-chasing Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m).

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan; T. Hernández, Lacroix, Konate, Gusto; Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery; Doue, Cherki, Olise, Mbappe.

Subs: Akliouche, Barcola, Dembele, Digne, L. Hernandez, Kante, Kone, Kounde, Mateta, Risser, Saliba, Samba, Tchouameni, Thuram, Upamecano.

England XI: D. Henderson; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Eze; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Toney.

Subs: Pickford, O’Reilly, Stones, Anderson, Kane, Bellingham, Chalobah, J. Henderson, Burn, Gordon, Watkins, Madueke, Trafford, James.