Spain v Argentina team news: La Roja unchanged, Molina benched

This is it: the 104th and final 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

Spain and Argentina have each negotiated three group games and four knockout rounds to get here, and surprisingly meet for the first time at the World Cup in 60 years.

The New York New Jersey Stadium hosts this evening’s final, and the action gets underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Spain are unchanged as Luis de la Fuente names the same starting XI that produced victories in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Pedri has to settle for a place among the substitutes again, then.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni make three alterations.

Rodrigo De Paul, Nico Gonzalez and Gonzalo Montiel come in, as Giuliano Simeone, Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal.

Subs: Raya, Pubill, Grimaldo, E Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Torres, Gavi, Pino, J Garcia, Williams, Zubimendi, Pedri, Munoz, Iglesias.

Argentina XI: E Martinez, Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico, Enzo, De Paul, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Musso, Senesi, Molina, Barco, Lo Celso, Rulli, Palacios, Paredes, Almada, Simeone, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Medina.