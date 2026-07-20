On the final weekend of FIFA’s 2026 World Cup, multiple Premier League teams were playing pre-season friendlies.

Here are some brief Scout Notes on Manchester United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Check out our detailed Pre-Season Minutes Tracker, too.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 Wrexham

First-half Manchester United XI: Heaton; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Andrey Santos, Mount; Mbeumo, J Fletcher, Dorgu; Zirkzee

Second-half Manchester United XI: Vitek; Kamason, Devaney, Armer, Amass; Collyer, T Fletcher; Lacey, Gore, Williams; Wheatley

NOTES

At Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium, there was a defeat for Man United in their first summer outing.

Without World Cup stars like Bruno Fernandes , Diogo Dalot , Matheus Cunha , Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo , Michael Carrick still managed to field Bryan Mbeumo , Mason Mount , Luke Shaw , Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu in a decent first-half lineup.

, , , and , Michael Carrick still managed to field , , , and in a decent first-half lineup. Dorgu, interestingly, was again ‘out of position’ on the left wing, as he has been for the bulk of Carrick’s reign. An FPL defender last season, he saw a shot blocked in this kickabout but was starved of much of the ball on the flank.

Plus, there was a debut for new £48 million signing Andrey Santos. Despite a few nervy on-the-ball moments, the former Chelsea midfielder had a bright start, creating two chances and achieving 93% pass accuracy. Andrey, as expected, was deeper in the engine room.

“I thought Andrey [Santos] and Mason [Mount] did some really good things and connected really well. I could see some positives there. [At the] top end of the pitch, just because it is a week in, those sharp little movements and bright moments that you are looking for, they come as you progress through the weeks of training. That is what it is.” – Michael Carrick

Joshua Zirkzee put a shot wide in the 24th minute, shortly before Wrexham’s Sam Smith almost cleared a corner into his own goal. Relieved, he duly scored at the right end just before half-time.

put a shot wide in the 24th minute, shortly before Wrexham’s Sam Smith almost cleared a corner into his own goal. Relieved, he duly scored at the right end just before half-time. Carrick subsequently made 11 youthful changes at the break. Two combined for the team’s first shot on target when Ethan Wheatley attacked Harry Amass ‘ 78th-minute cross.

attacked ‘ 78th-minute cross. Next up for the Red Devils, a Friday trip to Norway’s Rosenborg.

Benjamin Sesko and new signing Karl Darlow didn’t make the trip to Finland but there doesn’t seem to be much concern:

“Benjamin Šeško has remained at Carrington Training Complex as he continues to work towards full fitness after missing the final three games of last season. “Karl Darlow will also stay in Manchester with the new signing in the final stages of recovering from a procedure that he had at the end of last season. “Both players are expected to be fully fit and available for the start of 2026/27.” – Man Utd injury update

NEWCASTLE UNITED 3-0 Darlington

Goals: Willock, Osula (pen), Neave

Willock, Osula (pen), Neave Assists: Murphy, Willock

First-half Newcastle XI: Pope; Shahar, A Murphy, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Steur, Willock; J Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Second-half Newcastle XI: Jaouen; M Miley, Pivas, Craggs, Charlton; Finneran, Munda, Neave; Sanusi, Seung-soo, Salia

NOTES

Online, a few mischievous fans spread Saturday rumours that Newcastle’s latest miserable summer continued with a defeat to Darlington. But it wasn’t true. Eddie Howe’s side actually ended their first week back in training with a 3-0 training ground win over these National League North opponents.

Footage of the game was in short supply, so we’re reliant on the match reports for this one.

While World Cup names such as Bruno Guimaraes , Dan Burn and Anthony Elanga weren’t around, the Magpies could still call upon probable starters Lewis Hall , Harvey Barnes , Sven Botman and Jacob Ramsey . Late-season injuries to Joelinton and Fabian Schar are being managed carefully.

, and weren’t around, the Magpies could still call upon probable starters , , and . Late-season injuries to and are being managed carefully. In fact, Howe used a different XI in each half. Young summer arrivals Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen both got 45 minutes.

and both got 45 minutes. Both linked with a move away, Joe Willock broke the deadlock by converting Jacob Murphy ‘s 29th-minute cross.

broke the deadlock by converting ‘s 29th-minute cross. The scorer was soon fouled inside Darlington’s box, allowing Will Osula to slot home a penalty.

to slot home a penalty. Depending on his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price tag, Osula might be a bargain. Disappointing campaigns for Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade meant he started the Magpies’ final seven matches of 2025/26, netting five times. Unless one of these gets bought, it’s unlikely that a new centre-forward will come in, and Osula keeps rewarding Howe.

and meant he started the Magpies’ final seven matches of 2025/26, netting five times. Unless one of these gets bought, it’s unlikely that a new centre-forward will come in, and Osula keeps rewarding Howe. 19-year-old Sean Neave sealed victory in the second half as Howe sent out the kids after the break.

Notts County 0-2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Goals: Igor Jesus, Kalimuendo

Igor Jesus, Kalimuendo Assists: Gibbs-White, Bakwa

First-half Nott’m Forest XI: Sels; Jair Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato; Aina, Yates, McAtee, N Williams; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Igor Jesus.

Second-half Nott’m Forest XI: Victor; Bindon, Abbott, Richards; da Silva Moreira, Dominguez, McDonnell, Netz; Bakwa, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo.

NOTES

First up for new boss Oliver Glasner, a (very!) short trip to Notts County.

Another manager to change his entire starting XI at half-time, he opted to use three centre-halves and two wing-backs in both halves. Those tactics, of course, are what he favoured almost exclusively at Crystal Palace. That’s something for FPL managers to keep checking out during the team’s upcoming Algarve training camp.

“It was just that we had so many defenders available now. I do not want to play a defender as a striker because then he cannot show his skills. That is why we decided to play that way.” – Oliver Glasner on using a wing-back system

Unselected by England, Morgan Gibbs-White channelled his pain by brilliantly releasing Igor Jesus for Forest’s first goal.

channelled his pain by brilliantly releasing for Forest’s first goal. Later, Dilane Bakwa crossed onto Arnaud Kalimuendo‘s head for 2-0. The latter spent the end of 2025/26 at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring six times in 19 games. If he impresses Glasner, there’ll be an interesting ‘keep or sell’ decision to make – although the likelihood is of him moving on.

“He had a fantastic game today, not just with the goal he scored. He found very good positions between the lines. The transfer market starts to heat up. We don’t really know what will happen in the next few weeks – so many things can happen. Right now he is a player of Nottingham Forest and he gets the chance, like everyone else.” – Oliver Glasner on the future of Arnaud Kalimuendo

Glasner, of course, already has a few forward options to call on. Jesus started here, Chris Wood will soon return from international duty, and another alternative, Taiwo Awoniyi , almost further increased his team’s lead.

will soon return from international duty, and another alternative, , almost further increased his team’s lead. As for Neco Williams , he impressed at wing-back and was last season’s best FPL defender for attempts (46) and shots on target (19). If Glasner brings a bigger chance of clean sheets, it’s easy to see the Welshman being an early-season bandwagon.

, he impressed at wing-back and was last season’s best FPL defender for attempts (46) and shots on target (19). If Glasner brings a bigger chance of clean sheets, it’s easy to see the Welshman being an early-season bandwagon. Forest head for Portugal today, and should have a few players returning: