FPL pre-season: Kostoulas brace + Chelsea formation hints

On the final weekend of FIFA’s 2026 World Cup, several Premier League teams found themselves playing pre-season friendlies.

Here are some Scout Notes on Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and Coventry City – although Xabi Alonso’s Blues were behind closed doors, making their section particularly brief.

Don’t forget to check out our detailed Pre-Season Minutes Tracker, too.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 4-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Goals: Kostoulas (x2), Osman, Rutter

Kostoulas (x2), Osman, Rutter Assists: Minteh, Osman, Keogh, Boscagli

First-half Brighton XI: McGill; Tasker, Simmonds, Struijk, Keogh; Baleba, Howell; Osman, Kostoulas, Minteh; Welbeck.

Second-half Brighton XI: Hall; Middleton, Barclay, Boscagli, Cashin; Yalcouye, Hinshelwood; Cozier-Duberry, Doyle, Watson; Rutter.

NOTES

Brighton began pre-season comfortably, thanks to two smart Charalampos Kostoulas finishes, an overhead kick from Ibrahim Osman , and a fourth goal that saw Oliver Boscagli get forward and whip a cross onto Georginio Rutter ‘s head. The 19-year-old and highly rated Kostoulas was a £5.0m forward last season, with his transition to English football managed very gradually. He should see more league starts this time around.

finishes, an overhead kick from , and a fourth goal that saw get forward and whip a cross onto ‘s head. The 19-year-old and highly rated Kostoulas was a £5.0m forward last season, with his transition to English football managed very gradually. He should see more league starts this time around. First-teamers Danny Welbeck , Yankuba Minteh and Carlos Baleba started the match at the Seagulls’ training ground.

, and started the match at the Seagulls’ training ground. There were also 45 minutes for new centre-back signing Pascal Struijk . His pass to Minteh pre-assisted the first goal.

. His pass to Minteh pre-assisted the first goal. As for 21-year-old Ghanaian Osman, he was bought over two years ago for £16 million, subsequently spending time on loan at Feyenoord, Auxerre and Birmingham. Being involved in two first-half strikes shows promise.

After the break, Fabian Hurzeler sent out a completely different XI. Familiar names included Boscagli, Rutter and Jack Hinshelwood .

. Next up is a Saturday clash with Ligue 2 side FC Annecy, part of their private pre-season training camp.

World Cup representatives like Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez, Ferdi Kadioglu, Maxim De Cuyper and Bart Verbruggen will soon be back from their post-tournament rest.

CHELSEA 3-1 Crawley Town

Goals: Gittens, Delap, Emegha

No starting XI information available

NOTES

Held at Chelsea’s training ground, new boss Alonso was without plenty of World Cup representatives, such as Enzo Fernandez or Reece James .

or . Instead, he gave minutes to youth talent such as Reggie Walsh , Reggie Watson , Genesis Antwi and Dastan Satpayev . It sounds like the former Liverpool midfielder used a different second-half lineup.

, , and . It sounds like the former Liverpool midfielder used a different second-half lineup. Of course, no confirmed lineup news means it’s currently too early to identify Alonso’s intended formation. Will it be the 3-4-2-1 that brought success at Bayer Leverkusen? The suggestions, actually, are that he trialled a 4-2-3-1.

Despite incorrect rumours of a 7-0 win over League Two Crawley, the Blues instead won 3-1.

It’s interesting to see centre-forward Emmanuel Emegha on the scoresheet. The 23-year-old arrives from partner club Strasbourg, where 26 goals took place across 65 Ligue 1 appearances.

on the scoresheet. The 23-year-old arrives from partner club Strasbourg, where 26 goals took place across 65 Ligue 1 appearances. On Thursday, there’ll be another private match versus Bromley, before the Blues fly to Australia.

Northampton Town 0-0 COVENTRY CITY

Coventry XI (first half): Wilson; van Ewijk, Thomas, Perry, Bidwell; Torp, Grimes; Tchaouna, Eccles, Mason-Clark; Simms.

Coventry XI (second half): Wilson; Kesler-Hayden, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva; Torp (Raphael 63′), Onyeka; Sakamoto, Andrews, Markelo; Simms (Bassette 63′).

NOTES