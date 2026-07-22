Fatawu: Championship’s top shooter + dribbler joins Ipswich

Newly promoted Ipswich Town have completed the £20m transfer of right-sided winger Abdul Fatawu from Leicester City.

The 22-year-old has just made four substitute appearances for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. Those run-outs took him to 32 international caps.

Fatawu moved to Portuguese giants Sporting CP ahead of the 2022/23 season but barely featured and joined Leicester on an initial loan for 2023/24. His six goals and 13 assists – including a hat-trick versus Southampton – helped the Foxes get promoted.

In the top-flight, Fatawu started six of their first 11 matches until a serious cruciate ligament injury swiftly ended his campaign.

Staying on after relegation, his 16 goal contributions couldn’t prevent Leicester suffering an ignominious drop to the third tier.

Season Division Starts (sub apps) Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 33 (7) 6 13 2024/25 Premier League 6 (5) 0 2 2025/26 Championship 44 (1) 9 7

CHAMPIONSHIP’S LEADING SHOT-TAKER + DRIBBLER

Fatawu was last season’s leading Championship player for attempted (285) and successful dribbles (115) by quite a long way.

More impressively, considering he is a winger, he also beat everyone else for shots (112).

It should be said that 68 efforts came from outside the penalty area (over 60% of his shots) – and only two of those attempts from distance ended with goals.

One of those came from the opposition half last December, scoring past the very same Ipswich side that Fatawu now represents!

A Puskás Award contender from Abdul 🧨 pic.twitter.com/4hXGReM7Mn — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 13, 2025

The Ghanaian winger supplied 56 key passes in 2025/26, with seven leading to assists.

Fatawu took 37 corners in the English second tier.

WHOSE POSITION DOES HE TAKE?

Right wing was a bit of a problem position for Ipswich last season.

Wes Burns, Kaser McAteer and Sindre Walle Egeli all featured in that positon but none of them made it to 20 Championship starts. Burns, in fairness, was injured for half of the campaign.

Chiedozie Ogbene is also on the books but was farmed out on loan to Sheffield United in 2025/26, and failed to make much of an impact there.

Fatawu will be confident of coming in and claiming a starting spot straight away, then.

FPL POTENTIAL

Can Fatawu make the step up? There are myriad cautionary tales from the past of players excelling in the Championship before tanking in the top flight.

Still, it’s worth pointing out that, in his only previous Premier League season (2024/25), Fatawu attempted 8.61 dribbles per 90 minutes, winning 4.38 of them. Of those who played at least 40 minutes, only Jeremy Doku bettered these rates that season. He clearly doesn’t lack confidence or on-the-ball ability.

New tweaks to FPL’s Bonus Points System (BPS) will stop punishing players for being tackled, which should boost dribblers.

However, last season’s record of putting shots off target (84 of 112) kind of undoes that.

The game has changed in FPL, too. Where once we might have favoured punts on wingers in the £5.0m-£5.5m bracket, DefCon monsters like Anton Stach and Elliot Anderson proved to be much more reliable performers.

The fixtures are at least decent.

While there are some tests to avoid in the opening 10 Gameweeks, there are seven decent fixtures to come in that period. The colour-coded difficulty ratings below come from our Fixture Ticker: