Get the new and upgraded Fantasy Football Scout app today!

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has returned for 2026/27 – and so has the Fantasy Football Scout app!

We’ve made plenty of upgrades and improvements to the tools and features available. It’s the only FPL companion app you’ll need this season.

Download for FREE over on the App Store or Play Store, and get ready for Gameweek 1.

PLANNER

The Planner sits at the heart of the refreshed Fantasy Football Scout app. It brings together the key information you need to make better transfer decisions without jumping between multiple pages.

You can analyse upcoming fixtures using Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), and check the latest clean sheet odds and projected goals. RMT points projections will arrive very soon.

Instead of relying on one statistic, the planner gives you everything you need to build a transfer strategy for both the short and long term.

PLAYER COMPARISON

Torn between two midfielders? Unsure which defender offers the better value?

The Player Comparison tool lets you place players side by side, making it easy to compare their fixtures, statistics and projections before you commit to a transfer.

TEAM COMPARISON

And it’s not just players you can compare but teams, too!

INJURIES & BANS

Late injuries and suspensions can derail even the best plans.

The refreshed app keeps you up to date with the latest availability news, helping you avoid surprise absentees before every Gameweek deadline.

Whether you’re planning transfers, comparing players or checking the latest injury news, the refreshed Fantasy Football Scout app has you covered.

Download it today for FREE over on the App Store or Play Store, and get ready for Gameweek 1.