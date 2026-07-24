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Get the new and upgraded Fantasy Football Scout app today!

24 July 2026 97 comments
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has returned for 2026/27 – and so has the Fantasy Football Scout app!

We’ve made plenty of upgrades and improvements to the tools and features available. It’s the only FPL companion app you’ll need this season.

Download for FREE over on the App Store or Play Store, and get ready for Gameweek 1.

FPL Companion

PLANNER

The Planner sits at the heart of the refreshed Fantasy Football Scout app. It brings together the key information you need to make better transfer decisions without jumping between multiple pages.

You can analyse upcoming fixtures using Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), and check the latest clean sheet odds and projected goals. RMT points projections will arrive very soon.

Instead of relying on one statistic, the planner gives you everything you need to build a transfer strategy for both the short and long term.

PLAYER COMPARISON

FPL Companion

Torn between two midfielders? Unsure which defender offers the better value?

The Player Comparison tool lets you place players side by side, making it easy to compare their fixtures, statistics and projections before you commit to a transfer.

TEAM COMPARISON

And it’s not just players you can compare but teams, too!

INJURIES & BANS

Late injuries and suspensions can derail even the best plans.

The refreshed app keeps you up to date with the latest availability news, helping you avoid surprise absentees before every Gameweek deadline.

Whether you’re planning transfers, comparing players or checking the latest injury news, the refreshed Fantasy Football Scout app has you covered.

Download it today for FREE over on the App Store or Play Store, and get ready for Gameweek 1.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
97 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Don't bother. It doesn't even have articles on there, just a link to the web version

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    1. Sam FPLFamily
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Hi TheBiffas - all the articles are currently linked to from the app, in the next update which will be with you very shortly you will be able to read them directly from inside the app. Definitely go check out all the new features in the app so far though, it's had a massive makeover and will only continue to get better!

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  2. Bambi
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Feeling pretty settled for now.

    Any players as obvious no go?

    Kinsky dubravka
    Gabriel, Arsenal5.5, N.williams, vuskovic, Coventry 4.0

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Why Vuskovic? I don’t know much about him

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  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    First attempt at a draft. Thoughts?

    Lammens
    Gvardiol, Califlori, Williams
    Bruno F, Enzo, Ndiaye, Le Fee
    Haaland, Isak, DCL

    4m, Spence, Diop, Yates .5itb

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    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      The sort of draft you wish you’d stuck with after GW1.

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    2. Babit1967
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Nice, I like the Enzo pick and was considering him myself.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        He’s going to be booed hard in every stadium is he stays in England

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        1. Radulfo28773
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          He will be booed in Spain too

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  4. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    How about this for a no Gabriel, Bruno or Haaland draft...

    Lammens
    VVD, Matheus Nunes, Calafiori
    Saka, Palmer, Cunha, Cherki
    Isak, Watkins, Gyokeres

    (Dubravka, Shaw, Gudmundsson, Diego Gomes)

    Basing this on the assumption that Calafiori and Cherki are starters, and Isak takes over penalty duty for Liverpool.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      All good players in their own right. If you are happy with the risk of going without Haaland and Bruno, why not.

      Is Palmer still first choice pen taker over Enzo? Might not have be on the pitch the full 90 often either with the array of attackers at their expense. Will be interesting to see how Alonso sets up

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Will Enzo still be at Chelsea? Loads of rumours of him leaving.

        I like the captaincy coverage here as I have a captain option against one of the promoted teams in 6 of the opening 10 matches.

        Full starting XI with no budget or mid-tier players.

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Fair point on Enzo

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  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    M.Fernandes or Manzambi?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Manzambi a bit more attacking surely? Fernandes did score a belter of a goal in his first game though...

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeah Manzambi does look very attacking down the left. I think for 6.0 they both have appeal.

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Do you have Ndiaye?

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  6. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Bottomed.

    What do you think of this draft:

    Kinsky
    O'Reilly Mosquera Shaw
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Ndiaye
    Haaland J.Pedro DCL

    Dovin Konsa Diop McAteer

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    1. sirmorbach
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Very good.

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Looks very good. Is Cunha not a slightly better pick than Mbeumo?

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    3. Yordan Letchkov
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Thanks to you both.

      I'm currently unsure what's better:

      Semenyo/Brobbey vs. Szobo/J.Pedro

      Regarding the Cunha vs Mbeumo it's simply the longer break for Mbeumo which makes me going that way...

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    4. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Very similar to my thinking.

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  7. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    3 hours ago

    Szoboszlai or Bruno Guimarães?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Szobo

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  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    DCL or Igor Jesus?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      DCL

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Cheers

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        1. tangtastic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Igor

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  9. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Haven't seen Mateta on many drafts. Any reason that escapes me?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      JSL will be getting minutes

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      1. sirmorbach
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Good point, Bobby. Cheers.

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  10. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Semenyo/Brobbey or Szobo/J.Pedro?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Latter

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    2. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      former

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    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Latter

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  11. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Kinsky
    Gabriel Thiaw VdBerg
    Palmer Mbeumo Sarr Dorgu Elanga
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Dubravka Muniz Mitchell Maatsen

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    1. sirmorbach
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Note sure about some names there, such as Dorgu, Elanga, Thiaw. But they could work, and Palmer-Mbeumo makes for a solid midfield.

      I'm going with Gabriel too.

      GL!

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  12. Szob Story
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    I am no Arsenal fan, but just looked at Tzolis stats from last season....P36 G33 A23, not tested in PL, but they are some stats for a LW...wonder what price...

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      22 goals and 29 assists in 49 starts last season (all comps) = 1.05 attack returns per 90 minutes played.

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      1. Szob Story
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        My stats are league only, don't get fpl points in the cups LOL

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        1. Szob Story
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          damn, you are right! thanks for clarifying...

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  13. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Set piece tab has Robinson on penalties for Fulham. Is that right?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      He took one at the end of last season

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Jeesh a 4.5 def on pens is decent

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        1. LangerznMash
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I think they let him take it as a farewell gift.

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  14. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts on Hinshelwood? Ndiaye seems safer, but Hinshelwood was impressive at the end of last season.

    Also: Rayan worth the extra 0.5 over Ndiaye?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Ndiaye has penalties so he trumps both of those for me

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      1. tangtastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        nduaye is the most boring bandwagon, that is doomed to disappointment, and will be shipped out enmasse by gw3

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  15. Bambi
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Most nailed 4.5 mid for the bench?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I haven’t looked at this too much yet. Yates will get minutes off the bench, not nailed

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    2. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Crooks at Hull

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    3. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Or Will Hughes

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  16. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Afternoon everyone. Can I get your advice please?
    I used to be very competitive in FPL but in the past few years I’ve clearly fallen behind with the greater variety - and dare I say - complexity of the statistics available to players. I love FFscout - but I am a laggard when it comes to adopting technology and new ways of approaching competitions like FPL.
    Are there any online videos that demonstrate how to use the statistics suite on this site?
    I understand xg, xa and xgi, but which stats do you consider the most important to look at each week?
    Which other sites do you use alongside FFscout to supplement your decision-making?

    Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.

    I also watch FPL_Harry, Raptor, Andy, Green arrows podcasts every week too but I think I need to do more of my own statistical analysis through the season.

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Which FPL youtube account would you say is the best? I find them really frustrating as they often don't practice what they preach (including the FPL pundits on this site). They will hype up certain players but then don't actually put them in their own teams come deadline. Personally I think they use their platforms to try and manipulate the player ownership markets.

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      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Personally I like FPL Harry, Gianni Buttice, Raptor Andy and The Wire.

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      2. TiAgoFPL
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fmlfpl baby

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    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I use a mix of stats, but also the "eye test" too, from watching games and highlights. I find the xGI is useful as a quick reference starter - if a player I like has a low xGI for the last few games, it indicates he's not getting that involved in things. Obviously if I'm thinking of making a striker transfer, I'd look at xG for the past few games - if it's high but he's not scored many, and if he has a decent upcoming fixture run, it can indicate he's "due". or at least he's getting in good positions and has perhaps been unlucky not to score. It can also indicate he's a poor finisher too though, which is where combining with an eye test helps (ahem, DCL... I'm looking at you).

      Obviously stats have their limitations and we can't place all our reliance on them, but they can be useful, especially if I've not really paid attention to how a player has been doing, if I'm thinking of bringing them in.

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        xG is a load of b0ll0ck$ because it goes purely off the position the shot is taken from, so a shot from the corner of the box would have a higher xG than a shot from 30 yards even if it was a completely open net. Also no way that a player like Szbolzslai has the same xG as someone like Konsa if they both shoot from the exact same position.

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        1. _Toni_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I thought that expected goals deliberately excluded the shot taker to get a sense of how often, on average, such a shot results in a goal across hundreds of examples. Then you can measure if a player is above or below average as a finisher.

          Like any stat it can't be taken in isolation and you need a decent sample size for it to be meaningful, but I think dismissing it out of hand seems a bit wrong.

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        2. John Colby (C)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          58 mins ago

          Cheers LangerznMash for your thinking. If Szoboszlai plays as a 10 this season he’ll be as close to essential to own.

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          1. LangerznMash
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            On the flip side, Wirtz could be the #10 and Isak could take over penalty duty.

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            1. John Colby (C)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              12 mins ago

              Ahh good point. Both will be worth watching. Isak could be very tempting up front with Ekitike out until the end of the year.

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        3. Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          43 mins ago

          That's why an eye test is so important, and utilising stats selectively, with an open mind.

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      2. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Many thanks for your guidance Tony!! Joe does a good weekly podcast on goals imminent which is very helpful. But with so many stats available isn’t it difficult to isolate the crucial few to look at each week?

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    3. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I think keep it simple: touches in the box, shots, shots in the box, xG, big chances created, xA. All of those feel like they indicate who is most involved at the attacking end of the pitch without overcomplicating things. I always think I use stats but all I do is manipulate them to fit the agenda I have after watching the footy, to be honest!

      Also, FML FPL is the best pod by a country mile IMHO.

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      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        56 mins ago

        Many thanks for that summary _Toni_ - I’ll take note of them now for the season ahead. Isn’t it great to have FPL back!!!

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        1. _Toni_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          33 mins ago

          Aye its sweet! Good luck for the season.

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    4. SM001
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Never rely on content creators. The clue is in the name. They just churn out videos for monetisation.

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  17. Ball Ake
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Raya-Dovin
    Califiori-Aina-Mitchell-Shaw-Cash
    Mbuemo-Palmer-Semenyo-Gross-Szbos
    Haaland-Thiago-4.5m

    I'm vaguely happy with it, for now..

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  18. Sleep Talk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Really don’t liking the fixture ticker in the app version. Logos disrupt the whole view. Much more easier to read when you had COV vs. cov than now with two big logos and a small H/A in the corner.

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I thought the same, until I realised you can change the settings back via the top drop down menus - you can revert it back to upper and lower case text for opponents, and remove the badges (and the tiny H and A badges, which are really difficult to see!)

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      1. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Admittedly, I'm using the website though; not sure if the app has the same settings.

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      This!!

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  19. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    How would you guys rank the following from the best to the worst options for FPL here?!

    A) Johan Manzambi, B) Harry Wilson, C) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

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    1. theshazly
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      A
      B
      C

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      1. tangtastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        this

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  20. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Raya ( Dubs )
    Gabriel Spence Diop ( Hughes / Van Ewijken )
    B.Fernandes Manzambi Ndiaye Szoboslai ( Gross )
    Haaland JP DCL

    0 ITB

    Any thoughts on this draft ?

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  21. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    FPL Harry has Jair Cunha in his starting XI.
    I find this a strange pick.

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Oh he is only £4.5m and playing in Glasner's back 5 - okay makes more sense now.

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Still prefer Williams or Aina as wing backs for .5 more though

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I have Aina. Wonder if JCunha is a better bet

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Glasner impact, play with a back 3 so good DC opportunities. Cheap too

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        True, but looking at their opening fixtures I doubt they keep more than 3 clean-sheets in first 10 matches.

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    3. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Its 30 days away from the start of the season, he might as well have Peter Fear in there.

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  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Can someone tell me why Buendia played so little minutes last season, is he not first choice or was it fitness/injury related?

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      38 mins ago

      They rotate a bit. I think Buendia was earmarked to be sold last summer, but came back from his loan spell and impressed Emery so much that he was like a new player. So he got his opportunities, mainly at a No. 10 role, but didn't start every game. With Rogers having left, he may get more opportunities, but who knows! I think Manzambi will play in the 10 role, with Buendia still getting opportunities, but worth keeping an eye on pre-season.

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  23. tangtastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    58 mins ago

    I think everyone is currently overlooking solanke, and as soon as he scores a few goals in preseason, everyone will be on the bandwagon. as they should be, 6m is overpriced if he remains first choice 9, which he probably will

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    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      *under
      lol

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    2. John Colby (C)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Surely with his injury record though Spurs will sign another striker?

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Shhh...

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  24. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bomo goals not drying up under Rose.

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  25. JoeShmoe99
    33 mins ago

    First time playing .. Thoughts on 1st draft ?

    Verbruggen / Palmer
    Kayode / Van de Ven / Calafiori / Shaw / Van Ewjik
    Bruno / Semenyo / Szbozslai / Hinshelwood / Xhaka
    Haaland / Joao Pedro / Calvert-Lewin

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  26. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Things that will break the game (in terms of player ownership):

    1) If Ewen Jaouen (£4.5m) is Newcastle's #1 goalkeeper
    2) If Isak is Liverpool's penalty taker
    3) If Foden has a good preseason
    4) If the Premier League put rules in place to hinder Arsenal's set piece tactics
    5) If Guiu or Emegha (both £5.0m) or Obi (£4.5m) go on loan to Fulham or a newly promoted club

    Any others? add to the list!

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      6) Solanke on pens and scoring loads in preseason.

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  27. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on BBGW1 versus waiting a bit to assess?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm waiting, as I don't have a playing keeper (got Dubs).

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      GW2 looks pretty good for anyone with a playing keeper when Coventry play Hull

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