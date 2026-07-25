FPL

Best value FPL players: Last season’s points, with 2026/27 prices

25 July 2026 22 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Thursday brought the launch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for the 2026/27 campaign, and many managers are still getting to grips with this new player price list.

Here, we compare last season’s points with this year’s prices to pick out who the best ‘value’ players could be.

POINTS PER MILLION PER GAME

Best Bruno Fernandes replacements in FPL 1

FPL themselves use points per million (PPM) for their ‘Value (Season)’ metric but we’ll use points per match per million for this study. This levels the playing field between the ever-presents and those who may have had injury-riddled campaigns.

Points per million per match (PPMPM) is, admittedly, a basic route into FPL team value. After all, past points aren’t a reliable gauge of what’s to come.

Also, managers won’t create a team of purely good value players, as there’ll be lots of unused budget left over. It’s hard to imagine Erling Haaland (£15.5m) doing well here, for example.

For the below, we’re discounting anyone who made fewer than 10 appearances, those who’ve just moved abroad (eg/ Anthony Gordon, Ibrahima Konate, Leandro Trossard) and all relegated players who haven’t yet been transferred to a top-flight club.

GOALKEEPERS

NAMETEAMAPPS25/26 POINTS26/27 PRICE (£m)POINTS PER
MILLION		POINTS PER MATCH
PER MILLION
R RoefsSUN351365.027.200.78
C KelleherBRE371435.028.600.77
B VerbruggenBHA381304.528.890.76
E MartinezAVL321205.024.000.75
D RayaARS371626.027.000.73
D PetrovicBOU381244.527.560.73
G DonnarummaMCI341355.524.550.72
K DarlowMUN22714.515.780.72
B LenoFUL381224.527.110.71
N PopeNEW27965.019.200.71
D HendersonCRY371315.026.200.71

Considering Brighton and Hove Albion had a late run of five clean sheets in 10, and were the best team for big chances conceded from Gameweek 28 onwards, it’s a nice surprise to see Bart Verbruggen stay at £4.5m.

Golden Glove winner David Raya has a good PPMPM figure, despite a price rise making him FPL’s first £6.0m stopper in five years. He’s now £2.0m cheaper than defender Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m), having been only slightly cheaper last time.

Of the rest, Karl Darlow (£4.5m) has seemingly joined Manchester United as a backup. Plus, there are new head coaches for Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m), Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and Dean Henderson (£5.0m).

DEFENDERS

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

22 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Memento Mori

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  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    54 mins ago

    Not sure how, but I somehow missed that Cucurella had gone Real Madrid 😳

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      *gone to

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  3. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Hit me with your ratings

    Kinsky (Dubravka)
    O’Reilly Williams Shaw (Van E, Diop)
    Palmer Mbeumo Szob Wilson (4.5)
    Haaland Isak JP

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like it! Wilson might not start from the get-go, but should nail down that RW spot as the season progresses. OReilly has some competition for the LB spot and might be rested because of the World Cup.

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  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is mgw a must this season?

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    1. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      he seems to be a bit overlooked in drafts that i've seen. i do quite like him, to be sure. he was amazing in the 2H last year, and comes in around the same price as a bunch of interesting midfielders . . .

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      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think he is quite ex thats why

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah if he was 7m he'd be straight in my team

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  5. The Mighty Hippo
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    My first draft - feedback welcome. the paucity of bench cover clearly stands out and will no doubt need addressing later on, but how's it looking in general?

    Kinsky
    VVD | N.Williams | Shaw
    Bruno | MGW | Rogers | Maddison | Ndiaye
    Haaland | Joao Pedro
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    Dubravka | Diop | Van Ewijk | Walle Egeli

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maybe Neco to Aina and Maddison to Szobo

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Really nice, I like the Madison pick. If you're worried about that bench I'd do Williams to Aina and upgrade Diop

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    3. Galza
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Could be good

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  6. Galza
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Lammens
    Mitchell / Aina / Hato
    Palmer / Saka / Mbuemo / Cunha / Wirtz
    Haaland / Mateta

    Dubravka / Cash / Davis / 4.5

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mateta will compete with JSL for minutes

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      1. Galza
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I think he wins that battle…

        JSL is a bit crap! 🙂

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  7. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Only 1 free team rating is rather cheap. And only 5 if you go premium.

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  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Better strategy to have 15 good players and Bench Boost in GW1 or start of with a solid Xl with 4.0/4.0/4.0/4.5 and play BB after first Wildcard?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Problem is you need a playing keeper and there is none at 4.0m.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        The 4.0 keeper would just be in the second strategy with the cheapest bench possible.

        Bench Boost strategy would be not have any price restrictions in both GK slots.

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah I'm starting with cheapies and using BB later on

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  9. _Toni_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Has Isak shown anything that justifies starting with him, or do you see him as a wait and see?

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