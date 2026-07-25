Best value FPL players: Last season’s points, with 2026/27 prices

Thursday brought the launch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for the 2026/27 campaign, and many managers are still getting to grips with this new player price list.
- READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 – Nine first impressions of the player prices
- READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 – 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
Here, we compare last season’s points with this year’s prices to pick out who the best ‘value’ players could be.
POINTS PER MILLION PER GAME
FPL themselves use points per million (PPM) for their ‘Value (Season)’ metric but we’ll use points per match per million for this study. This levels the playing field between the ever-presents and those who may have had injury-riddled campaigns.
Points per million per match (PPMPM) is, admittedly, a basic route into FPL team value. After all, past points aren’t a reliable gauge of what’s to come.
Also, managers won’t create a team of purely good value players, as there’ll be lots of unused budget left over. It’s hard to imagine Erling Haaland (£15.5m) doing well here, for example.
For the below, we’re discounting anyone who made fewer than 10 appearances, those who’ve just moved abroad (eg/ Anthony Gordon, Ibrahima Konate, Leandro Trossard) and all relegated players who haven’t yet been transferred to a top-flight club.
GOALKEEPERS
|NAME
|TEAM
|APPS
|25/26 POINTS
|26/27 PRICE (£m)
|POINTS PER
MILLION
|POINTS PER MATCH
PER MILLION
|R Roefs
|SUN
|35
|136
|5.0
|27.20
|0.78
|C Kelleher
|BRE
|37
|143
|5.0
|28.60
|0.77
|B Verbruggen
|BHA
|38
|130
|4.5
|28.89
|0.76
|E Martinez
|AVL
|32
|120
|5.0
|24.00
|0.75
|D Raya
|ARS
|37
|162
|6.0
|27.00
|0.73
|D Petrovic
|BOU
|38
|124
|4.5
|27.56
|0.73
|G Donnarumma
|MCI
|34
|135
|5.5
|24.55
|0.72
|K Darlow
|MUN
|22
|71
|4.5
|15.78
|0.72
|B Leno
|FUL
|38
|122
|4.5
|27.11
|0.71
|N Pope
|NEW
|27
|96
|5.0
|19.20
|0.71
|D Henderson
|CRY
|37
|131
|5.0
|26.20
|0.71
Considering Brighton and Hove Albion had a late run of five clean sheets in 10, and were the best team for big chances conceded from Gameweek 28 onwards, it’s a nice surprise to see Bart Verbruggen stay at £4.5m.
Golden Glove winner David Raya has a good PPMPM figure, despite a price rise making him FPL’s first £6.0m stopper in five years. He’s now £2.0m cheaper than defender Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m), having been only slightly cheaper last time.
Of the rest, Karl Darlow (£4.5m) has seemingly joined Manchester United as a backup. Plus, there are new head coaches for Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m), Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and Dean Henderson (£5.0m).