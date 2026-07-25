FPL pre-season: Why Kroupi missed out + United win

The pre-season friendlies continued on Friday with both Bournemouth and Manchester United in action.

We’ll take a look at the key talking points from both matches, including team selection, minutes, injuries, tactical changes and the players who boosted or dented their FPL appeal before the season gets underway.

MANCHESTER UNITED 5-0 ROSENBORG

Goals: Lacey, Zirkzee, Devaney, Amass, Williams

Lacey, Zirkzee, Devaney, Amass, Williams Assists: Zirkzee, Amass, Kamason x2

Manchester United XI: Vitek (Mee 72); Yoro (Armer 61), Maguire (Kamason 46), Heaven (Devaney 61), Shaw (Amass 46); Santos (T.Fletcher 61), Mount (Gore 61), Lacey (Collyer 61), Zirkzee (Obi 61), Dorgu (Williams 61); Mbeumo (J.Fletcher 61).

SCOUT NOTES

Several players remained out after featuring at the World Cup, including Noussair Mazraoui (£4.5m), Lisandro Martínez (£5.0m), Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), Amad Diallo (£6.0m), Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), Marcus Rashford (£7.0m), Diogo Dalot (£5.0m) and Senne Lammens (£5.0m).

(£4.5m), (£5.0m), (£12.0m), (£6.0m), (£8.0m), (£7.0m), (£5.0m) and (£5.0m). Manchester United also remained without several players through injury or a lack of match fitness. Benjamin Šeško (£7.0m) continues to build his fitness, while Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) is recovering from the back problem that forced him to miss England’s third-place victory over France at the World Cup. Manuel Ugarte (£5.0m) also remains sidelined as he recovers from a knee ligament injury.

(£7.0m) continues to build his fitness, while (£5.5m) is recovering from the back problem that forced him to miss England’s third-place victory over France at the World Cup. (£5.0m) also remains sidelined as he recovers from a knee ligament injury. Manchester United controlled the game from start to finish. They faced a few moments of pressure but still recorded another clean sheet. Luke Shaw (£4.5m) started at left-back and regularly pushed into advanced attacking areas, while Harry Maguire (£5.0m) marshalled the defence alongside him. Both experienced defenders came off at half-time as Michael Carrick managed their minutes.

“I thought we defended pretty well as a team for the most part. A couple of little bits earlier on that we had to work out, but I thought we defended well as a team and protected the goalkeepers largely… clean sheets are a beautiful thing.” – Michael Carrick

In midfield, Mason Mount (£5.5m) and new signing Andrey Santos (£5.0m) started together once again and continued to build an encouraging partnership. Santos almost registered an assist after sliding Patrick Dorgu (£6.0m) through on goal. The newly reclassified midfielder couldn’t find the finish, though, as his close-range effort drifted just wide of the post.

“He’s really good defensively, reads the game, can pick up good positions, wants the ball all the time, looks to play forward.” – Mason Mount on Andrey Santos

Manchester United looked sharp in attack throughout. Joshua Zirkzee (£5.5m) – yes, really! – was one of the standout performers. He created the first big chance of the game by slipping Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) through on goal. The forward couldn’t convert, dragging his weaker right-footed effort wide. Zirkzee soon got the assist his performance deserved. His superb pass from inside his own half released Shea Lacey (£5.0m), who finished calmly. The Dutchman then got on the scoresheet himself. Harry Amass (£4.0m) picked him out from the left. Zirkzee skipped past the defender and goalkeeper before tapping into an empty net to make it 2-0.

(£5.5m) – yes, really! – was one of the standout performers. He created the first big chance of the game by slipping (£8.0m) through on goal. The forward couldn’t convert, dragging his weaker right-footed effort wide. Zirkzee soon got the assist his performance deserved. His superb pass from inside his own half released (£5.0m), who finished calmly. The Dutchman then got on the scoresheet himself. (£4.0m) picked him out from the left. Zirkzee skipped past the defender and goalkeeper before tapping into an empty net to make it 2-0. While Mbeumo had a quieter afternoon, Santos, Mount and Dorgu all impressed.

United’s youngsters added gloss to the scoreline. Jacob Devaney (£4.0m) scored the third from a corner. Amass then capped an excellent display with a goal of his own, arriving at the back post to finish a superb cross from Jaydan Kamason (£4.0m). Kamason wasn’t finished there, as his second dangerous delivery found Ethan Williams (£4.5m), who converted from close range to complete the scoring.

(£4.0m) scored the third from a corner. Amass then capped an excellent display with a goal of his own, arriving at the back post to finish a superb cross from (£4.0m). Kamason wasn’t finished there, as his second dangerous delivery found (£4.5m), who converted from close range to complete the scoring. It was another encouraging attacking display from Manchester United.

“Some of the goals were fantastic goals and just as pleasing to keep a clean sheet.” – Michael Carrick



BOURNEMOUTH 4-1 ST. PAULI

Goals : Doak, William, Jebbison, Diakite

: Doak, William, Jebbison, Diakite Assists: Tavernier, Christie, Toth, Adli

AFC Bournemouth first half XI: Petrovic, Truffert, William, Hill, Smith, R Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Rees-Dottin (Gannon-Doak, 20), Unal (Jebbison, 34), Evanilson.

AFC Bournemouth second half XI: Dennis, Soler, Diakite, Cook, Araujo (Aarons, 65), Toth, Stevens (Z Christie, 85) Adli, Gannon-Doak, Jebbison (Rodriguez, 64), Kluivert (Dacosta Gonzalez 70).

SCOUT NOTES