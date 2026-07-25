FPL pre-season: Why Kroupi missed out + United win

The pre-season friendlies continued on Friday with both Bournemouth and Manchester United in action.
We’ll take a look at the key talking points from both matches, including team selection, minutes, injuries, tactical changes and the players who boosted or dented their FPL appeal before the season gets underway.
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MANCHESTER UNITED 5-0 ROSENBORG
- Goals: Lacey, Zirkzee, Devaney, Amass, Williams
- Assists: Zirkzee, Amass, Kamason x2
Manchester United XI: Vitek (Mee 72); Yoro (Armer 61), Maguire (Kamason 46), Heaven (Devaney 61), Shaw (Amass 46); Santos (T.Fletcher 61), Mount (Gore 61), Lacey (Collyer 61), Zirkzee (Obi 61), Dorgu (Williams 61); Mbeumo (J.Fletcher 61).
SCOUT NOTES
- Several players remained out after featuring at the World Cup, including Noussair Mazraoui (£4.5m), Lisandro Martínez (£5.0m), Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), Amad Diallo (£6.0m), Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), Marcus Rashford (£7.0m), Diogo Dalot (£5.0m) and Senne Lammens (£5.0m).
- Manchester United also remained without several players through injury or a lack of match fitness. Benjamin Šeško (£7.0m) continues to build his fitness, while Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) is recovering from the back problem that forced him to miss England’s third-place victory over France at the World Cup. Manuel Ugarte (£5.0m) also remains sidelined as he recovers from a knee ligament injury.
- Manchester United controlled the game from start to finish. They faced a few moments of pressure but still recorded another clean sheet. Luke Shaw (£4.5m) started at left-back and regularly pushed into advanced attacking areas, while Harry Maguire (£5.0m) marshalled the defence alongside him. Both experienced defenders came off at half-time as Michael Carrick managed their minutes.
“I thought we defended pretty well as a team for the most part. A couple of little bits earlier on that we had to work out, but I thought we defended well as a team and protected the goalkeepers largely… clean sheets are a beautiful thing.” – Michael Carrick
- In midfield, Mason Mount (£5.5m) and new signing Andrey Santos (£5.0m) started together once again and continued to build an encouraging partnership. Santos almost registered an assist after sliding Patrick Dorgu (£6.0m) through on goal. The newly reclassified midfielder couldn’t find the finish, though, as his close-range effort drifted just wide of the post.
“He’s really good defensively, reads the game, can pick up good positions, wants the ball all the time, looks to play forward.” – Mason Mount on Andrey Santos
- Manchester United looked sharp in attack throughout. Joshua Zirkzee (£5.5m) – yes, really! – was one of the standout performers. He created the first big chance of the game by slipping Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) through on goal. The forward couldn’t convert, dragging his weaker right-footed effort wide. Zirkzee soon got the assist his performance deserved. His superb pass from inside his own half released Shea Lacey (£5.0m), who finished calmly. The Dutchman then got on the scoresheet himself. Harry Amass (£4.0m) picked him out from the left. Zirkzee skipped past the defender and goalkeeper before tapping into an empty net to make it 2-0.
- While Mbeumo had a quieter afternoon, Santos, Mount and Dorgu all impressed.
- United’s youngsters added gloss to the scoreline. Jacob Devaney (£4.0m) scored the third from a corner. Amass then capped an excellent display with a goal of his own, arriving at the back post to finish a superb cross from Jaydan Kamason (£4.0m). Kamason wasn’t finished there, as his second dangerous delivery found Ethan Williams (£4.5m), who converted from close range to complete the scoring.
- It was another encouraging attacking display from Manchester United.
“Some of the goals were fantastic goals and just as pleasing to keep a clean sheet.” – Michael Carrick
BOURNEMOUTH 4-1 ST. PAULI
- Goals: Doak, William, Jebbison, Diakite
- Assists: Tavernier, Christie, Toth, Adli
AFC Bournemouth first half XI: Petrovic, Truffert, William, Hill, Smith, R Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Rees-Dottin (Gannon-Doak, 20), Unal (Jebbison, 34), Evanilson.
AFC Bournemouth second half XI: Dennis, Soler, Diakite, Cook, Araujo (Aarons, 65), Toth, Stevens (Z Christie, 85) Adli, Gannon-Doak, Jebbison (Rodriguez, 64), Kluivert (Dacosta Gonzalez 70).
SCOUT NOTES
- Two notable players missed out. Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m) and David Brooks (£5.0m) both sat out after reportedly suffering from fatigue, according to @AlexSmithEcho. Reports also continue to link Kroupi with a move away from Bournemouth, with several clubs interested.
- New head coach Marco Rose started with a 4-2-3-1 formation. However, the German has regularly switched between different systems throughout his career, so don’t expect that shape to become fixed just yet.
- Bournemouth named plenty of first-team players from the start. Đorđe Petrović (£4.5m) started in goal, while Adrien Truffert (£5.5m) lined up at left-back and James Hill (£5.5m) was in central defence.
- The Cherries couldn’t keep a clean sheet. St. Pauli created a clear headed chance inside the opening minute before forcing several saves from Petrović. The pressure finally paid off with the opening goal after 22 minutes.
- Bournemouth looked much stronger after that and didn’t concede again. Truffert almost equalised after Ryan Christie (£5.5m) picked him out inside the box, but the left-back couldn’t finish. Christie did register a Fantasy assist moments later. His saved effort fell kindly for Harold Williams (£4.5m), who converted Bournemouth’s second goal.
- The equaliser came from Ben Doak (£5.0m). The Scotland international, who featured at the World Cup, finished low across the goalkeeper after Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) won possession and launched a quick counter-attack. Doak looked lively throughout his 20-minute cameo as Bournemouth continued to manage his minutes following last season’s injury.
- Tavernier also supplied the assist for the opener and later came close with a direct free-kick after Evanilson (£6.0m) won the foul. Outside of those moments, neither player saw much of the ball.
- Alex Scott (£6.0m) also caught the eye. Reports suggest he recently rejected a new Bournemouth contract amid interest from several clubs, including Chelsea. Scott saw one effort blocked inside the box and took several indirect free-kicks from wide areas.
- The second half also brought more familiar faces. Daniel Jebbison made an instant impact, firing home from the left side of the box to make it 3-1. He also won a free-kick on the edge of the area, although Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) curled the resulting effort over the crossbar.
- Alex Tóth (£5.0m) and Amine Adli (£5.0m) both registered assists. Adli’s corner created Bournemouth’s fourth goal, while both players strengthened their case for more minutes with Europa League football to come.
- Overall, it was a encouraging performance under Rose. Bournemouth looked vulnerable at times without the ball, but they carried plenty of attacking threat. It should be said, of course, that this was all against a side relegated from the Bundesliga last season.