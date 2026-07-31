FPL

Best £5.0m+ goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

31 July 2026 76 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

It’s time to spotlight the goalkeepers priced at £5.0m and above, as we continue to dissect the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 price list.

£5.5M-£6.0M GOALKEEPERS

FPL notes: Isak + Saliba injury latest, Raya v Sels 3

After helping Arsenal record 19 clean sheets last season, David Raya (£6.0m) starts 2026/27 as the most expensive goalkeeper in FPL.

The Gunners didn’t just lead the way for clean sheets. They also posted the league’s strongest underlying defensive numbers, making their backline one of the most reliable sources of FPL points.

With William Saliba (£6.0m) injured, Gabriel Magalhães (£8.0m) carrying a hefty price tag and question marks over the full-back spots, last season’s highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper could prove the best early route into Arsenal’s defence.

Raya also appeals to managers looking to double up on the Gunners’ defensive assets without worrying about potential rotation in the wider backline.

Next, the three goalkeeper options priced at £5.5m.

goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

Everton top our Fixture Ticker over the opening six Gameweeks, giving Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) an excellent platform to start the season strongly. The Toffees face two of the three promoted clubs during that spell, alongside fixtures against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Many FPL managers won’t usually spend £5.5m on a goalkeeper. However, the £6.0m price tag for James Tarkowski, the uncertainty over Everton’s full-back positions, along with Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) building his fitness steadily, arguably makes Pickford a more appealing route into their defence.

Elsewhere, Alisson Becker (£5.5m) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) offer secure access to the Liverpool and Manchester City backlines. However, neither delivered enough last season to fully justify their price, and several cheaper goalkeepers surely offer better value, with greater potential for save and bonus points.

£5.0M GOALKEEPERS

There are 14 goalkeepers priced at £5.0m this season, but not all of them deserve a place on your Watchlist. Before highlighting the standout options, it’s worth running through the goalkeepers we’re happy to avoid.

ClubPlayerReason to avoid
ArsenalKepa ArrizabalagaRumoured to be leaving/Backup
ArsenalIllan MeslierBackup
ChelseaFilip JörgensenVery likely to leave
Everton Mark TraversBackup
LiverpoolGiorgi MamardashviliBackup

James Trafford is the only other £5.0m goalkeeper with uncertainty over his future. He currently sits behind Donnarumma in the Manchester City pecking order, but a move to Leeds United looks increasingly likely.

If that transfer goes through, Trafford should become the Whites’ first-choice goalkeeper and immediately enter the FPL conversation.

THE STANDOUTS

SENNE LAMMENS

goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

There are plenty of appealing goalkeepers in this price bracket, with Senne Lammens among the standout options. He’s the only £5.0m goalkeeper to rank inside the top five for projected points in our Rate My Team (RMT) projections.

Manchester United improved significantly under Michael Carrick last season and head into 2026/27 with one of the best opening fixture runs, as highlighted by our Fixture Ticker.

The main drawback is Luke Shaw (£4.5m). He offers a cheaper route into the United defence, which may persuade some FPL managers to save the extra £0.5m.

ROBERT SANCHEZ

goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

Robert Sánchez also stands out as an intriguing option. A new manager, no European football and defensive additions all strengthen the case for investing in Chelsea’s backline this season.

What makes Sánchez even more appealing is the pricing of his defensive teammates. Maxence Lacroix is £6.0m, Reece James and Marco Palestra both cost £5.5m, making the Spaniard the cheapest secure route into the defence.

Levi Colwill (£5.0m) offers another way to buy into Chelsea’s backline. However, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, Chelsea could ease him back into action and manage his minutes during the opening weeks.

If Xavi Alonso proves to be a success, then Sanchez should pick up his fair share of clean sheets. 

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER

FPL pre-season: Kelleher + Schade injury updates, Henry starts

Another side who could benefit from a season without European football is Brentford. The Bees narrowly missed out on continental qualification last year, finishing behind the final European place on goal difference. That disappointment should only add to their motivation heading into 2026/27.

Brentford managed just 10 clean sheets in 2025/26, but that number looks capable of improving.

Even so, Caoimhín Kelleher still finished as the second-highest scoring goalkeeper in FPL (see image below). Only Martin Dúbravka (£4.0m) made more saves, highlighting Kelleher’s ability to rack up points even when Brentford failed to keep opponents out.

The only concern is Brentford’s wealth of £4.5m defenders, with seven available in the game. However, Kelleher is undoubtedly an attractive way to cover their defence.

NICK POPE

FPL notes: Man City rotation + another Pope error 1

Newcastle fans had to endure a rough 2025/26 campaign, as they finished 12th in the Premier League and struggled to balance both domestic and Champions League football.

This summer has also been marked by significant disruptions, including several notable departures, and it appears that Eddie Howe will be among them.

But the Magpies have a fairly decent early schedule, ranking third in the opening six matches on our Fixture Ticker.

Outside of a home clash with Liverpool, Newcastle United have an encouraging opening run. They face two of the three promoted sides, as well as favourable fixtures against Leeds United and Bournemouth.

As for Pope, he made a few high-profile errors last season. However, with the right new manager in charge, he could emerge as a viable Fantasy option.

THE REST

Big Numbers: 22 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 12

Emiliano Martínez deserves a mention. Aston Villa have established themselves as one of the Premier League’s strongest sides, although clashes with Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal to start the season aren’t ideal. Several of Villa’s starting defenders cost just £4.5m, too.

Crystal Palace finished joint-third for clean sheets last season, and Dean Henderson offers a reliable route into that backline. However, Daniel Muñoz (£5.5m) remains one of the most attacking defensive picks in the game, while Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) could emerge as a budget alternative. That makes it harder to commit to Henderson in goal.

Managers planning an early Wildcard could also consider Robin Roefs.

Sunderland exceeded expectations by securing European qualification last season and finished with the fourth-best defensive record in the league (48 goals conceded). But early fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City make their opening schedule difficult, which is likely to deter anyone hoping to save their first chip for later in the campaign.

Nottingham Forest will be up against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the first four Gameweeks, so it’s very much a wait-and-see for Matz Sels (£5.0m). However, there is potential for him to do well under Oliver Glasner from Gameweek 5, when the fixture outlook improves.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Does anybody have the lowdown on the Leeds United vs Sunderland pre-season fixture this morning?! Any standouts at all, I saw that Muharemovic starting as well, any insights?!

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      https://x.com/alexvollofpl/status/2083001398187188342?s=61

      Open Controls
      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Thanks for this, woweee Muharemovic could be an unbelievable pick this season. This might very well be the thing that gets him a place in my team!

        Open Controls
  2. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on Robbo? He could be starting now at LB

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Think De Zerbi likes Udogie also, could be shared minutes at LB.

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Don't forget Spence. To much option on LB from FPL perspective

        Open Controls
  3. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Leeds 1-0 Sunderland - talking points.

    Leeds lined up 3-4-2-1 and the wingbacks were very attacking at times. Bogle had a goal scoring chance and Gudmundsson created a chance. New centre back Muharemović impressed on his debut and the Leeds keeper didn't have to make any saves thanks to good defensive work.
    Sunderland lined up 4-1-4-1 with Trai Hume OOP playing right wing. Brobbey went off in the first half with an ankle injury.
    Dan James should have made it 2-0 but fired a great chance straight at the keeper.

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Not convinced at all by Sunderland for this season. Think they might struggle

      Open Controls
      1. _Toni_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Ipswich away for them opening day feels a bit like West Ham going to Sunderland last year. I think Sunderland are better than West Ham, but they may come unstuck in a similar way.

        Open Controls
        1. Dutchy FPL
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeah, on paper still a decent fixture though. But after the Fulham home game... Brentford away, Arsenal and Man City. Don't see myself investing in someone like a Brobbey or Le Fée, even with being this cheap.

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Le Fee is ok for starters, should get something against Ipswich.

            Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Second season syndrome is going to hit them, I reckon. Don’t they now have European football too?

      It feels like their players are going to be overpriced this year.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I have Ballard + Mukiele to target Ipswich for BBGW1. Should I reconsider?

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          It’s your team, you pick the players you think will get you the most points for the budget you have to spend.

          Just because I think Sunderland will regress doesn’t mean they will.

          Open Controls
        2. Cold Palms
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I have double Ipswich defence GW1 BB

          Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Thankee for this!

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Sunderland lost 5/5 in preseason last year and were 2nd after 10 games. Wouldn't read too much into kickabouts.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        This. Reading too much into preseason form is a classic mistake. Its very useful for predicting early season lineups, not so much results

        Open Controls
  4. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Played around a bit with a Haaland, Gabriel and Bruno draft. Actually quite like it. Any thoughts:

    Kinsky (Dub)
    Gabriel - Mosquera - N. Williams (Thomas, Diop)
    B. Fernandes - Szoboszlai - Dewsbury Hall - GroB (Slater)
    Haaland - Pedro - Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Don’t hate it. Is Gross defo a starter?

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Not 100 percent sure, but started almost every game since joining last season. So don't see a good reason why he wouldn't start. Also there might be a (small) chance he gets pens without Welbz

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not bad! I think a 4-4-2 with those 3 looks even better

      Kinsky (4)
      Gabriel Maguire Ballard Vuskovic (Thomas)
      Bruno Foden Szobo LeFee (Gomez)
      Haaland Pedro (4.5)

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Not bad, matter of taste I guess. Personally don't really like the Sunderland pick, and there is something about Williams this pre season. Think he can explode in a Glasner system

        Open Controls
  5. Marmalade Forest
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Good interesting article

    Open Controls
    1. Marmalade Forest
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Worth a read before just banging an RMT in the comments

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I’m only here for the pictorials I’m sorry!

        Open Controls
  6. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    On topic; any of you seriously considering a 5.0M GK? For now, I'm switching drafts between Kinsky and Raya. Lammens might be a serious alternative

    Open Controls
    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I think Lammens is one of the best options

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Nah. £4.5 set and forget for me. Not a position worth spending more than £4.5 on imo.

      Open Controls
  7. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    A) Lammens, Mitchell (no United def cover)
    OR
    B) Kinsky, Muñoz

    Open Controls
  8. The real Chief
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is anyone else finding the Scout points predictor rather confuing. I can't figure the disparity between Scout and other sites - same player, same team but predicted points really low as per Scout. Now not sure what to believe....

    Open Controls
  9. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    FPL Harry ranked Lammens as a 5/10 avoid pick.

    Lammens is a lock in my team. 4.39 xG prevented and 3 clean-sheets from last 6 matches.

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Decent pick and utd def is needed with those fixtures but either shaw at 4.5m or maguire at 5m (with more goal threat) for me over lammens.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      He has been in all my drafts. Happy to start with him and review

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Unless I go BB early and I’ll need a second gk

        Open Controls
  10. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    BB2. I'm SO in. WC over int break

    Lammens.
    Mosquera. Shaw. Cash (for GW4).
    Szobo. BrunoF. Palmer. Sarr. ELe Fee.
    Haaland. Brobbey (if not injured). JP.

    Rushworth. HajiW. Thomas. VanEw.

    What say thee gurus?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      NO JP, SORRY

      Open Controls
      1. z13
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        All the eggs are in one basket, what happens if Cov lose 1-0 to Hull?

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 10 Years
          4 hours ago

          then the BB will only get about 8 points...

          Open Controls
        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          What happens if they don’t?

          Open Controls
  11. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Anyone else been having issues with pages not loading correctly on iOS? It’s been this way for me for a few weeks and makes the website borderline unusable.

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      If you can send screenshots to support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk that would be ideal with problems like this, we need evidence and details to look into it.

      Open Controls
  12. Nomar
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Garcia at Fulham probably ends my winter est in Muniz now.

    Open Controls
  13. Nomar
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    ** Interest not winter est **

    What the hell is autocorrect thinking half the time?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I thought it was very poetic

      Open Controls
  14. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Is this set and forget defence too maverick? I'll take fun over defcons till IB.

    Lammens
    Gvardiol Munoz Porro
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro DCL
    Dub Hughes Hughes Thomas

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      5.5 defender for a side that battles relegation

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I don’t think the FA have any intention of relegating City for their charges.

        Open Controls
  15. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    How much worse is Haaland as a captaincy option against Palace, than Bruno is against Ipswich GW2 ?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Think it purely depends how they and both teams look in GW1

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Don’t see the appeal of Fernandes if you won’t captain in GW2. He’s £12m

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          True, he just has so many routes to points

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            FWIW I am pretty sure I will captain Bruno over Haaland in GW2

            Open Controls
  16. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Got internet so thought I’d have a little tinker, think I’ve narrowed down the options I want to 2:

    A) Gabriel | Sarr | DCL
    B) Calafiori | Cherki/Foden | Joao Pedro

    Something just feels right about backing Gabriel despite his price, and Joao Pedro keeps screaming trap to me.

    Have Palmer too if it helps, what would you choose?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      You know what you’re getting with A

      With Calafiori, when we play Villa away you’ll be worried if Hincapie is going to play left back

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yeah it’s like one less decision to worry about

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Current team:

      Kinsky
      Gabriel | Shaw | Robinson
      Bruno | Palmer | Szobo | Sarr | Groß
      Haaland | DCL

      Dubravka | Davis | Thomas | Walle Elegi

      Open Controls
    3. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A, absolutely. Calvert-Lewin was in all of my drafts, having posted best underlying numbers in 25/26 among the 6m-priced forwards. But the more I think about it, his overall injury record etc. ideally, a better forward option is going to emerge.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thank you, yes could be Brobbey or Jesus, lots of potential options

        Open Controls
  17. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who's the best £5.5m defender that doesn't play for Arsenal, or isn't Gvardiol?!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Kerkez

      Open Controls
    2. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Kerkez should benefit having already worked under Iraola. Another one who’s done that is Truffert, but not ideal for GW1.

      Also Branthwaite eventually, if he stays fit and rejoins the starting 11.

      Open Controls
  18. Okay fine
    3 hours ago

    Can someone help me, thinking bb gw1 but…

    Kinsky, Leno (good rotation)
    Shaw, tarkovski, Aina, Calafiori, muharemavić
    Mbuemo, Gibbs-white, Rogers, Anderson, Sarr
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL
    Don’t love Sarr vs tarkovski and the Leeds vs forest players tho

    Open Controls
    1. Okay fine
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Actually verbruggen for Leno then in gw3 switch mbuemo for szobo

      Open Controls
  19. Bluebulls
    3 hours ago

    Another draft, any thoughts or suggestions?

    Raya (4m)
    VVD, Gvardiol, Maguire, Kayode, Thomas
    Szobo, Palmer, Le Fee, Cunha, Slater
    JP, Haaland, DCL

    Thanks !

    Open Controls
    1. Okay fine
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Like the balance of the money but I think neco Williams and shaw would be better than maguire and kayode

      Open Controls
      1. Bluebulls
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        thanks bro, will keep that in mind

        Open Controls
  20. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Created this draft through some limited statistical analysis (basically correcting last years points for offensive and defensive over/underachievement and sorting players through value per expected points). Below seems to be the the best I can come up with so far.

    Raya,
    Calafiori, Van Hecke, Gabriel
    Stach, Anderson, Sarr, Gross, Fernandes
    Haaland, DCL

    4.0, Gomez, Mitchell, Diop

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  21. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    2nd draft.

    Kinsky 4m
    VVD Mosquera Williams Shaw van Ewijk
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Gross Slater
    Haaland JP DCL

    Thanks in advance for sharing your opinion.

    Open Controls
  22. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is Wilson expected to be a first teamer for Leeds?

    Open Controls
    1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      We have chased him for long enough. I would think so. A lot will depend on the fitness of Dan James.

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        If Dan James is the competition...

        Wilson has much, much more to his game.

        Open Controls
      2. Fiasco da Gama
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks. Could be nice for 6.5

        Open Controls
  23. vova
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Feel like Palmer is going a bit under the radar... holiday + full preseason should do him a lot of good.

    Foden looks like he could be a huge differential too. I think Maresca loves him.

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I don't doubling up on Chelsea attack is a good idea from the start, most have JP. I want to see him perform first.

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        think*

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.