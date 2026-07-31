Best £5.0m+ goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

It’s time to spotlight the goalkeepers priced at £5.0m and above, as we continue to dissect the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 price list.

£5.5M-£6.0M GOALKEEPERS

After helping Arsenal record 19 clean sheets last season, David Raya (£6.0m) starts 2026/27 as the most expensive goalkeeper in FPL.

The Gunners didn’t just lead the way for clean sheets. They also posted the league’s strongest underlying defensive numbers, making their backline one of the most reliable sources of FPL points.

With William Saliba (£6.0m) injured, Gabriel Magalhães (£8.0m) carrying a hefty price tag and question marks over the full-back spots, last season’s highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper could prove the best early route into Arsenal’s defence.

Raya also appeals to managers looking to double up on the Gunners’ defensive assets without worrying about potential rotation in the wider backline.

Next, the three goalkeeper options priced at £5.5m.

Everton top our Fixture Ticker over the opening six Gameweeks, giving Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) an excellent platform to start the season strongly. The Toffees face two of the three promoted clubs during that spell, alongside fixtures against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Many FPL managers won’t usually spend £5.5m on a goalkeeper. However, the £6.0m price tag for James Tarkowski, the uncertainty over Everton’s full-back positions, along with Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) building his fitness steadily, arguably makes Pickford a more appealing route into their defence.

Elsewhere, Alisson Becker (£5.5m) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) offer secure access to the Liverpool and Manchester City backlines. However, neither delivered enough last season to fully justify their price, and several cheaper goalkeepers surely offer better value, with greater potential for save and bonus points.

£5.0M GOALKEEPERS

There are 14 goalkeepers priced at £5.0m this season, but not all of them deserve a place on your Watchlist. Before highlighting the standout options, it’s worth running through the goalkeepers we’re happy to avoid.

Club Player Reason to avoid Arsenal Kepa Arrizabalaga Rumoured to be leaving/Backup Arsenal Illan Meslier Backup Chelsea Filip Jörgensen Very likely to leave Everton Mark Travers Backup Liverpool Giorgi Mamardashvili Backup

James Trafford is the only other £5.0m goalkeeper with uncertainty over his future. He currently sits behind Donnarumma in the Manchester City pecking order, but a move to Leeds United looks increasingly likely.

If that transfer goes through, Trafford should become the Whites’ first-choice goalkeeper and immediately enter the FPL conversation.

THE STANDOUTS

SENNE LAMMENS

There are plenty of appealing goalkeepers in this price bracket, with Senne Lammens among the standout options. He’s the only £5.0m goalkeeper to rank inside the top five for projected points in our Rate My Team (RMT) projections.

Manchester United improved significantly under Michael Carrick last season and head into 2026/27 with one of the best opening fixture runs, as highlighted by our Fixture Ticker.

The main drawback is Luke Shaw (£4.5m). He offers a cheaper route into the United defence, which may persuade some FPL managers to save the extra £0.5m.

ROBERT SANCHEZ

Robert Sánchez also stands out as an intriguing option. A new manager, no European football and defensive additions all strengthen the case for investing in Chelsea’s backline this season.

What makes Sánchez even more appealing is the pricing of his defensive teammates. Maxence Lacroix is £6.0m, Reece James and Marco Palestra both cost £5.5m, making the Spaniard the cheapest secure route into the defence.

Levi Colwill (£5.0m) offers another way to buy into Chelsea’s backline. However, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, Chelsea could ease him back into action and manage his minutes during the opening weeks.

If Xavi Alonso proves to be a success, then Sanchez should pick up his fair share of clean sheets.

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER

Another side who could benefit from a season without European football is Brentford. The Bees narrowly missed out on continental qualification last year, finishing behind the final European place on goal difference. That disappointment should only add to their motivation heading into 2026/27.

Brentford managed just 10 clean sheets in 2025/26, but that number looks capable of improving.

Even so, Caoimhín Kelleher still finished as the second-highest scoring goalkeeper in FPL (see image below). Only Martin Dúbravka (£4.0m) made more saves, highlighting Kelleher’s ability to rack up points even when Brentford failed to keep opponents out.

The only concern is Brentford’s wealth of £4.5m defenders, with seven available in the game. However, Kelleher is undoubtedly an attractive way to cover their defence.

NICK POPE

Newcastle fans had to endure a rough 2025/26 campaign, as they finished 12th in the Premier League and struggled to balance both domestic and Champions League football.

This summer has also been marked by significant disruptions, including several notable departures, and it appears that Eddie Howe will be among them.

But the Magpies have a fairly decent early schedule, ranking third in the opening six matches on our Fixture Ticker.

Outside of a home clash with Liverpool, Newcastle United have an encouraging opening run. They face two of the three promoted sides, as well as favourable fixtures against Leeds United and Bournemouth.

As for Pope, he made a few high-profile errors last season. However, with the right new manager in charge, he could emerge as a viable Fantasy option.

THE REST

Emiliano Martínez deserves a mention. Aston Villa have established themselves as one of the Premier League’s strongest sides, although clashes with Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal to start the season aren’t ideal. Several of Villa’s starting defenders cost just £4.5m, too.

Crystal Palace finished joint-third for clean sheets last season, and Dean Henderson offers a reliable route into that backline. However, Daniel Muñoz (£5.5m) remains one of the most attacking defensive picks in the game, while Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) could emerge as a budget alternative. That makes it harder to commit to Henderson in goal.

Managers planning an early Wildcard could also consider Robin Roefs.

Sunderland exceeded expectations by securing European qualification last season and finished with the fourth-best defensive record in the league (48 goals conceded). But early fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City make their opening schedule difficult, which is likely to deter anyone hoping to save their first chip for later in the campaign.

Nottingham Forest will be up against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the first four Gameweeks, so it’s very much a wait-and-see for Matz Sels (£5.0m). However, there is potential for him to do well under Oliver Glasner from Gameweek 5, when the fixture outlook improves.