FPL

Best £4.0m-£4.5m goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

28 July 2026 72 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Next on our 2026/27 price list analysis, a look at the best budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, starting at £4.0m and £4.5m.

Can a £4.5m option match Caoimhin Kelleher‘s (£5.0m) achievements from last season and finish as the second-highest scoring goalkeeper? Third-placed Robin Roefs (£5.0m) also began there.

And, although the £4.0m bracket seems to lack starters, which players could be their club’s number two?

Let’s take a look…

BEST £4.5m GOALKEEPERS

BART VERBRUGGEN (BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION)

Best £4.0m + £4.5m goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

A recent article compared last season’s points to this year’s prices, and one interesting conclusion is that Verbruggen is 2026/27’s best value £4.5m goalkeeper.

Brighton needed to wait until November for their first clean sheet but, near the end, had a run of five in 10. In fact, from Gameweek 28 onwards, they limited opponents to a league-low 18 big chances.

Of all regularly seen stoppers, Verbruggen could claim the second-best rate at saving shots on target (74.6%), partly explaining why the Seagulls conceded the third-smallest number of goals (46, see image below), fourth-fewest shots on target (142) and fifth-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC, 49.13).

Best £4.0m + £4.5m goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27 1

As well as being good value, our ‘Rate My Team’ (RMT) points projection tool thinks such late momentum can carry over. He’s predicted to be the top scorer at this price between Gameweeks 1 and 6, helped by early meetings against Leeds United and Coventry City.

ANTONIN KINSKY (TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR)

Transfer news: Confirmed January signings in FPL 1

Currently, Guglielmo Vicario (£4.5m) is next-best on RMT. But with the Italian expected to leave Spurs, that tally can instead be shifted onto Kinsky, whose late-season redemption arc will have massively boosted his confidence.

Having started well with three wins and clean sheets in four matches, Spurs had a terrible season, once again finishing 17th. New Year’s Day began a horror spell of gaining just six points from the next 15 matches. It made relegation look not only possible, but likely.

So, when Vicario’s hernia injury put Kinsky between the sticks, fans feared the worst. After all, the young Czech had recently been humiliated when two huge Champions League errors versus Atletico Madrid led to a brutal 17th-minute substitution.

However, great closing saves from Joao Gomes (£5.5m), Joe Rodon (£4.5m) and Sean Longstaff (£5.0m) helped clinch survival. Should Roberto De Zerbi keep faith in the 23-year-old, he could be a good pick – though Spurs don’t face a promoted side until Gameweek 7.

DJORDJE PETROVIC (BOURNEMOUTH)

FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 17 6

After Verbruggen, the second-best £4.5m goalkeeper for points per million per match (PPMPM) is Petrovic. Bournemouth boast the longest active unbeaten run throughout Europe’s top five leagues, not losing in an incredible 18 matches.

Under Andoni Iraola, the Cherries’ defence was especially strong at home, placing second for xGC (16.55) and being the best at limiting opposition big chances (20, see image below).

Best £4.0m + £4.5m goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27 2

It’s worth mentioning the huge overachievement of Gameweeks 24 to 30, mind. They conceded three goals in seven matches, despite 11.41 xGC. This explains why, overall, Petrovic needed to make the joint-third most saves (109).

Yet a few challenges await Bournemouth. They’ll be juggling European football for the first time in their history, on the back of losing Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) and Iraola.

FPL 2026/27: Who has the worst early fixtures? 6

Furthermore, new head coach Marco Rose inherits a tough early six-game schedule, ranked second-worst on our free Fixture Ticker. They won’t meet a promoted team until Gameweek 10.

BERND LENO (FULHAM)

Who are the bonus point kings in FPL? 12

There’s also a new boss at Fulham, an appointment that arguably looks risky. As well as saying goodbye to Marco Silva, supporters have seen Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson (£6.5m) leave for free, without any newly-bought starters at the time of writing.

If hiring Alvaro Arbeloa doesn’t pay off, the Cottagers could be in trouble.

While Fulham conceded the fifth-fewest shots on target (145), they also allowed the third-most big chances (96), making it hard to assess their true defensive quality.

FPL 2026/27 team previews: Fulham – Best players, DefCon + more

This is partly why Leno is currently the lowest-owned of these four candidates, though fixtures don’t help. A tough first five, before things improve, facing Ipswich Town (a), Hull City (h) and Coventry City (a) in succession.

THE PROMOTED SIDES

FPL promoted teams: What to expect from Sergej Jakirovic + Hull 2

Speaking of which, let’s switch attention to the three newbies.

COVENTRY

FPL have Ben Wilson at £4.5m, but he was only seen in cup games due to Carl Rushworth‘s (£4.5m) loan spell.

The latter started all 46 league matches, helping the Sky Blues have the tightest backline (45 conceded).

Frank Lampard wants to buy Rushworth permanently but, regardless, their opening six matches fare poorly on the Ticker.

IPSWICH

Whereas second-placed Ipswich are moving Christian Walton (£4.5m) to the side for new purchases Kayne van Oevelen (£4.5m) and 6ft 9in giant Kjell Scherpen.

After a low start of one clean sheet in 10, the team successfully shut out 15 of their final 32 opponents to settle on a total of 17. They came second for xGC (46.60).

Whoever Gary O’Neil proceeds with, Ipswich rank fourth for fixtures up to Gameweek 6.

HULL

As for the play-off winners, they’ve moved Ivor Pandur to Rangers and bought Jack Butland (£4.5m) in exchange. But Konstantinos Tzolakis is rumoured to be joining too.

Either way, Hull weren’t exactly known for a tight Championship defence. They got promoted despite conceding the fourth-most goals (66) and second-most expected ones (80.10).

BEST £4.0m GOALKEEPERS?

FPL notes: Why King + O'Brien were subs, Paqueta ban + Dubravka defended 2

Because the promoted trio had someone priced at £4.5m before signing their true number one, we can’t even say that these have a £4.0m primary back-up!

As of now, there are seemingly only four minimum-priced goalkeepers who are one injury or suspension away from stepping in: Fraser Forster (Bournemouth), Jason Steele (Brighton), Benjamin Lecomte (Fulham) and Martin Dubravka (Tottenham).

Basically, the Petrovic, Verbruggen, Leno and Kinsky understudies.

Unless there’s a desire to own multiple attackers, it might be worth doubling up on such clubs. Alternatively, which of those four starters is most likely to be dropped? Perhaps Kinsky for Dubravka.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    With Bruno, Haaland and JP I am finding myself with lots of MIDs in the 5.5 - 6.5 range. Interested in a ranking of the below (for points potential alongside value):

    A) Gross 5.5
    B) Hinshelwood 6.0
    C) M.Fernandes 6.0
    D) Scott 6.0
    E) Anderson 6.5

    All thoughts welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. Bertie7898
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Top 3 5.5 to 6.5 mids
      1.Ndiaye
      2.anderson
      3.enzo le fee

      Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Based on the end of last season I'd say B. I expect Kevin (Fulham) to have a good season but it's probably too much of a punt to start with him.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Groß is near enough locked in my team, if you look at how many points he got per start it's pretty crazy they kept him at 5.5

      Open Controls
      1. Jstap94
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yes I think as long as it looks like he is starting (don't see why he wouldnt be?) he will be in my team as well

        Open Controls
    4. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Does anyone expect Amad to start regularly for Man Utd?

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I’d expect Mbeumo to start, but Amad could easily bench him depending on form

        Open Controls
  2. Bertie7898
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Also kayode or rodon

    Open Controls
    1. St. Stephen XI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Kayode seems a wily pick.

      Open Controls
  3. Bertie7898
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Whos the best 4.5
    Shaw+ ???

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Shaw got 113 points from 38 starts last season which is not particularly appealing. Not sure how those points were distributed though? Did he score the majority later in the season? If not i dont understand the appeal.
      I might go with Aina although Neco Williams xGI is tempting.

      Open Controls
      1. St. Stephen XI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        The Neco bandwagon definitely packed with the predicted Glasner impact.

        Open Controls
    2. Justthis
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Khalaghan ( or something like that) Brighton defender

      Open Controls
  4. ct mariner
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Team for BB GW1 (0 IB)

    Lammens (Roefs)
    Calafiori Mosq Geuhi (Maguire Kayode)
    Rice Ndiaye Semenyo Szob (Gross)
    Haaland JP Brobbey

    Issue is benching headaches in future.

    Thoughts? Downgrade Roefs and/or Macguire?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      not sure about rice at all. too much money for gks imo

      Open Controls
      1. ct mariner
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yeah - could downgrade Roefs and upgrade (?) Rice to Cunha

        Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    is gab a no go cos of his price?

    Open Controls
    1. Jstap94
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I think he is being slept on from a value perspective. He scored 199 points last year on the new scoring system and only played 32 games. 3 goals, on par with his XG. A few more asists than expected so that was some luck. Arsenal slightly outperformed XA last year as well. Outscored next highest Arsenal defender by 60 points!

      He is going to be decent/good value at 8 even if he performs 10%/20% below last years peak.

      Open Controls
  6. Strike me a Gakpose
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    A) Le Fee & DCL
    B) Stack & Brobbey

    Open Controls
    1. Strike me a Gakpose
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Stach*

      Open Controls
    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      A are both on pens...

      Open Controls
    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Also a good argument for doubling on either of them. If going for an early wild card, Sunderland have two great opening matches. But also poor after that.

      I'm on A myself though

      Open Controls
    4. One Man
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
  7. Chris_l25
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Lammens, 4.0
    VVD, Ballard, N.Williams, Kadioglu, 4.0
    Palmer, Groß, Bruno, Szoboszlai, Le Fee
    Haaland, DCL, 4.5

    Any thoughts on this? Struggling to find a squad I like but figure there are a few routes to points with this one.....

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      v nice.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Lovely

      Open Controls
  8. St. Stephen XI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    So, is the RMT tool not to be trusted yet or is Mats Wieffer an essential 5.0m defender, Alex Iwobi is the key that unlocks all doors at 5.5m midfield, and Rodrigo Muniz is a world beater at 5.5m forward?

    I'd love to know what I missed in the reasoning behind the rather optimistic projections for these guys.

    Open Controls
  9. Under my Cucurella
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    I'm torn between whether Verbruggen/Steele or Kinsky/Dubravka is the best 4.5/4.0 combo. The article makes good arguments for both. Anybody else uncertain on this decision? I'd be curious to hear some thinking behind people's choices for the GK positions

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Same here

      Only things against V is VH’s departure and far more importantly, being Europe

      Give how torn we are is it with .5 to have both?

      Open Controls
  10. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Not sure why the RMT points projection tool thinks Verbruggen will be best GK in opening 6 GWs? Leeds beat Brighton in GW37 so clearly capable of scoring past them and other matches against Villa, Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland look grim.
    I'd say Man Utd have best opening 6 x fixtures for clean-sheets.

    Open Controls
    1. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      "He’s predicted to be the top scorer at this price", I think that the comparison is only among the 4.5m keepers.

      Open Controls
  11. abcdef3
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? Defcon and set piece takers are king! I know the bench is horrid

    Open Controls
    1. abcdef3
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Glad it posted my team that’s great that

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Where did the money go?

      Open Controls
  12. Machine Gun Skelly
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Any thoughts on my team?

    Verbruggen
    Hincapié/Mosquera, Neco, Shaw
    Bruno F, Anderson, Szobozlai, Le Fee, Mateus Fernandes
    Haaland, JP

    Bench: Kinsky, Porro(will sub in for Neco after GW1), DCL, Hughes/Van Ewigk

    Does the Defence need upgrading?

    Open Controls
  13. abcdef3
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Let’s try again…

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel VVD Munoz Mosquera
    Palmer MGW Anderson Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro

    Steele Slater Thomas 4.5 FWD

    Open Controls
    1. Machine Gun Skelly
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Maybe splurged a bit too much on the defence. I'm not super sure about Palmer, so maybe upgrade to Bruno anyway you can.

      Open Controls
      1. abcdef3
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        I hear you, but at the same time I think a lot of people have forgotten how good defenders were last year

        Gabriel and Palmer > Calafiori and Bruno may be the play though

        Open Controls
        1. Machine Gun Skelly
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Yeah, I think Gabriel is very overpriced, so any other 5.5mil Arsenal defender would be a good play.

          Open Controls
    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I know it is more template but I would recommend:

      Munoz, Anderson & Slater to:
      - Shaw (presumably nailed and great opening fixtures)
      - KDH (on set pieces)
      - Groß (on set pieces, possibly pens if Welbeck leaves)

      Open Controls
      1. abcdef3
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Thing with shaw is he started 38 games last year and still got so few points… he’s just a 2 or 6 point defender

        I do like KDH a lot though, torn between him and Anderson

        Open Controls
        1. mattyb09
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Hull & Ipswich in first 2 and then can reassess with Shaw

          Open Controls
  14. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    May finally stop tinkering for awhile...

    RMT.

    Verbruggen
    Mosquera, Gvardiol, Shaw
    Bruno F, Mbuemo, Szobo, Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro Solanke

    Steele; Groß, Mitchell, Thomas

    Open Controls
    1. Machine Gun Skelly
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Solanke definitely not the best 6mil striker, maybe Brobbey, DCL or Osula

      Open Controls
      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        I hate Spurs... but they with decent opening fixtures and Solanke on pens I think he is a locked in 90 minute man

        Open Controls
        1. Machine Gun Skelly
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Fair enough, good differential at 3.2%

          Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Very nice, too much cash on the bench for me personally but I like it

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      And I'm also very keen on Solanke

      Open Controls
  15. One Man
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Sesko scored 9 goals in his last 14 games under Carrick. Some of those goals were from the bench.

    Nobody even considering him in their RMT’s with those great opening fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Pretty sure hes not fit.

      Open Controls
      1. One Man
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes, it is a wait and see, but even off the bench he is lethal.

        Open Controls
      2. One Man
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Today reports indicate he will start before the start of the PL on Aug 22th.

        Open Controls
  16. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Spurs were terrible last season. The entire club stinks, too many players with awful attitudes. Buying a few players is by no means a surefire fix to their issues. It took Man United years and years to clear out the awful attitudes from their dressing room.

    Would stay away from that bunch until they prove they can consistently play well.

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      New manager, plus the addition (so far) of players like Senesi, Van Hecke, Robertson, Fernandez and Tonali, plus the return of long term absentee’s like Kudus, Maddison and (hopefully) Kulushevski, can hardly fail to improve them considerably.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        *Fernandes

        Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Could be but I still wouldn't load up on spurs from the start. Seeing a fair amount of Solanke, a ton of Kinsky based on little more than wishful thinking.

        Open Controls
  17. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    First shot at a GW2 BB team. Appreciate any feedback!

    Lammens Kinsky
    Mukiele Ballard Maguire Thomas van Ewijk
    Palmer Mbeumo Foden Szoboszlai LeFee
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    0.5ITB

    Open Controls
  18. St. Stephen XI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    The departure of Anderson to City ought to mean more consistent minutes for Sangare at 5.0m . . . right? I like that he averaged 11-plus DEFCON per ninety last season, so if he's consistently wandering about in the 6 he should be serviceable at 6.0. Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. St. Stephen XI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      5.0m

      Open Controls
    2. Absolutely Muñozed
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      5 m defender better than 5 m mid I guess

      Open Controls
      1. St. Stephen XI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        He's in my #8 attacker slot. If there's a 4.5m who is going to get regular minutes, I might look to downgrade,

        Open Controls
  19. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Evening all.

    Question.

    No talk of M.Nunes for a 'nailed on' option?

    He's made up my back 3 for a while now. Who would replace him (seriously):

    M.Nunes. Shaw. Mosquera. (Thomas. Diop)

    Not a good pick for 6m defender?

    Any thoughts much appreciated as always

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I think they’ll buy Porro

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        If so, will wait on Guehi I suppose. Cheers x.j

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          I think anyone who made it to the semifinals will be late back - especially risky for City who could play 2 of Gvardiol, Dias, Khusanov, for example.

          Charity Shield lineups should help at least.

          Open Controls
  20. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    How would you upgrade? 1 mil in bank

    Unsure about bench investment at this time

    Raya
    Gab Porro Maguire
    Mbeumo Cunha Szobo Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro DCL
    Fodder

    Open Controls
  21. Absolutely Muñozed
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Please rate my squad
    Kinsky, dub
    Mosquera, N. Williams Gvardiol Mitchel Van Wijk
    Bruno F. Palmer, Mbeumo, Cunha Semenyo
    JP Isak 4.5
    its 3-5-2

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      You’re really targeting those Hill and Ipswich fixtures for Utd and it could be very fruitful. I’d still probably downgrade Palmer and someone to get Haaland in and play 343

      Open Controls
  22. Machine Gun Skelly
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    RTM

    Verbruggen
    Hincapié/Mosquera, Neco, Shaw
    Bruno F, Anderson, Szobozlai, Le Fee, Mateus Fernandes
    Haaland, JP

    Bench: Kinsky, Porro(will sub in for Neco after GW1), DCL, Hughes/Van Ewigk

    Does the Defence need upgrading?

    Open Controls
  23. Machine Gun Skelly
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Porro or a City Defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Jstap94
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Which city defender is the question?

      I would lean Porro, feels a lock at RB and with Spurs' signings it feels like they will be solid(?)

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.