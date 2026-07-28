Best £4.0m + £4.5m goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

Next on our 2026/27 price list analysis, a look at the best budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, starting at £4.0m and £4.5m.

Can a £4.5m option match Caoimhin Kelleher‘s (£5.0m) achievements from last season and finish as the second-highest scoring goalkeeper? Third-placed Robin Roefs (£5.0m) also began there.

And, although the £4.0m bracket seems to lack starters, which players could be their club’s number two?

Let’s take a look…

BEST £4.5m GOALKEEPERS

BART VERBRUGGEN (BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION)

A recent article compared last season’s points to this year’s prices, and one interesting conclusion is that Verbruggen is 2026/27’s best value £4.5m goalkeeper.

Brighton needed to wait until November for their first clean sheet but, near the end, had a run of five in 10. In fact, from Gameweek 28 onwards, they limited opponents to a league-low 18 big chances.

Of all regularly seen stoppers, Verbruggen could claim the second-best rate at saving shots on target (74.6%), partly explaining why the Seagulls conceded the third-smallest number of goals (46, see image below), fourth-fewest shots on target (142) and fifth-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC, 49.13).

As well as being good value, our ‘Rate My Team’ (RMT) points projection tool thinks such late momentum can carry over. He’s predicted to be the top scorer at this price between Gameweeks 1 and 6, helped by early meetings against Leeds United and Coventry City.

ANTONIN KINSKY (TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR)

Currently, Guglielmo Vicario (£4.5m) is next-best on RMT. But with the Italian expected to leave Spurs, that tally can instead be shifted onto Kinsky, whose late-season redemption arc will have massively boosted his confidence.

Having started well with three wins and clean sheets in four matches, Spurs had a terrible season, once again finishing 17th. New Year’s Day began a horror spell of gaining just six points from the next 15 matches. It made relegation look not only possible, but likely.

So, when Vicario’s hernia injury put Kinsky between the sticks, fans feared the worst. After all, the young Czech had recently been humiliated when two huge Champions League errors versus Atletico Madrid led to a brutal 17th-minute substitution.

However, great closing saves from Joao Gomes (£5.5m), Joe Rodon (£4.5m) and Sean Longstaff (£5.0m) helped clinch survival. Should Roberto De Zerbi keep faith in the 23-year-old, he could be a good pick – though Spurs don’t face a promoted side until Gameweek 7.

DJORDJE PETROVIC (BOURNEMOUTH)

After Verbruggen, the second-best £4.5m goalkeeper for points per million per match (PPMPM) is Petrovic. Bournemouth boast the longest active unbeaten run throughout Europe’s top five leagues, not losing in an incredible 18 matches.

Under Andoni Iraola, the Cherries’ defence was especially strong at home, placing second for xGC (16.55) and being the best at limiting opposition big chances (20, see image below).

It’s worth mentioning the huge overachievement of Gameweeks 24 to 30, mind. They conceded three goals in seven matches, despite 11.41 xGC. This explains why, overall, Petrovic needed to make the joint-third most saves (109).

Yet a few challenges await Bournemouth. They’ll be juggling European football for the first time in their history, on the back of losing Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) and Iraola.

Furthermore, new head coach Marco Rose inherits a tough early six-game schedule, ranked second-worst on our free Fixture Ticker. They won’t meet a promoted team until Gameweek 10.

BERND LENO (FULHAM)

There’s also a new boss at Fulham, an appointment that arguably looks risky. As well as saying goodbye to Marco Silva, supporters have seen Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson (£6.5m) leave for free, without any newly-bought starters at the time of writing.

If hiring Alvaro Arbeloa doesn’t pay off, the Cottagers could be in trouble.

While Fulham conceded the fifth-fewest shots on target (145), they also allowed the third-most big chances (96), making it hard to assess their true defensive quality.

This is partly why Leno is currently the lowest-owned of these four candidates, though fixtures don’t help. A tough first five, before things improve, facing Ipswich Town (a), Hull City (h) and Coventry City (a) in succession.

THE PROMOTED SIDES

Speaking of which, let’s switch attention to the three newbies.

COVENTRY

FPL have Ben Wilson at £4.5m, but he was only seen in cup games due to Carl Rushworth‘s (£4.5m) loan spell.

The latter started all 46 league matches, helping the Sky Blues have the tightest backline (45 conceded).

Frank Lampard wants to buy Rushworth permanently but, regardless, their opening six matches fare poorly on the Ticker.

IPSWICH

Whereas second-placed Ipswich are moving Christian Walton (£4.5m) to the side for new purchases Kayne van Oevelen (£4.5m) and 6ft 9in giant Kjell Scherpen.

After a low start of one clean sheet in 10, the team successfully shut out 15 of their final 32 opponents to settle on a total of 17. They came second for xGC (46.60).

Whoever Gary O’Neil proceeds with, Ipswich rank fourth for fixtures up to Gameweek 6.

HULL

As for the play-off winners, they’ve moved Ivor Pandur to Rangers and bought Jack Butland (£4.5m) in exchange. But Konstantinos Tzolakis is rumoured to be joining too.

Either way, Hull weren’t exactly known for a tight Championship defence. They got promoted despite conceding the fourth-most goals (66) and second-most expected ones (80.10).

BEST £4.0m GOALKEEPERS?

Because the promoted trio had someone priced at £4.5m before signing their true number one, we can’t even say that these have a £4.0m primary back-up!

As of now, there are seemingly only four minimum-priced goalkeepers who are one injury or suspension away from stepping in: Fraser Forster (Bournemouth), Jason Steele (Brighton), Benjamin Lecomte (Fulham) and Martin Dubravka (Tottenham).

Basically, the Petrovic, Verbruggen, Leno and Kinsky understudies.

Unless there’s a desire to own multiple attackers, it might be worth doubling up on such clubs. Alternatively, which of those four starters is most likely to be dropped? Perhaps Kinsky for Dubravka.