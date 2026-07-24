FPL

Best £4.5m midfielders for FPL 2026/27: All 25 assessed

24 July 2026 76 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Continuing our trawl of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list, we’ll now look for the best £4.5m midfielders.

Unlike budget-enabling defenders, it’s hard to find such a player who will even get minutes. Arguably the last good one was Andreas Pereira in 2022/23, priced as a Manchester United reserve before moving to Fulham.

He ended on four goals, 10 assists and 123 points, though those returns often remained marooned on FPL benches.

Since then, the aim has simply been to find a regular starter. Here, we take a look through all 25 midfielders currently listed at £4.5m and pick out the potential gems.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3

£4.5M MIDFIELDERS: THE PROMOTED TEAMS

Eleven of those 25 midfielders play for promoted Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City.

COVENTRY CITY

2025/26 LEAGUE STATS FOR COVENTRY

PlayerStarts
(sub)		GoalsAssistsDefCons
per 90 mins		Notes
George Shepherd0 (0)000Hasn’t yet made his debut
Raphael Borges Rodrigues0 (2)0112.86Sample size of 35 minutes isn’t enough to judge DefCon potential
Kai Andrews0 (7)004.26Played 74 minutes across seven cameos

Honestly, there’s almost nothing to say about this trio. 17-year-old George Shepherd is yet to make his senior debut, and the other two have returned from loan spells.

Kai Andrews joined Hibernian in January and was mostly a substitute, though he did come on to score a winner past Celtic.

Meanwhile, Raphael Borges Rodrigues started 29 times at League One’s Wigan Athletic. The left winger produced one goal and three assists.

If this lot weren’t getting a look-in in the Championship, it’s difficult to see them making the grade at a higher level – especially after the expected wave of summer signings.

IPSWICH TOWN

 

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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tangtastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    hoping for a playable 4.5m midfielder is just a waste of effort. best picking someone with rock bottom ownership to protect value. its just a dead spot on your subs bench and thats fine.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      You at least want someone who is going to play just in case you need appearance points off the bench.

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      1. tangtastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        its literally impossible to predict which 4.5m midfielder will get regular starts, if any, at the start of the season. sure, a few might surface after a few gws but atm just pick one with low ownership and if you have a ft to burn use it later.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I wouldn't say it was impossible. Look for a high number of starts from last season in the article above.

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          1. tangtastic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            alot of those championship starts may not translate to premiership starts. you can't be certain

            to me, it literally does not matter. its so minor, i wouldn't waste any time on it aside from just picking a lowly owned 4.5m and just revisit later.

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  2. Bambi
    • 14 Years
    3 hours ago

    Tear my team apart please

    Kinsky, Dubravka
    Gabriel, ARS 5.5, N Williams, Vuskovic, Coventry 4.0
    Bruno, Sarr, Le Fee, Gross, 4.5
    Haaland, J Pedro, DCL

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    1. Bambi
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      +0.5 itb

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    2. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      your midfield is terrible and you'll be playing your wc by gw3 as you watch several 7-8.5m priced midfields get double digit hauls, and by then you're already chasing players who have far better overall teams.

      bruno+haaland+gabriel is just such a terrible idea. gabriel is massively overpriced, so is bruno imo.

      burno at 12m is just paying for last years pts. *if* he somehow managed to get a similar overall haul to last year he *might* be worth 12m, but it is far more likely that he won't. there are plenty of midfielders who are 4-5m cheaper (!), who may not get more pts, but will almost certainly provide far better value for you to improve your overall team drastically.

      that version of your team would get far more points, compared to concentrating 1/3 of your budget in 3 players and having rubbish players elsewhere. teams that do the best don't have the most expensive players, they are literally always the teams that found the most value.

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      1. Bambi
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Appreciate thanks pal

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'd put the Gabriel money in midfield

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  3. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    If only RM didn't have Mbappe already.. they could've gone for Haaland along side Rodri.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Rodri will have back surgery... He's crocked.

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  4. St. Stephen XI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    So, who's the 5.0 guy? I'm sitting on Diego Gomez Amarilla. Did I miss somebody?

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  5. ★Kuntheman★
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Happy with this for a first draft:

    Kinsky (McNally)
    Gvardiol Maguire Shaw (Thomas, Van Ewijk)
    Bruno Saka Cherki Garner (Crooks)
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    I keep going back and forth between Pedro and Isak (downgrading Saka) but Saka’s opening fixture + his performance last season when starting makes me lean Saka. Saka’s underpriced for what he’s done historically in a fantasy format without Salah.

    I go back and forth between Calafiori/Gvardiol but I like Gvardiol’s fixtures to start and I think he’s absurdly cheap for his fantasy potential even if he’s playing CB.

    I don’t see myself touching this draft too much. Garner+Haaland+DCL+Shaw are fixed and the rest is a combination of if I decide for Isak or Saka and if I decide to go for Bruno or Cunha (which makes Isak and Saka viable together).

    Haven’t checked out FFS or looked at % ownership, just looked at a post for 4.0 defenders and 4.5 midfielders. So I’m not sure if this is a template team but I’m considering it a safe team to start with a few gambles like Saka and Cherki and Gvardiol

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    1. Christopher Wood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Is Saka even going to play before the first international break? Touch year for fitness and going all the way in the World Cup, I can see a long rest for him.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Saka is not underpriced. He rarely hauls. Madueke is there

      He’s been playing with an injury for a year, that’s why he didn’t play much at the World Cup. He shouldn’t be starting the season

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  6. NoOneCares
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Mitchell or Kadioglu?

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  7. Bertie7898
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Mitchell

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  8. Bertie7898
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    If you look at the crystal palace fixtures next weeks their brilliant after gw 3

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yeah they’re a bit of a wait and see

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitchell seems a steel

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  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    The feeling that this season is waiting and see, plan early WC is strong.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Call the grammar Police!

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    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Ok Yoda

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  10. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    First attempt. What do you guys think ?

    Kinsky
    Guehi Mosquera Hincapie
    Bruno Odegaard Szobo Rogers
    Haaland J.Pedro DCL

    4 4 4 4.5

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    1. Christopher Wood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Minutes minutes minutes. Of those, I wouldn’t be confident in Guehi, Mosquera, Hincapie, Rogers, Odegaard starting games, especially early on!

      Guehi and Rogers both just back from full WC and have rotation risk anyway. Odegaard big rotation risk. Mosquera and Hincapie - only one likely to play early on and not sure which. I’d go and find people who will 100% be playing from the start

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Mosquera is nailed while Saliba is out

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  11. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Starting to think Haaland is essential (as always have thought) but Fernandes maybe not

    Fernandes best Man Utd midfielder but his price is steep compared with other mids when not captaining. You’d only buy him for that GW2 fixture to captain him, if they had a different sort of opponent that week I wouldn’t start with him for sure

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    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      He's a lot cheaper than Haaland if you're gonna captain him regularly

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Would never captain him over Haaland at the start though, apart from in GW2

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        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          So many routes to points tho

          But yeah Haaland tends to do hattricks early doors

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  12. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Looking at keepers, I think Sels is the best shout. Is he nailed?

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  13. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who will be Man Utds first choice backline be?

    Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw?

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    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      7 mins ago

      At the minute I reckon so (I’m no Utd expert) but I’d be surprised if they don’t invest at the back

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  14. ΒAZEΛOS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Why are we overlooking the fact that Cherki is the biggest steal this year at 7.5m?! Dude racked up 13 assists like it was nothing.

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    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      49 mins ago

      Ssshhh

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yup in my current draft

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    3. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      i like cherki, just want to get more info on his mins

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  15. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    6.0 mid and 4.5 forward or 4.5 mid and DCL?

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    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      13 mins ago

      4.5 and DCL

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  16. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
    54 mins ago

    Ok draft 2 already, rip to bits please:

    Kinsky/ (4)
    Canvot/N Williams/Calafiori/Reinildo/van Ewijk
    Fruno/Cherki/Ndiaye/Angulo/Schlager
    Isak/JP/Haaland

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Abit crazy. But well thought out
      Cherki might be a gem. If he starts well, I'll be pissed I picked Semenyo. I like how he doesn't do alot of stepovers and just goes.

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  17. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Resolution of this season folks:

    "Build with judgement,
    validate with football insight,
    challenge with AI,
    decide alone,
    and enjoy the game".

    Does it sound too cheesy? 😛

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    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      'challenge with AI' - honestly that is a pretty dumb idea.

      AI will challenge it simply because you told it to, it doesnt mean its criticism will provide any actual value. AI is just a token prediction machine that will spout recognisable FPL type langauge contextually fits - it won't actually offer anything predictive about how players, teams perform because ultimately its never watched a game of football, doesn't even actually know what football is. so best to skip that bit.

      decide alone is an excellent choice. stay away from the fpl hive mind. narratives are always lagging indicators.

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      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Interesting, I will experiment regardless. It may surprise me it may not.

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        1. tangtastic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          20 mins ago

          if it provokes thought, then it is not a wasted process.

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  18. U n I t e d
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    What’s with the Kinsky love?
    Can someone explain?

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Nope, beats me

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    2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      44 mins ago

      4.5 probable starter with a side I think most are expecting to be much improved this year

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      1. U n I t e d
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I can’t see them being 17th or 15th again, but there’s nothing about spurs or de zerbi that makes me think clean sheets.
        Goals yes but clean sheets no.
        We shall see

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      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nice run to start

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    3. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      spurs will be better, should be challenging for europe. 4.5 for a top 6 side is value

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    4. NoOneCares
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      They have strengthened their defensive players considerably. Pretty easy to work out why he is popular.

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    5. Zimo
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Spurs did well at the end with De Zerbi and they've overhauled their entire defence and midfield. He's also 4.5 so value for money.

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  19. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Levi Colwill a good option at £5.0m?! Only 2.2% owned, could be a good differential here?!

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  20. ΒAZEΛOS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on Gvardiol vs O'Reilly this year?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      33 mins ago

      Every Defensive Position has a top backup. No City D for me

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      1. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        ...but he loves the City D.

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    2. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      i currently have o'reilly. he is effectively a midfielder when city are in possession and gets into the box. looks like an excellent differential too.

      if he does get attacking returns in the first few everyone will be ripping up their teams to fit him in.

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      1. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        I agree. However there’s a massive difference. The way Pep used him was amazing really. Maresca making such good use of his players and the spaces created for them to attack (such as in NOR’s case) is not an assured thing, that’s what bothers me.

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        1. tangtastic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          there is that uncertainty, maresca could change things up but i think o'reilly's qualities, and his performances last year, make it more likely than not he'll be utilised in a similar way

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      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        17 mins ago

        Where does Gvardiol play when everyone is healthy?

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      3. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        He didn't play in midfield all that often for City and likely won't at all under Maresca

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        1. tangtastic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          when city are in possession, he does

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          1. NoOneCares
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Don't know if you know but Pep has left.

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  21. Zimo
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Isak and Rogers or Szoboszlai and Palmer?

    Is Szobo really going to be on penalties? Feels like an easy Szobo and Palmer if so.

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    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      don't think anyone knows for certain, but he is a contender for pens.

      i prefer isak + rogers. I think szobo bandwagon is a bit of a fpl youtuber led bandwagon that is gonna disappoint.

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      1. Zimo
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah I dont get the appeal of Szobo personally because I get the feeling he'll play in the pivot. Maybe im wrong and he plays as the 10 over Wirtz. Im bench boosting gameweek 1 and wildcarding gameweek 2 so at least I'll know by then which way to go.

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        1. tangtastic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          literally every youtuber keeps saying 'szoboslai is essential', I think thats why

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      2. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Can't speak for anyone else but I've consumed 0 FPL content and yet Szobo was the first name on my team. Ticked along really nicely last season and is only gonna do better this season with more set pieces + more front-footed football + pens (probably)

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    2. ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Szobo and Palmer surely.

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    3. NoOneCares
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Szobo and Palmer and it is not close.

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  22. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    van Ewijk CS 4 weeks to the night 😀

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  23. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Why not so many going for Foden?

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    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      he's on my watchlist. if theres any confidence he will actually get a run he's in my team

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