Best £4.5m midfielders for FPL 2026/27: All 25 assessed

Continuing our trawl of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list, we’ll now look for the best £4.5m midfielders.

Unlike budget-enabling defenders, it’s hard to find such a player who will even get minutes. Arguably the last good one was Andreas Pereira in 2022/23, priced as a Manchester United reserve before moving to Fulham.

He ended on four goals, 10 assists and 123 points, though those returns often remained marooned on FPL benches.

Since then, the aim has simply been to find a regular starter. Here, we take a look through all 25 midfielders currently listed at £4.5m and pick out the potential gems.

£4.5M MIDFIELDERS: THE PROMOTED TEAMS

Eleven of those 25 midfielders play for promoted Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City.

COVENTRY CITY

2025/26 LEAGUE STATS FOR COVENTRY

Player Starts

(sub) Goals Assists DefCons

per 90 mins Notes George Shepherd 0 (0) 0 0 0 Hasn’t yet made his debut Raphael Borges Rodrigues 0 (2) 0 1 12.86 Sample size of 35 minutes isn’t enough to judge DefCon potential Kai Andrews 0 (7) 0 0 4.26 Played 74 minutes across seven cameos

Honestly, there’s almost nothing to say about this trio. 17-year-old George Shepherd is yet to make his senior debut, and the other two have returned from loan spells.

Kai Andrews joined Hibernian in January and was mostly a substitute, though he did come on to score a winner past Celtic.

Meanwhile, Raphael Borges Rodrigues started 29 times at League One’s Wigan Athletic. The left winger produced one goal and three assists.

If this lot weren’t getting a look-in in the Championship, it’s difficult to see them making the grade at a higher level – especially after the expected wave of summer signings.

IPSWICH TOWN