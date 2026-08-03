FPL add prices to 3 more new arrivals

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have priced up three more players following their big-money moves to the English top flight.
They’re all defensive-minded in nature: central midfielder Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m), centre-half Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m),
Sangare has joined Brentford in a club-record move and looks like he could be excellent for defensive contribution points, helming the Bees’ midfield.
Silva is effectively the Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) replacement at Bournemouth, while Hornicek’s arrival probably means the end of Nick Pope‘s (£5.0m) stint between the sticks at Newcastle United.
We’ll have more on all three players in our transfer reports.
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New Players Priced Up Since Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 Went Live
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|Christos Tzolis
|Arsenal
|Midfielder
|£6.5m
|Mamadou Sangare
|Brentford
|Midfielder
|£5.5m
|Daizen Maeda
|Ipswich
|Midfielder
|£5.5m
|Hidemasa Morita
|Hull
|Midfielder
|£5.0m
|Aladji Bamba
|Newcastle
|Midfielder
|£5.0m
|Xaver Schlager
|Nottm Forest
|Midfielder
|£5.0m
|Antonio Silva
|Bournemouth
|Defender
|£5.0m
|Lukas Hornicek
|Newcastle
|Goalkeeper
|£5.0m
|Aaron Anselmino
|Chelsea
|Defender
|£4.5m
|Mike Penders
|Chelsea
|Goalkeeper
|£4.5m
|Kjell Scherpen
|Ipswich
|Goalkeeper
|£4.5m
|Matt Targett
|Hull
|Defender
|£4.0m