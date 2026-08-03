FPL

FPL add prices to 3 more new arrivals

3 August 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have priced up three more players following their big-money moves to the English top flight.

They’re all defensive-minded in nature: central midfielder Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m), centre-half Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m),

Sangare has joined Brentford in a club-record move and looks like he could be excellent for defensive contribution points, helming the Bees’ midfield.

Silva is effectively the Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) replacement at Bournemouth, while Hornicek’s arrival probably means the end of Nick Pope‘s (£5.0m) stint between the sticks at Newcastle United.

We’ll have more on all three players in our transfer reports.

New Players Priced Up Since Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 Went Live

PlayerClubPositionPrice
Christos TzolisArsenalMidfielder£6.5m
Mamadou SangareBrentfordMidfielder£5.5m
Daizen MaedaIpswichMidfielder£5.5m
Hidemasa MoritaHullMidfielder£5.0m
Aladji BambaNewcastleMidfielder£5.0m
Xaver SchlagerNottm ForestMidfielder£5.0m
Antonio SilvaBournemouthDefender£5.0m
Lukas HornicekNewcastleGoalkeeper£5.0m
Aaron AnselminoChelseaDefender£4.5m
Mike PendersChelseaGoalkeeper£4.5m
Kjell ScherpenIpswichGoalkeeper£4.5m
Matt TargettHullDefender£4.0m
0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.