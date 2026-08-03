FPL add prices to 3 more new arrivals

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have priced up three more players following their big-money moves to the English top flight.

They’re all defensive-minded in nature: central midfielder Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m), centre-half Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m),

Sangare has joined Brentford in a club-record move and looks like he could be excellent for defensive contribution points, helming the Bees’ midfield.

Silva is effectively the Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) replacement at Bournemouth, while Hornicek’s arrival probably means the end of Nick Pope‘s (£5.0m) stint between the sticks at Newcastle United.

We’ll have more on all three players in our transfer reports.

New Players Priced Up Since Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 Went Live