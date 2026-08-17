Scout Notes

FPL pre-season: Thiaw goal + DefCon, Moore brace, still no Porro

17 August 2026 1 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Continuing our look at the final pre-season friendlies before 2026/27 begins, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur both featured twice at the weekend.

And here are our Scout Notes for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers…

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season friendlies – Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 17 team reveal: King out, Miley in? 1

  • Goals: Thiaw
  • Assists: Elanga

Saturday’s Newcastle United XI: Hornicek; M Miley (Pivas 81′), Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Steur, L Miley (Finneran HT); Elanga, Woltemade (Neave 86′), Barnes; Wissa

NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-1 Strasbourg (2-3 on penalties)

  • Goals: Osula
  • Assists: Murphy

Sunday’s Newcastle United XI: Jaouen; Shahar, Schar (Johnson HT), Burn (Pivas HT), Charlton; Bamba, Ramsey; Murphy (Neave 75′), Willock (Finneran 87′), Toure; Osula

SCOUT NOTES:

  • Matthias Jaissle picked a stronger XI on Saturday, versus Leverkusen, where Lewis Miley (£5.5m) played his first summer minutes. He came off at half-time, as planned.
  • But it only took 44 seconds for the clouds to gather once more, because Ibrahim Maza’s edge-of-the-box stinger flew past Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m).
  • Neatly summarising the Magpies’ summer, they had to change kit during the first-half hydration break because black-and-white looked too similar to Leverkusen’s very pale blue. Apparently lilac made things clearer!
  • Just before half-time, Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) headed in Anthony Elanga‘s (£6.0m) corner. He’s the best way to cover Newcastle’s backline, having been last season’s second-best defender for big chances (10) and third for expected goals (xG, 4.72). Here, Thiaw finished on 15 defensive contribution (DefCon) actions.
Thiaw

ABOVE: Defensive contributions for Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman versus Leverkusen, according to FotMob

  • Not that the team looks ready to keep any clean sheets. Substitute Victor Boniface won the match for Leverkusen.
  • Meanwhile, Sunday’s completely different lineup gave the Strasbourg friendly a Newcastle v Chelsea reserve match vibe.
  • For new club captain Dan Burn (£5.0m), these were his first 45 minutes since returning from England duty.
  • William Osula (£6.0m) netted five times during 2025/26’s closing seven matches, and looked bright here. He racked up five attempts, three shots on target and two big misses. However, he successfully scored when meeting Jacob Murphy‘s (£6.0m) cross.
  • As for DefCon, midfielders Aladji Bamba (£5.0m) and Joe Willock (£5.0m) both reached the 12-action threshold. Though the latter is probably on his way out.
  • Overall, Newcastle assets lack appeal because of lineup uncertainty, their new expected signings, and the generally negative feeling of how this season will go.
  • No player is currently owned by more than 4% of FPL managers, due to the worrying combination of defensive leakiness and being low on attacking ideas.
FPL 2026/27: Who has the best early fixtures? 7

  • Full-back Amar Dedic is about to arrive from Benfica and should come straight into the Gameweek 1 lineup at home to Liverpool. Yes, 17-year-old Mason Miley played well there, but the Bosnian knows Jaissle’s requirements – such wisdom is needed right now.
  • Newcastle are lumbered with a shocking league record against Liverpool – no victory in 19 matches.
  • Whereas they have a good one versus the following opponent, Tottenham. Six wins in eight.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3-0 Hoffenheim

  • Goals: Richarlison, Moore (x2)
  • Assists: Robertson, Tel (x2)

Saturday’s Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky; Gray, van Hecke, Senesi (Hardy 81′), Robertson; Tonali, Bergvall (Donley 87′); Moore (Adewole 81′), Gallagher (Hall 81′), Tel; Richarlison (Elliott-Parris 81′)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-2 Hoffenheim

  • Goals: Davies, Williams-Barnett
  • Assists: Fernandes, Sarr

Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur XI: Austin; Tye Hall, Danso, Davies, Souza (Byrne 69′); Fernandes, Sarr (Donley 87′), Bentancur; Williams-Barnett (Tyrese Hall 87′), Maddison (Elliott-Parris HT), Ajayi (Adewole 69′)

SCOUT NOTES:

  • Although things should go differently this time in Gameweek 2.
  • In the meantime, Spurs faced Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on consecutive days, with the first featuring a stronger XI in front of supporters.
  • Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) played his first pre-season minutes, but there was still no Pedro Porro (£5.5m) or Micky van de Ven (£5.0m), making it hard to justify picking the World Cup-winning Spaniard right now.
  • Despite matching their hosts’ 10 shots and having more touches in the opposition box, Hoffenheim lost Saturday’s clash 3-0.
  • New left-back Andrew Robertson (£4.5m) could be a handy, same-priced alternative to popular goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m). It was he who assisted Richarlison‘s (£6.0m) swept-in left-footed finish by the penalty spot. That’s three pre-season strikes for the Brazilian.
  • Later, a menacing Mathys Tel (£6.0m) run set up Mikey Moore (£5.0m), and the same duo made it 3-0 when Tel spotted a good gap, allowing Moore to control and place into the far bottom corner.
  • The 19-year-old scored seven times during last season’s loan spell at Rangers, and started the previous weekend’s meeting with Getafe.
  • Perhaps the cheap FPL asset has earned an initial place as Roberto De Zerbi’s right-sided winger, but be aware that Moore is being linked with another loan, this time to Koln.
  • ‘DefCon watch’ credits Archie Gray (£5.0m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) with 14 and 12 actions respectively.
  • Elsewhere, the interesting team news from Sunday’s training ground friendly is that James Maddison (£6.5m) made his first start in almost a year. Back from a serious knee injury, he made way at half-time.
  • A penalty put the visitors ahead, but Matheus Fernandes‘ (£6.0m) cross was soon glanced in by Ben Davies (£4.0m).
  • Thanks to Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m) setting up Lucá Williams-Barnett, Spurs overturned the deficit.
  • Not long after Valentin Gendrey equalised, centre-back Kevin Danso‘s (£5.0m) header hit the bar.
  • So, Spurs positively enter the 2026/27 campaign, unbeaten across all friendlies. Of course, they began last season with three victories and clean sheets in four, before things became calamitous.
  • Their defensive assets are well-owned, but it’s not the same in attack. Probably because none of Tottenham’s first five matches will be against either the top few or the newly promoted.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

1 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 3 A
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Tel Mee Moore.... Will Moore start and be a good punt? What? Another loan.... oh my

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