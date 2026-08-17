FPL pre-season: Thiaw goal + DefCon, Moore brace, still no Porro

Continuing our look at the final pre-season friendlies before 2026/27 begins, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur both featured twice at the weekend.

And here are our Scout Notes for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers…

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season friendlies – Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Goals: Thiaw

Thiaw Assists: Elanga

Saturday’s Newcastle United XI: Hornicek; M Miley (Pivas 81′), Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Steur, L Miley (Finneran HT); Elanga, Woltemade (Neave 86′), Barnes; Wissa

NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-1 Strasbourg (2-3 on penalties)

Goals: Osula

Osula Assists: Murphy

Sunday’s Newcastle United XI: Jaouen; Shahar, Schar (Johnson HT), Burn (Pivas HT), Charlton; Bamba, Ramsey; Murphy (Neave 75′), Willock (Finneran 87′), Toure; Osula

SCOUT NOTES:

Matthias Jaissle picked a stronger XI on Saturday, versus Leverkusen, where Lewis Miley (£5.5m) played his first summer minutes. He came off at half-time, as planned.

(£5.5m) played his first summer minutes. He came off at half-time, as planned. But it only took 44 seconds for the clouds to gather once more, because Ibrahim Maza’s edge-of-the-box stinger flew past Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m).

(£5.0m). Neatly summarising the Magpies’ summer, they had to change kit during the first-half hydration break because black-and-white looked too similar to Leverkusen’s very pale blue. Apparently lilac made things clearer!

Just before half-time, Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) headed in Anthony Elanga‘s (£6.0m) corner. He’s the best way to cover Newcastle’s backline, having been last season’s second-best defender for big chances (10) and third for expected goals (xG, 4.72). Here, Thiaw finished on 15 defensive contribution (DefCon) actions.

ABOVE: Defensive contributions for Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman versus Leverkusen, according to FotMob

Not that the team looks ready to keep any clean sheets. Substitute Victor Boniface won the match for Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s completely different lineup gave the Strasbourg friendly a Newcastle v Chelsea reserve match vibe.

For new club captain Dan Burn (£5.0m), these were his first 45 minutes since returning from England duty.

(£5.0m), these were his first 45 minutes since returning from England duty. William Osula (£6.0m) netted five times during 2025/26’s closing seven matches, and looked bright here. He racked up five attempts, three shots on target and two big misses. However, he successfully scored when meeting Jacob Murphy ‘s (£6.0m) cross.

(£6.0m) netted five times during 2025/26’s closing seven matches, and looked bright here. He racked up five attempts, three shots on target and two big misses. However, he successfully scored when meeting ‘s (£6.0m) cross. As for DefCon, midfielders Aladji Bamba (£5.0m) and Joe Willock (£5.0m) both reached the 12-action threshold. Though the latter is probably on his way out.

(£5.0m) and (£5.0m) both reached the 12-action threshold. Though the latter is probably on his way out. Overall, Newcastle assets lack appeal because of lineup uncertainty, their new expected signings, and the generally negative feeling of how this season will go.

No player is currently owned by more than 4% of FPL managers, due to the worrying combination of defensive leakiness and being low on attacking ideas.

Full-back Amar Dedic is about to arrive from Benfica and should come straight into the Gameweek 1 lineup at home to Liverpool. Yes, 17-year-old Mason Miley played well there, but the Bosnian knows Jaissle’s requirements – such wisdom is needed right now.

is about to arrive from Benfica and should come straight into the Gameweek 1 lineup at home to Liverpool. Yes, 17-year-old played well there, but the Bosnian knows Jaissle’s requirements – such wisdom is needed right now. Newcastle are lumbered with a shocking league record against Liverpool – no victory in 19 matches.

Whereas they have a good one versus the following opponent, Tottenham. Six wins in eight.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3-0 Hoffenheim

Goals: Richarlison, Moore (x2)

Richarlison, Moore (x2) Assists: Robertson, Tel (x2)

Saturday’s Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky; Gray, van Hecke, Senesi (Hardy 81′), Robertson; Tonali, Bergvall (Donley 87′); Moore (Adewole 81′), Gallagher (Hall 81′), Tel; Richarlison (Elliott-Parris 81′)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-2 Hoffenheim

Goals: Davies, Williams-Barnett

Davies, Williams-Barnett Assists: Fernandes, Sarr

Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur XI: Austin; Tye Hall, Danso, Davies, Souza (Byrne 69′); Fernandes, Sarr (Donley 87′), Bentancur; Williams-Barnett (Tyrese Hall 87′), Maddison (Elliott-Parris HT), Ajayi (Adewole 69′)

SCOUT NOTES: