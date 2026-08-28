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Amad, Mount, Baleba: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 2

28 August 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Amad Diallo (unspecified) and Carlos Baleba (ankle) will miss out for Manchester United at home to Ipswich Town. Both are hoping to return before the international break.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Michael Carrick confirmed that Mason Mount (knock) is back in training.

“Amad won’t be involved this week. He’ll be out for a little bit longer.

“Mason’s back round the group, which is great, he trained this week. So, that’s a real positive for us.” – Michael Carrick

“He’s got a little ankle issue, so maybe a couple of weeks or so, maybe three weeks. We’ll see.” – Michael Carrick on Carlos Baleba

“We’ll wait and see but hopeful. I don’t want to put any deadlines on it just yet.” – Michael Carrick on whether Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo will feature before the September international break

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte (knee) is out long-term, while we await to hear whether Matthijs de Ligt (back) is ready for a playing comeback.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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