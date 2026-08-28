Konsa, Bruno G, Timber: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 2

Mikel Arteta says that new Arsenal signing Ezri Konsa is training well and ready to be involved.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 2

“Yeah, he’s available. He’s been training really well and I think he will be available for selection.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa

“The way I seen Ezri since day one, knowing his personality really well that I know, with all the feedback that I got from all the people that has worked with him, there’s nothing that concerns me there.” – Mikel Arteta on whether the prospect of Enzi Konsa facing his old club on his Arsenal debut would concern him

Bruno Guimaraes (groin) could “potentially” be available for Monday’s clash with Aston Villa but is having his load managed in training. He wasn’t seen by the watching press on Thursday.

“Yes, he’s potentially available. “We just managed the last few days with him. He’s out on the pitch. He’s been doing training sessions but we need to manage the load to get to Monday in the best possible condition to be able to get selected.” – Mikel Arteta on Bruno Guimaraes

Defenders Jurrien Timber (groin) and William Saliba (back) remain out.

“Jurrien is progressing really well. Let’s see how he ends up this week. It’s the third week in a row that he’s been outside and we have increased his load. So, he’s on the right trajectory. If everything goes well, I think next week we’re going to step it up again. “Wilo, obviously not much, he’s in conservative load management right now, so that’s going to take a while.” – Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus wasn’t involved in training on Thursday, while Gabriel Martinelli exited before the end of the session. Both Brazilians are seemingly heading out of the club.

Predictably, Arteta wouldn’t be drawn on rumours linking the Gunners with Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal have, on paper, one fewer left-winger than they did in 2025/26, with Martinelli set to follow Leandro Trossard out of the door and only Christos Tzolis arriving. Arteta was thus asked if we’ll see Eberechi Eze a bit more in wide areas this season.