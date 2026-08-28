Nico, Osula, Toure: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 2

Big-money midfield signing Nico Gonzalez could be set for his Newcastle United debut this weekend.

“He trained with us and he looks sharp. He is an option. It will take time [to learn Jaissle’s methods], and I cannot tell you how long it takes, but he’s a smart player. He has huge potential and already brings so much quality to the squad. So, I think he will adapt fast into our system, into our way of playing, and then we can enjoy.” – Matthias Jaissle on Nico Gonzalez

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 2

On the Magpies’ injury front, Joelinton (unspecified), Dan Burn (ankle) and Will Osula (foot) remain out.

“He’s getting now permanently the best treatment. We have a fantastic medical department but it’s still too early to make a clear prognosis, a clear timeframe when he’s back. But he’s working hard in the rehab like all the others, Joe[linton] and Dan Burn as well. “Hopefully, they’re all back as soon as possible.” – Matthias Jaissle on Will Osula

Bazoumana Toure came off at half-time in Wednesday’s EFL Cup win but should be fine.

“He was feeling a bit of pain, one of the first actions, but should be fine for the weekend. Of course, we didn’t want to take any risks, but he should be fine.” – Matthias Jaissle on Bazoumana Toure

Meanwhile, Tino Livramento (calf) is back in training, but Gameweek 2 likely comes too soon for him.