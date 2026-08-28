Norgaard, Ndiaye, Hackney: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 2

On Friday, David Moyes said Hayden Hackney is “touch and go” for Everton’s weekend trip to Bournemouth.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 2

Hackney missed the midweek Carabao Cup clash at Preston with an ankle issue.

“Hayden Hackney rolled his ankle last week, so that’s why he didn’t play in midweek. We’ll see – it’ll be touch and go for Hayden, I think.” – David Moyes

Christian Nørgaard (groin) remains sidelined for now.

“Christian is still not making great progress, at the moment, so it’s probably not someone we’re going to get back quickly. We’ll just need to see how that develops.” – David Moyes

Meanwhile, Moyes says the fit-again James Garner (hernia) needs more game time after missing the majority of pre-season.

“[Garner] is not ‘fine’ because he hasn’t played any games in pre-season, so if we hadn’t have had the injury to Hayden, then we wouldn’t have started him, certainly against Preston. He’s made a remarkably quick recovery from his hernia, which is great. He’s a player – and you don’t see it very often – who is pushing to get back quicker and in time. Jimmy did that. “I thought he did great in the game [in midweek]. I still think he’s off his levels, at the moment, but it’s the minutes he needs in the games, bits of the games, which he’ll hopefully soon pick up.” – David Moyes

Away from injuries, Moyes was asked whether there was any truth in the rumours suggesting Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish could be heading in opposite directions.