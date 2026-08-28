Savio, Porro, Kudus: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 2

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Roberto De Zerbi suggested that Mohammed Kudus (thigh) could make his long-awaited return from injury as a Gameweek 2 substitute.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 2

Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush and Savio are ready for their debuts. Although decisions about whether to start them – as well as Pedro Porro, who was late back from World Cup duty, and Micky van de Ven, who had a disrupted pre-season – are still to be made.

“We are all in the right condition to play. Maybe Kudus can come on the bench, we have to see. “Van de Ven is ready to play, we have to understand whether that’s in the beginning or part of the game, like Savio, like Pedro. Marmoush is available to play, maybe also the beginning of the game.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Another concern is James Maddison (shoulder).

“James Maddison has not a big problem. Just pain in his left shoulder. He’s working, but I don’t know if he’s available for tomorrow.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Pape Matar Sarr (abductor) is “good” but looks set for a move away.