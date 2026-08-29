Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Ndiaye + Garner start, Awoniyi in for Simms

29 August 2026 292 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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There are just two Premier League fixtures taking place in the traditional 3pm BST kick-off slot today.

Coventry City take on Hull City in a battle of the top-flight new boys, and a fixture in which many cheap picks are being ‘boosted’ on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) benches.

In the other game, Bournemouth face Everton.

TEAM NEWS

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Coventry side that lost 3-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League opener.

Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark and new signing Taiwo Awoniyi all start for the Sky Blues.

Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante drop to the bench, while Frank Onyeka misses out.

Also missing out is Hull midfielder (and £4.5m FPL pick) Matt Crooks.

Hidemasa Morita, one of the Tigers’ many summer signings, comes in for him.

Meanwhile, on the south coast, Bournemouth boss Marco Rose sticks with the same Cherries XI that ran Manchester City close last Sunday.

Everton head coach David Moyes makes just one change from the Gameweek 1 win over Crystal Palace.

James Garner comes in to replace Hayden Hackney, who is among the substitutes. Hackney was also an injury doubt coming into this fixture.

Despite plenty of speculation surrounding his future, Iliman Ndiaye starts for the Toffees.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Soler, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Diakite, Jebbison, Rodríguez.

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry, George.

Subs: Travers, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Johnson, Alcaraz, Hackney, Iroegbunam.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Dasilva, Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Awoniyi, Tchaouna.

Subs: Bentley, Pinnock, Sakamoto, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, Simms, Thomas-Asante, Torp, Hamer.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Mendy, Egan, Ajayi, Coyle, Morita, Slater, Giles, Stroud, Belloumi, McBurnie.

Subs: Phillips, Millar, Hjerto-Dahl, McNair, Drameh, Herrington, Targett, Gourna-Douath, Cho.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

FPL notes: Cherki
292 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hull of a goal

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice

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  2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    How many other people have had Hull 4.0 defenders last on their bench the last 2 GWs... Sickening

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  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    FPL at its finest

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Coventry City clean sheet WIPED. All those Coventry bench boosters absolutely mudded.

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    1. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Knew it wouldn’t last lol

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not for those with Thomas who came off at 78.

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      1. Not again Shirley
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Another when he is 1st on bench!

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    3. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Thomas + van Ewijk on 10 points atm, I'll take that.

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  5. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sweating on triple Cov bench boost clean sheet!!

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      6 mins ago

      about that

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah

        Scroll up!

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          FLOL, tease

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  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    6 mins ago

    2 x CS for Hull 😯 😆

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  7. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    There goes my Van Ewijk CS.

    Oh well.

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  8. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mykolenko double block

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  9. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thomas owner

    Coventry CS busted after he gets subbed 😎

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      so much jam 😀

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    2. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lucky

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    3. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe CS busted because he was subbed.

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  10. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    MvE over Thomas horrorshow

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  11. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Yeessss Thomas cleansheet

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Can he gain 1 defcon from the bench ?? 😀

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  12. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Hull on target for 114pts

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  13. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    I saw Thomas make another tackle, should be on 10 DC

    Utter disgrace. Why do we bother?

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, why do you bother when you get a clean sheet maybe 2 bonus when Coventry have conceded.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

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      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        😉

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Who cares really?

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  14. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    It was worth a go 😆

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  15. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Treble Coventry defence here. Oh well

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      At least u have Thomas...

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, still disappointing

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  16. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    We were all wrong about Hull.

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  17. Sun God Nika
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Love you Thomas

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  18. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    YES HULL

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Dial up?

      😉

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Working

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  19. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    If Cov can't score or keep a clean sheet against Hull then they really don't stand a chance

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  20. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Ndiaye is a lock on WC if he stays.

    90 mins. Pens. DEFCON

    Should have had an assist as well if Beto was half decent

    Way too many routes to points

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  21. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Shame Everton can't do the same as Hull

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  22. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Taro Goal

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      just now

      *Tarkowski

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  23. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    just now

    Tarkowski goal

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  24. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Petrovic CS busted

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