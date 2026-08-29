3pm team news: Ndiaye + Garner start, Awoniyi in for Simms

There are just two Premier League fixtures taking place in the traditional 3pm BST kick-off slot today.

Coventry City take on Hull City in a battle of the top-flight new boys, and a fixture in which many cheap picks are being ‘boosted’ on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) benches.

In the other game, Bournemouth face Everton.

TEAM NEWS

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Coventry side that lost 3-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League opener.

Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark and new signing Taiwo Awoniyi all start for the Sky Blues.

Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante drop to the bench, while Frank Onyeka misses out.

Also missing out is Hull midfielder (and £4.5m FPL pick) Matt Crooks.

Hidemasa Morita, one of the Tigers’ many summer signings, comes in for him.

Meanwhile, on the south coast, Bournemouth boss Marco Rose sticks with the same Cherries XI that ran Manchester City close last Sunday.

Everton head coach David Moyes makes just one change from the Gameweek 1 win over Crystal Palace.

James Garner comes in to replace Hayden Hackney, who is among the substitutes. Hackney was also an injury doubt coming into this fixture.

Despite plenty of speculation surrounding his future, Iliman Ndiaye starts for the Toffees.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Soler, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Diakite, Jebbison, Rodríguez.

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry, George.

Subs: Travers, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Johnson, Alcaraz, Hackney, Iroegbunam.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Dasilva, Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Awoniyi, Tchaouna.

Subs: Bentley, Pinnock, Sakamoto, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, Simms, Thomas-Asante, Torp, Hamer.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Mendy, Egan, Ajayi, Coyle, Morita, Slater, Giles, Stroud, Belloumi, McBurnie.

Subs: Phillips, Millar, Hjerto-Dahl, McNair, Drameh, Herrington, Targett, Gourna-Douath, Cho.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.