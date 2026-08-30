Scout Notes

FPL notes: DefCon frenzy, Barry’s xG + Everton defence concern

30 August 2026 128 comments
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James Tarkowski (£6.0m) rescued Everton with a stoppage-time equaliser at Bournemouth, cancelling out Alex Scott’s (£6.0m) opener in a 1-1 draw.

There were plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points despite only two goals, including five defenders reaching the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold.

Everton’s defensive numbers are also becoming a concern, while several attackers will wonder how they left the Vitality Stadium without a return.

Here are our Scout Notes.

SCOTT SHINES AS BOURNEMOUTH TURN THE SCREW

Alex Scott was Bournemouth’s standout performer, scoring the opener and producing 0.53 expected goal involvement (xGI).

The midfielder also registered two shots, created two chances, and picked up Defcon points.

Scott’s goal came from an excellent Bournemouth transition. Rayan (£6.5m) started the move before Evanilson (£6.0m) drove down the right and picked out his teammate, who took a touch before finding the bottom corner.

“The goal was very nice. Alex Scott had a top performance today.” – Marco Rose

There were encouraging signs elsewhere in Bournemouth’s attack.

After scoring against Manchester City in Gameweek 1, Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) again caught the eye. He created a big chance, supplied two key passes and registered two attempts.

Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) was lively too, recording four shots and two chances created on his way to 0.60 xGI.

Interestingly, much of Bournemouth’s threat arrived late.

DefCon frenzy

The rolling xG shows that the Cherries had accumulated only a little over 0.5 xG after the hour mark. From there, they really turned the screw.

A flurry of late opportunities saw Bournemouth finish on 2.18 xG and six big chances, with Everton relying on Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) and some excellent last-ditch defending.

The hosts’ finishing ultimately let them down. Evanilson missed three big chances, while Rayan squandered another two.

“We had the chance to finish the game. We have to work for it to get maybe in a phase where we are more lucky than right now. But at the end, it’s not just about luck. We should finish the games.” – Marco Rose

BARRY WASTES 1.48 XG FOR EVERTON

Bournemouth weren’t alone in being wasteful.

At the other end, Everton’s Thierno Barry (£5.5m) somehow failed to score despite accumulating a whopping 1.48 xG and missing two big chances.

One arrived after Tyrique George’s (£5.5m) shot was spilled by Đorđe Petrović (£4.5m). The Bournemouth goalkeeper recovered superbly to deny Barry from close range.

Petrović thwarted the striker again shortly after half-time, this time after Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m) had played him through.

So, while Bournemouth dominated the late stages, Everton had opportunities to take control of the contest earlier.

There was encouragement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m), too, despite another blank.

The midfielder created four chances and registered two shots. He also thought he had won a penalty following a coming together with James Hill (£5.5m), only for referee Christopher Kavanagh and VAR to decide otherwise.

PETROVIC RETAINS HIS PLACE

Petrović’s performance was also noteworthy after new signing Michele Di Gregorio (£4.5m) was named among the substitutes. The Serbian retained his starting spot and played the full 90 minutes.

Rose praised his goalkeeper afterwards, while welcoming the increased competition.

“He likes to have competition. That’s what he said, that’s what he mentioned in the talks. Even the first week now, it felt good with Micky. He had a really good first week as a goalkeeper.” – Marco Rose

FIVE DEFENDERS HIT DEFCON

No clean sheets survived but there were still plenty of defensive contribution points on offer.

For Bournemouth, António Silva (£5.0m) reached the DefCon threshold for the second successive Gameweek, while centre-back partner Hill joined him.

Everton produced three qualifying defenders of their own.

Goalscorer Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m) all reached the threshold.

DefCon frenzy

Silva nearly added an attacking return too, heading Scott’s second-half corner narrowly over.

Tarkowski did find the net at the other end. Hayden Hackney’s (£5.5m) stoppage-time corner wasn’t initially dealt with and the centre-back swept home from around eight yards.

Rose felt the concession owed more to misfortune than a structural set-piece problem.

“For me, it’s not even a set-piece goal because, you know, I didn’t see it again. But from my point of view, it was just slapstick.” – Marco Rose

NDIAYE DEFCONS + MOYES ON TRANSFER SPECULATION

As we saw, Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) also reached the midfielder DefCon threshold for the second successive Gameweek, giving him another route to points alongside his attacking threat.

He was lively here too, forcing Petrović into a good first-half save.

There is uncertainty over his Everton future, however, with Ndiaye linked with a move away.

The same applies to Armstrong, who impressed despite speculation surrounding his future. David Moyes confirmed after the game that an offer had been received for the midfielder.

Moyes was also asked about the possibility of losing Ndiaye and Armstrong before the transfer window closes. The Everton boss made it clear that he wants to keep his better players.

“I don’t think we can afford to lose any players because we need to stay as strong as we can. We certainly don’t want to lose our better ones. The club dictates a lot of that and we’ll see how the next few days go.” – David Moyes on Ndiaye and Armstrong

For FPL managers, Ndiaye’s situation is particularly worth monitoring.

If he remains at Everton, DefCon potential, penalty duty, and his threat from open-play could make him one of the best value assets in the game this season.

ARE EVERTON REALLY THAT SOLID?

Perhaps the biggest warning sign for Everton owners came from their underlying defensive numbers.

As mentioned, Moyes’ side allowed Bournemouth 2.18 xG and six big chances.

And this wasn’t an isolated defensive warning.

Everton conceded 1.96 xG against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 1, taking their total to 4.14 xG across their opening two league matches. We’re admittedly only mid-way through Gameweek 2, but Everton rank second worst overall for xGC:

DefCon frenzy

Pickford made several important saves, while Everton also required some excellent last-ditch defending to remain in the contest.

Mykolenko produced a particularly important double block late on, denying Rayan and Scott as Bournemouth searched for a second.

The DefCon potential of Tarkowski, Branthwaite and Mykolenko can soften the blow when clean sheets disappear. However, managers expecting Everton to become a dependable source of shut-outs may want to temper expectations based on the opening two Gameweeks.

Moyes acknowledged afterwards just how close Bournemouth came to putting the match beyond them.

“We had some amazing blocking, a couple of great saves, where the game could have gone against us at that moment. But they kept at it, the boys, and showed great resilience.” – David Moyes

128 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Good morning :). Nice article...

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    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Good morning

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Indeed. Everton have only conceded 1 goal in the opening 2 gameweeks but the underlying defensive numbers are shocking.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Some have sold Mbeumo for Cherki already.. little bit surprised they went so early

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        1. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Not really surprising. People are massive knee jerkers

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        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Especially with the away champions league game on the Tuesday.

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Did not know that.. oooh

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Dreaded Saturday Tuesday turnaround.

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        3. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          53 mins ago

          Mmhmm, I’ll be using FH in gw3 and have no doubt Bruno and Mbuemo will taunt me by hauling !

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  2. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone else trying to bank all transfer before international break other than early wildcarding?

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      That was my plan until my cataclysmically bad start to the season, so I’ll be using my 2FTs this week, minimum

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Thinking about it. It's nice when you get to 5 and you have to use one free transfer every week (otherwise you burn it) and you still have 5 waiting for you when the deadline passes.

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      No, used 2FTs to bring Palmer and Konsa in...

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I wouldn't have used my transfer before injury prone Palmer had played and before Konsa had broken into the starting 11.

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      2. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Early jump onto Konsa

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Had to be done, or be priced out, so Mbuemo and Mosquera made way.

          Will live with it if it all backfires...

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        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I got him pre gameweek 1 and popped him on the bench for now.

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          1. Fitzy.
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Pretty poor use of a precious Arsenal spot in your team.

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    4. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Was my initial plan but Im not going to be able to. Need to fix some stuff like Semenyo -> Palmer in GW4 and possible get another City mid in GW3.

      Still the plan to try and save up 5FTs asap

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      1. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I suppose it's relative to how your team is doing whether or not you could bank so many

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    5. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      I’m crossing my fingers this Konsa price drop happens then I can do Mbeumo & Mosquera > Cherki & Konsa GW3, then Le Fee to Rogers GW 4

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  3. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Trafford (Leno)
    Calafiori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer (Muharemovic)
    Cherki Tzolis Szobo Sangare Palmer
    Haaland (tc) (Pedro)

    2m itb

    Think I’m ready set for next week..

    Still tempted to bring in Wissa as 3rd striker..

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Who's your current 3rd striker?

      And yeah, ready for next week with this

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Walle-E non playing

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  4. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Spurs really beefing up their squad in preparation for Championship dog fight next season.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Dire Spurs spending £300m to go nowhere, Newcastle sold everyone yet look far better on the eye.

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  5. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Unless United look absolutely dire again, its not a given that moving Mbeumo to Cherki/Foden is a good long term plan.. As this article says, Everton with awful defensive numbers.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Looking to keep Mbuemo (if MU wake up today and realise they are pro footballers) and get in Cherki/Foden.

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  6. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    If Bruno cant be trusted I think no Haaland is a dead strategy..Looking at the team you can get with Haaland/no bruno and its pretty clear its better if Bruno isnt a reliable captain option.

    Gabriel also seems a poor option with the emergence of Tzolis (Id muchr rather have Tzolis + Saka + Calafori than double defense with Gabriel) also means theres really nowhere to spend the extra Haaland money if you dont own him.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      lol you talked about kneejerking above but then say Gabriel is a poor option after 1 game. He got 209 points in 30 starts last season. If that was a midfielder or an attacker, you’d have them

      As is always the case with Gabriel, you can get away without owning him until you can’t

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        50 mins ago

        I havent made a decision yet... Im just considering options. Its not knee jerking to weigh up the alternatives.

        For me double Arsenal def with Gabriel as one was one of the main reasons for no Haaland. Gabriel is surely a great option. But how much greater is he for the price compared to Calfiori at 5.5... Tzolis seems essential to me. It looks like Arteta does not trust the alternatives at LW and hes too cheap for a nailed attacker in the team that is going to walk the league.

        Would you rather own Saka or Gabriel as 3rd Arsenal spot?

        Thanks for the input anyway

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          45 mins ago

          Probably Gabriel as he's £1.5m cheaper and plays every game. Saka sometimes gets taken off early, not always on penalties. He'd need to return to being the Saka of 2/3 years ago to be worth his price

          Seems we're really trying to sign a left-winger but if we don't I agree Tzolis is great. I didn't start with him for this reason though

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          1. Brosstan
            • 12 Years
            34 mins ago

            Thanks. Saying Gabriel was a "poor option" was too harsh. What I meant was "less good" if Saka is a reliable pick for one of the Arsenal spots. Im leaning Gabriel as well but its hard to ignore Saka if you believe Arsenal will have a more attacking approach this season. Saka suffered from the defensive mindedness of Arteta last season but that was probably a result of Odegaard being injured for long stretches as well as poor available options on LW.

            With a fit Odegaard and Tzolis bringing creativity on the left I can see Arsenal scoring a lot more than they did last season.

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            1. GoonerSteve
              • 16 Years
              2 mins ago

              Arsenal looked far more attacking in the CS and gw1. I think Saka could be dynamite this season.

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        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Im pretty certain Tzolis is not essential

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        3. Diles Mavis
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          Saka & Konsa

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      There's plenty of ways to spend the money.

      I agree the premium defenders don't justify the funds, Bruno needs to pretty quickly.

      If everyone is on Haaland it will be a fairly monotonous game.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Haaland should have been a little bit more expensive

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          So should JP.
          Pricing him at 7.5m made it 10 man game from the start.

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        2. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          49 mins ago

          Everyone should have been more expensive. Its possible to have Haaland, Mbeumo, Palmer, Saka, Pedro in the same team and still have a good defense. Its a bit of a joke really.

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bruno will kick in after the international break. Usually takes a while for him. Will probably get a goal or assist today though.

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    4. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      I've only just noticed the face in your grav

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        It's a bit spooky!

        I was looking at some of his previous posts from last week to see who he knee-jerked out.

        Hopefully he held onto MGW and also started him at Liverpool, yesterday.

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        1. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          48 mins ago

          I only moan, I never knee jerk. Of course I started MGW.

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Good

            I actually like some of your posts

            More thought provoking!

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            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              8 mins ago

              I’ve always liked both of you!

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  7. MEGPAL
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Verbruggen | Steele
    Gabriel | Gvardiol | Thiaw | Rodon | Egan
    Palmer | MGW | Cherki | Ndiaye | Slater
    Haaland | Pedro | Wissa

    Plan is to roll for weeks after this

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Nice team assuming the trends seen in the first 1.3 game weeks continue

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      1. MEGPAL
        • 14 Years
        59 mins ago

        Thanks mate

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      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        😆

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    2. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Decent. I think I prefer Calafiori & Saka over Gabriel & MGW. Plus that saves you 1m which can be used to upgrade elsewhere.

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      1. MEGPAL
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ah that gives me food for thought, cheers

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  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Which one you benching here? Others starting in front 7 are Haaland & Isak.

    A) Mbeumo (eve)
    B) Wirtz (ips)
    C) Tzolis (CHE)
    D) Ndiaye (MUN)
    E) Gross (LEE)
    F) Pedro (ars)

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gross

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      In theory F.

      In reality, I’d bench E

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Gross

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  9. Puntillimon
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Any chance Dibu starts tonight?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Don't think so. They player has to be registered by midday the previous day, so he surely missed it.

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      1. Puntillimon
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Verbruggen it is then

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  10. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    What do you think about a FH4 strategy, simply removing United and City assets that week, and tripling up on Chelsea + getting Pool (FUL) and possibly Arsenal (sun) and Brighton (cov) assets?

    The below would be my team without a chip, so alternative may be WC3

    Rushworth (BHA)

    Calafiori (sun) - Gvardiol (mun) - Maguire (MCY)

    Mbeumo (MCY) - Palmer (HUL) - ødegaard (sun) - Le Fee (ars)

    Pedro (HUL) - Haaland (mun) - Wissa (lee)

    Subs Kinsky, Van Ewijk, Rudoni, Hume

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      You don’t need to use any chips here.

      You’ll see me one more time if you do good. You’ll see me two more times if you do bad. Goodnight.

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm benching Donnarumma, O'Reilly and Semenyo next week and playing Mbeumo and Sesko. I'm thinking United win 2-0.

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  11. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    4.9 for a defender who do I get? To keep

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      De Cuyper

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        20 mins ago

        You think he's gonna nail down that spot with all the injuries?

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Grab the points available until then

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  12. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    44 mins ago

    I sold Bruno F and Ndiaye for Palmer and Cherki before the price rise, and I am starting to think it was a mistake. If Ndiaye stays at Everton he will score well.

    Does the Gakpo transfer rule out City moving for Ndiaye?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends

      Looks like Man City and Spurs are interested

      On the theory that most Merseyside and Manchester footballers live in Cheshire, the Man City switch is easier.

      Especially if you have family or kids at school.

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  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    What's the story with Gakpo, why are Liverpool selling him?

    I get that £85m is a lot of money, is it just to balance the books?

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      I guess Barcola coming in meant they can afford to let him go.

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      They won't sell him if they don't sign someone else.

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  14. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Lewis Hall or Malick Thiaw?!

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Lewis Hall. Thiaw has a really underestimated goal threat though.

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  15. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    Frustrated with my I.Sarr pick. Best replacement?
    A) Ndiaye (move imminent?)
    B) Sangare
    C) Scott (looked excellent yesterday)

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

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  16. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Ndiaye to Spurs
    Richarlison to Everton

    Agreement reached
    https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/2093991943919284338?s=20

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      Marmoush Vs Ndaiye for pens, who shall win?

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      1. BrockLanders
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ndiaye probably

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      2. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        No idea.

        I wonder who takes them at Everton too...

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        1. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Barry essential

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Garner according to Neale.

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          2. Moon Dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Barry ain't playing with Richarlison there.

            And Garner took one over Barry the last time they were on the pitch together for a pen. So it looks like it'll be between Richarlison and Garner.

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        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Good question.

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      20 mins ago

      Does this make Ndiaye a better or worse pick?

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        I too wonder if going to a trash team with a rotten mentality is good or bad.

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          4 mins ago

          Lol fair commenf

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      2. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Maybe not on pens, and probably gets less defcon. So probably worse, but difficult to say atm.

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ndiaye owners in tears.

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  17. BrockLanders
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    EXCL: Agreement in principle reached for Iliman Ndiaye to join Tottenham Hotspur from Everton & Richarlison to move opposite way in separate transfers. Deals for 26yo #EFC attacker + 29yo #THFC forward subject to personal terms / medicals @TheAthleticFC (@DavidOrnstein)

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sold Richarlson for Wissa last night. Ha

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ruined as an option for now

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  18. funny money
    • 17 Years
    21 mins ago

    I am considering szob —-> ndiaye, scott, or elanga

    To upgrade my 5th MF and 4th def

    Does this make sense? Which one?

    Other option is foden, but i like him as a differential

    Verbruggen/steele
    White ajer shaw thomas davis
    Odegaard fernandes szob foden crook
    Isak haaland pedro

    Thanks in advance for any tips!

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Szob is a set and forget for the entire season.

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ndiaye looks like he might be heading to Tottenham. If so, I'd want to see how he settles in first before signing. If he was staying at Everton I'd say he was the best of the three.

      Scott is a class footballer but I'm not convinced he is a great fantasy

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        Whoops.

        Fantasy... pick.

        Elanga looks electric so far. I would be tempted by him.

        However, are you sure you want to lose Szoboszlai?

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      2. funny money
        • 17 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks both - wait and see makes sense ndiaye and szob is a good pick.

        An alternative is

        Shaw —-> hull defender.

        Crazy to have 3x 4.0 i know but it feels points accretive

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          Have you already done bench boost? If yes, no harm in having 3 x 4.0.

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          1. funny money
            • 17 Years
            1 min ago

            I chose not to, so another factor

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  19. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is this worth a -4

    Isak to haaland

    Vvd to cuyper

    Bruno Fernandes to cherki

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Play the FH instead?

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      1. In Carrick we trust
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I can't tc then

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nope. Patience required.

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  20. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bruno hatrick
    Mbeumo brace
    Maguire bullet header

    5-0 hopefully

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    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Quick maths not my strong suit... 6-0 even

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Shaw with 6 assists

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        1. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Have you guys watched Man Utd in the last decade? 😐

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          1. GoonerSteve
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Lol

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    2. Herger
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Title race back on

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  21. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ndiaye to spurs... Keep, or sell for Szobozlai?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I can see Ndiaye starting straight away. The manager is desperate for a win.

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      I sold him (instead of Szoboszlai) for Cherki. Szoboszlai is an interesting one. He wont often score big, but should tick over with points.

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  22. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team.

    Kelleher
    De Cuyper, O'Reilly, N.Williams
    MGW, Cherki, Hinshelwood (if fit), Dango
    Haaland, Isak, Thiago

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hinshelwood unlikely to be fit. 4 to 6 weeks out was quoted by Andy Naylor.

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  23. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Best option here??

    A- Mbeumo to MGW
    Or
    B- Mbeumo to KDH(Allows me to get Tark and Thiaw in my defence)

    Team is…

    Trafford
    White Calafiori Gvardial
    Palmer Mbeumo Tzolis Szob Cherki
    Haaland JP
    Subs- 4.0 Justin Thomas 4.5

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Roll FT, see the article above

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ah interesting!!! Cheers for pointing that out mate!!

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      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Everton defensive numbers might be bad, but Im not convinced Man utd attack (yet) are the ones to exploit it

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          A great point too mate!!!

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        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah I've already sold for Cherki

          But the two targets here aren't exactly immediate buys

          Unless Man U look horrible today

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Good move mate!! Yeah going to see how they are today, just think downgrading Mbeumo could be worthwhile to improve elsewhere but I Also love MGW too

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! That’s my favourite option too

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  24. Three pints of Schlager, pl…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    I must say, I am very impressed.with Jaissle.at Newcastle and Glasner at Forest.

    You can already see they have a plan, their teams are organised and do not need extra time to adapt to the new style like at Spurs, Liverpool or Palace.

    Also, I think that Hornícek will become the new Petr Čech rather than Kinský. And 8.5% MGW might become essential soon. But time will tell.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Forest should do very well with Glasner who worked wonders at Palace.

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  25. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is everyone selling Bruno if he blanks today or is 2 gameweeks a much too small sample size?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nah, we know what he can do. Pens and set pieces means he can haul at any moment.

      Also for my particular situation it makes no sense. I'm trying to get to a GW4 WC without spending any FTs. I already have Haaland and Semenyo in place for this week so that'll do for City. Chelsea have Arsenal so Palmer makes no sense. So I might as well stick with Bruno. Everton defence has looked incredibly dodgy over the first two games, the scorelines haven't done it justice.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Have you used BB already?

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      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Very clever. Having 4/5 FTs is great insurance for a wildcard.

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      If United are poor today Im selling for sure. I dont own Haaland and if Bruno isnt as good of a pick as last year, that strategy doesnt work.

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