Scout Notes

FPL notes: Isidor v Brobbey, Mukiele + Ballard bag DefCon

31 August 2026 78 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Sandwiched between their defeat to Ipswich Town and a tough upcoming schedule, Sunderland picked up a much-needed win over Fulham in Gameweek 2.

All it took was a solid defensive display, plus substitute Wilson Isidor‘s (£5.5m) 75th-minute strike.

Here’s our Scout Notes from the Stadium of Light.

The graphics in this article come from either our Members Area or our brand-new FPL Toolkit!

FPL notes: 252

IS BROBBEY UNDER PRESSURE?

Over a million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers began 2026/27 with centre-forward Brian Brobbey (£6.0m), but he’s yet to produce an attacking return.

Here, there was just one headed effort from Granit Xhaka‘s (£5.5m) cross, which wasn’t really a threat. Merely 0.03 expected goals (xG).

So, Regis Le Bris freshened things up, and replacement Isidor immediately brought some threat. He hit the post when a long pass found Enzo Le Fee (£5.9m) in space out wide, who crossed for a first-time shot.

But he didn’t have to wait long for another chance. Habib Diarra (£5.5m) was soon played down the right flank and centred the ball so that it lured Bernd Leno (£4.5m) out, but still favoured Isidor. The Haitian poked it in, and perhaps that’s enough to earn a Gameweek 3 start over Brobbey.

“We were impressive in the first half – we were good on the ball but didn’t create many chances. It was tight and tactical.

“The second half was about our subs. It was the perfect time to change our energy in front of our attackers. We went with Enzo (Le Fée), Wilson (Isidor) and Habib (Diarra). They gave us something different. We created the foundations at the beginning of the game, and they didn’t adapt.” – Regis Le Bris

As for Diarra, a small muscular issue forced the substitute to then be subbed.

“His injury doesn’t look too serious at the minute, but we’ll see.” – Regis Le Bris

MUKIELE + BALLARD DEFCON

Sunderland collected seven home clean sheets last time, and got one straight away here.

Unsurprisingly, Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m) came in for Luke O’Nien (£4.0m), starting his season in style by racking up a huge 19 defensive contributions (DefCon). The highlight was a big intervention that nullified Gonzalo Garcia‘s (£6.0m) shot.

As a defender, Mukiele only needed 10 such actions to gain a couple of extra points. Thanks to a late Opta update, teammate Dan Ballard (£5.0m) was also successful, jumping from eight to 10. Pretty impressive, considering he’d only accumulated one by half-time.

Fellow centre-back Omar Alderete (£5.0m) was an unused substitute.

LE FEE BLANK

Meanwhile, like Brobbey, Le Fee is a fairly popular FPL pick who is yet to deliver.

In fairness, he set up Isidor’s woodwork moment and had a big chance for himself, one of four overall shots.

The Frenchman registered 0.54 expected goal involvement (xGI) and could still end up being their penalty taker – especially if Diarra isn’t around! He’s since dropped in price overnight.

Colleague Trai Hume (£4.5m) was again selected as an out-of-position winger, but did little of note. Just an airshot when Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) cushioned Xhaka’s diagonal ball into his path.

But whether you own Brobbey, Le Fee, Hume or someone at the back, now is probably a good time to jump off Sunderland assets.

Our free Fixture Ticker says they have the toughest run of opponents in all eight selectable Gameweek periods (three, four, five, six, eight, 10, 12 and 16). Furthermore, after hosting Arsenal, the complication of European football gets added to the mix.

WHY DID XHAKA GET 3 BONUS POINTS?

For anyone curious about why Xhaka – without a goal, assist, DefCon or defensive shutout to his name – joined Isidor on three bonus points, the answer belongs to his underlying stats.

He played the whole match, secured a 93% pass completion (PC) rate, won three fouls (FW), created four key passes (KP) and set up two big chances (BCC):

As an aside, the veteran made a number of eye-catching cross-field passes. He’s so crucial to the Black Cats.

BACK TO EARTH FOR FULHAM AFTER IMPRESSING IN GAMEWEEK 1

However, that’s two successive defeats for Fulham.

Last season’s only team to beat Sunderland on both occasions, they had a threatening spell around the hour mark and when chasing a late equaliser.

FPL notes: 253

But all they could muster was a couple of decent Josh King (£5.5m) efforts and three from Garcia, whose previous week brought goals past both Chelsea and Wimbledon.

Up next is a home match versus Crystal Palace. That, plus the final 24 hours of this transfer window, could determine how much of a struggle this season will be for the Cottagers.

“We didn’t even fight, we didn’t run, poor technical level. We were not in the game.

“Against Chelsea at home, it’s easy to run and fight but you have to do it every game. It’s about the character, the mentality, and ambition. We didn’t win any second balls. We want to be competitive, it’s the most important thing for a team. We were not at our level – we need to show something more.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

78 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. sk24
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Start 2:
    A) Hume
    B) Shaw
    C) Ajer

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    1. Odikostar
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      AC

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    2. terranullius
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      AC

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    3. sk24
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Thanks and excuse me for whack top comment

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  2. Odikostar
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Who get more points over the next 5 gameweeks?

    A: Palmer and De Cuyper

    B: Cherki and Wissa

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    1. terranullius
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      B

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      A

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    3. Mighty Wings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

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      1. Saka Potatoes 01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        A

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A if you captain Palmer GW4

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  3. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Raya ( Dubs )
    Cala Hume Robertson ( Thomas / Davies )
    Mbuemo Szobo BrunoF Tzolis ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    2 FT
    0 ITB

    How can i get cherki here lads !?

    A ) Calafiori, Szoboslai >> Konsa, Cherki
    B ) Mbuemo > Cherki
    C ) Something else ?

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A im a bit underwhelmed by slobby so far

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A

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    3. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      B if you must have Cherki. You don't want too many eggs in the United-City basket in GW4

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

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    5. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B - ManU have just played Ipswich and hauled, don't get too play them again any time soon. Liverpool however... I wouldn't want to take any Pool out this week.

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    6. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      B

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    7. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B
      Or szobo gomez to cherki yalcouli or slater
      I would replcace robertson with hato or kayode

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  4. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    barcola signs for liverpool

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Let's see if he can fill the empty boots left by Salah

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      feels like another unnecessary luxury signing for them but you never know

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Good signing imo. They need wide players for both sides, especially RW.

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    3. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      They haven’t learned with Wirtz.

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  5. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is there any development in the Muniz to Forest rumors?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Munoz... stupid autocorrect

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Done deal.

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    3. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yep, Munoz deal done. £22m rising to £25m. Was a great player for us but hard to refuse that kind of fee at his age and tailed off last season since his injury lay off.

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  6. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    These Ben White rumours are hilarious- not in training pictures, but half the squad wasn't either only showed a few players.

    Started by a guy who is not an itk just posted for engagement and then back tracked the next post, not a single credible source said anything. But of course jumped on by all the fpl X accounts for engagement bait.

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      good detective work

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  7. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Do we think Barcola goes straight in to the Liverpool XI?

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    1. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      hasnt played since third place game - doubt it

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Useful info. I had been hypothetically considering him for a FH, but hadn't looked into any data yet. This feels like the most important stat!

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  8. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Hi all. What to do here?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, White, Ajer / Hume, Van Ewijk
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Tzolis, Groß / Harry Wilson
    Haaland, João Pedro, DCL

    2 ft.

    A. Roll
    B. Mbeumo to Cherki, roll other ft
    C. Hume to Ajayi, Harry Wilson to Foden
    D. DCL to fodder, Harry Wilson to Cherki
    E. Something else

    Many thanks!

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A or B for me.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      C

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    3. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      A or B

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  9. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Foden more nailed than Cherki?

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Possibly. It’s going to be hard to drop Cherki now though.

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  10. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good to go for GW3? 0 FT

    Kinsky (Dubravka)

    Gvardiol Maguire Calafiori (L Davis Thomas)

    B Fernandes Wirtz Cherki Tzolis (Slater)

    Haaland Pedro Wissa

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks fine

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  11. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is Ben White injured?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Apparently he has a knock and might play

      Unless it's an elaborate ruse for online attention by someone

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  12. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Evening all!Only for gw3,Best midfielder up to 6.5?
    a)Schade
    b)Elanga
    c)Gross

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    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm thinking of this myself. Considering Schade, Sangare and a punt on Victor Munoz

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  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle have agreed deal to sign Matias Fernández Pardo from Lille, here we go!

    #NUFC set to pay €60m fee plus add-ons to Lille, Fernández Pardo has said yes to Magpies project.

    Top signing done for Newcastle: Fernández Pardo will fly TODAY.

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  14. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    would you pick barcola on FH for gw3?

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    1. Salarrivederci
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope. no way.

      Too many good and 'safer' options

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haven't checked myself, but have been told he hasn't played since the England France play off. If that's true, then definitely not considering.

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  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Updated: #nufc make breakthrough on Matias Fernandez-Pardo - and might not be finished.

    Details on Woltemade to Juventus, Fernandez-Pardo & other deals here ...

    https://x.com/MsiDouglas/status/2094432697053548852

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  16. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Biggest upside punt for one week only... Isak or Szobozlai?

    I can't get both

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Isak

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    2. MMN
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Isak.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Isak had something like 8 touches on Saturday.

      The lowest for a Liverpool player for years.

      He was miles off it, except for the tap in from a superb Gakpo cross.

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  17. antis0cial
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Took a silly punt at the start of the season with 4 Arsenal, do I stick to my gunners… or get the transfers made to get Cherki in?

    It would be something like White + Mbuemo to Cherki + Gvardiol/Hall (2 free transfers)

    Kinsky
    Calafiori White Konsa
    Bruno Mbuemo Szob Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Dubravka Maguire Slater Thomas

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    1. MMN
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to get a city attacker.

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    2. banskt
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Getting a City attacker is my priority. Rotation is an obvious problem. But it looks like Cherki would be hard to drop, and Maresca is no Pep.

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  18. MMN
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    2 FT. 0m in the bank.

    Leaning towards Mbeumo & Shaw to Cherki/Foden & Ajer. Any thoughts?

    Kinsky
    Cali - Ballard - Shaw
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Tzolis - Szobo - Sangara
    Haaland - DCL

    Rushworth - JP - Thomas - Ewiijk

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Decent but I’d prob go Dedic. Still not sure about selling Mbuemo though, he’s nailed and united do score goals. City buying more midfielders I’m not sure how nailed any of them will be, but COV really is enticing!

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  19. banskt
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    After yesterday's match who would you sell - Bruno or Mbeumo? I want Cherki in my team, funds not enough to sell Tzolis, Szoboszlai or Groß. If it matters, I can't captain Bruno as long as Haaland in my team (psychological effect).

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      If any, Mbuemo.

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      1. banskt
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Why not Bruno as it would release a lot of fund? After 2 matches, he has lower non-penalty xGI than Mbeumo. But I get the idea of explosive returns from Bruno.

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        1. antis0cial
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Bruno on pens, everything goes through him, he’ll never be dropped. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t comfortably outscore Mbuemo over the season.

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            100% this

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  20. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Reckon Mosquero starts tonight?

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  21. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hi everyone so IV hit my free hit team to get haaland in, unfortunately I can't triple captain him, how's this looking? Anyone I should consider?

    Kelleher
    Hall, Cuyper, Gabriel
    Foden, MGW, Cherki, zoboszlai
    Wissa, haaland, isak

    Bench forester,

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  22. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    I transferred out Bruno and Ndiaye for Palmer and Cherki ahead of the Utd game. Thankfully I got Bruno's points but regret not having him now. Think I'll have to roll with it till gameweek 5. Free hit doesn't look overly exciting.

    This wiodcard is too unbalanced, right?

    Verbruggen (Steele)
    De Cruype/Ajer, Konsa, N.Willams (Mendy, Diop)
    Odegaard, Bruno, Palmer, Cherki, Tzolis
    Haaland, Pedro (Walle Egeli)

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      i mean that front 7 looks great, but yeah im a big fan of money in defence so i dont think its ideal. if you want haaland, bruno, palmer, pedro then i think you need at least 1 5.5-ish type mid

      tbh i guess it could work, like williams and konsa (if always starting for arsenal) are good enough to play every week. like if you could just find .5 for hall over that 4.5 slot i think it could actually be solid enough

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        Here is my current team. If I roll with it I will probably tc Haaland.

        Verbruggen (Kinsky)
        Ballard, Calafiori, N.Williams (Shaw, Diop)
        Odegaard, Palmer, Szoboszlai, Cherki, Tzolis
        Haaland (tc), Pedro (DCL)

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  23. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Sorry made a mistake lol
    Repeat

    Hi everyone so IV hit my free hit team to get haaland in, unfortunately I can't triple captain him, how's this looking? Anyone I should consider?

    Kelleher
    Hall, Cuyper, Gabriel
    Foden, MGW, Cherki, zoboszlai
    Wissa, haaland, isak

    Bench forster,

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  24. F4L
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    sorry abit vague/long question, but i dont want to rip up my team as i really like it, but i guess it might be time to use fh this gw, do you see like 25-30 points potential gain here?

    normal team:

    Kelleher
    Gabriel VVD Murillo Thiaw
    Bruno Palmer (S)aka Szobo King
    Pedro

    FH team (something like this):

    Kelleher
    VVD Collins Williams
    Saka Odegaard Cherki Foden Szobo
    (H)aaland Wissa

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      It's literally impossible to say over 1 week

      Anything can happen, either way

      FH is probably more valuable when you have a few short term issues to address

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        cheers

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    2. Captain Mal
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Taking into account that
      A) Haaland is far and away the best captaincy option this week
      B) 2 of your attackers have the toughest fixture of the season
      I'd say it's as good an opportunity as it gets. This doesn't strike me as a GW1 team, so I guess you've already used your WC? If yes, that's the only negative of FH3, namely that you can't react as easily to some extreme/unpredictable news, but doesn't seem like such a huge risk, considering that you should be able to save transfers with this setup you have, so you'll be in a more flexible position in a few weeks.

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  25. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    3RD TIMES THE CHARM LOL

    Hi everyone so IV hit my free hit team to get haaland in, unfortunately I can't triple captain him, how's this looking? Anyone I should consider?

    Kelleher
    Hall, Cuyper, Gabriel
    Foden, MGW, Cherki, Szoboszlai
    Wissa, haaland, isak

    Bench forster, ajer, slater, Ajay

    Thanks for your patience lol

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  26. mazkills
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Lammens
    Ballard/Shaw/Calafiori (Van Hecke/Aina)
    Mbuemo/Tzolis/Wirtz/Szob
    DCL/JP/Haaland

    1 ft 2.5 itb

    a) szob > MGW
    b) upgrade defender
    c) roll

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  27. marcus2704
    • 16 Years
    21 mins ago

    Am on a FH and until now have had Isak up front, despite how worryingly he looked off the pace in the last match. With the Barcola signing, do you think there is a chance he would start for the next game, and be preferable option to Isak?

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  28. Pornchef
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Konsa starting at right CB according to some predictions and sources

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