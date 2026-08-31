Is Marmoush back on the FPL radar after Spurs move?

Two days after Savio (£6.5m) did the same, forward Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) joined Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old Egyptian’s initial loan has an obligation to become permanent for up to £60 million next summer.

So, have big-spending Spurs invested wisely, or overspent again?

We’ll attempt to help out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers below.

CAREER SO FAR

Marmoush started his career at Cairo-based Wadi Degla and soon moved to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, stepping up to their first team in 2020.

However, having been loaned out to St Pauli and Stuttgart, his only notable campaign for Die Wölfe came in 2022/23. Even that season was more about cameos than starts.

So he decided to join Frankfurt on a free transfer. They gave him the platform to shine against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund + RB Leipzig, as well as in continental competitions.

STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS FPL POINTS 2025/26 Manchester City Premier League 8 (13) 3 3 56 2024/25 Manchester City Premier League 14 (2) 7 1 73 2024/25 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 17 (0) 15 10 – 2023/24 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 27 (2) 12 6 – 2022/23 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 15 (18) 5 1 –

A particularly electric start to 2024/25 caught the attention of several clubs and, in January, he chose Man City, who hadn’t yet replaced Julián Álvarez.

The £59 million man scored an early hat-trick versus Newcastle United and, soon after, brought in 12 FPL points against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Yet there was a mixed end to the season. Missing a penalty in their FA Cup final defeat, followed three days later by a stunning 30-yard ‘Goal of the Season’ strike at home to Bournemouth.

A lot of those early months had Marmoush based on the left-hand side, but a quiet 2025/26 saw him basically be Erling Haaland‘s (£15.5m) backup.

WHERE MARMOUSH FITS IN AT SPURS

Showcasing his versatility, FPL keeps switching Marmoush between being a midfielder and a forward. This time, he’s the latter, and that could be how Roberto De Zerbi classifies him.

“I think he can play as a central striker. Number 10… different number 10 than Gallagher or Maddison, more of an attacker, but he is a player of big qualities.” Roberto De Zerbi when asked if he sees Omar Marmoush as more of a striker or ’10’

Indeed, in his Gameweek 2 debut against Newcastle United, the Egyptian was stationed up top.

Above: Omar Marmoush led the line for Spurs in Gameweek 2, although there was plenty of him drifting deep and left

Marmoush’s hot streak at Frankfurt was mostly up front, albeit in a partnership with Hugo Ekitike (£7.5m). Good at receiving passes over the top of opposing defenders, both he and De Zerbi mention his pace in interviews with the club website.

“Omar is exactly the kind of player we want at this club – ambitious, hungry and determined to make a difference. He brings pace, intelligence and a real threat in front of goal, and I believe he can take our attacking play to another level.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) presents his only real competition up top, and it feels likelier that Marmoush will be battling for the striker’s role as Richarlison (£6.0m) is on his way out.

Compare that to the attacking midfield trident behind the striker, with Savio, Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), James Maddison (£6.4m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m), Mathys Tel (£5.9m), Xavi Simons (£6.0m) and the potentially incoming Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) all options when fit, and Marmoush surely doesn’t add to that melange.

LOTS OF SHOTS AT CITY – BUT NOT MANY GILT-EDGED CHANCES

Marmoush was a Fantasy midfielder last season and, among his positional peers, he had the best rate of shots per 90 minutes (3.49).

Of course, he spent much of his time up front, but even compared to the forwards, Erling Haaland (£15.5m) was the only meaningful name who could better that figure.

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by shots per 90 minutes in 2025/26 (min. 500 minutes)

It was more volume than quality of chances, though. His average xG per shot was 0.09. For context, Yoane Wissa‘s (£6.1m) figure was up at 0.27.

Above: Omar Marmoush’s xG shotmap in 2025/26, with the bigger circles representing better chances. Green = goal. Blue = blocked/on target. Red = off target.

He is, at least, capable of scoring from distance/low-percentage efforts.

There were three direct free-kicks in 10 days for Frankfurt. He scored three goals from outside the box in his first half-season at City in 2024/25. And, crucially, he’s overachieved on the xG front in each of the last three seasons.

The pinnacle of that came in his final half-campaign at Frankfurt :

Above image from Fotmob

ANY CHANCE OF PENALTIES OR SET PIECES?

Spurs didn’t benefit from a single Premier League penalty last season. They did, however, get four of them in the Champions League:

Date Competition Player Outcome On pitch 18/03/2026 Champions League Xavi Simons Scored – 09/12/2025 Champions League Xavi Simons Scored – 09/12/2025 Champions League Mohamed Kudus Scored Richarlison, Simons 04/11/2025 Champions League Richarlison Missed –

Simons, of course, is currently injured, while Richarlison is on his way out.

Solanke, meanwhile, was off the field when all four of the above spot-kicks were awarded. He’d taken and scored three in April/May of 2024/25, so on paper he should be first in line – but will the striker even start in this new-look Spurs side?

Spot-kick duties could be up for grabs, then.

Marmoush has a decent record from 12 yards (nine scored, two missed), although his last attempt was a miss in the 2025 FA Cup final. Ndiaye, with his unblemished record of five penalties scored, could also be in the mix if he joins, along with Kudus.

As for direct free-kicks, Marmoush is a fan of those. He took three for City in his limited pitch-time in 2025/26. Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Kudus, Maddison and, when fit, Simons provide the competition. Tel might be off them now…

Corners seem much less likely. He was only a sporadic taker of those at City, and on Saturday, he didn’t deliver any of Spurs’ nine corners.

ANY FPL POTENTIAL?

The FPL community is just waiting for Spurs’ attack – still goalless after two Gameweeks – to become convincing again. Adding Marmoush and Savio to the mix certainly helps, as will the returns to fitness of Maddison and Kudus, and the potential arrival of Ndiaye. It might just need a little patience!

We should have more of a clue by Gameweek 7, when Spurs handily embark on a promising fixture run.

Four home matches in seven versus Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Fulham, for a player whose 10 Premier League goals have all come at home.

The problem with Marmoush is his price. The likes of Ndiaye and Savio could quite easily match or better Marmoush for FPL points, and at a cheaper price, too.

Then there are the other FPL forwards. Wissa is £0.9m cheaper and has an excellent fixture run now. Joao Pedro (£7.6m) is only £0.6m more expensive and his own great stretch of matches from Gameweek 4.

Marmoush has much to do to wriggle his way into the FPL conversation, then, even if his xMins have been given a serious shot in the arm by this move.