Moving Target

Is Marmoush back on the FPL radar after Spurs move?

31 August 2026 82 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Two days after Savio (£6.5m) did the same, forward Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) joined Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old Egyptian’s initial loan has an obligation to become permanent for up to £60 million next summer.

So, have big-spending Spurs invested wisely, or overspent again?

We’ll attempt to help out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers below.

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CAREER SO FAR

Marmoush started his career at Cairo-based Wadi Degla and soon moved to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, stepping up to their first team in 2020.

However, having been loaned out to St Pauli and Stuttgart, his only notable campaign for Die Wölfe came in 2022/23. Even that season was more about cameos than starts.

So he decided to join Frankfurt on a free transfer. They gave him the platform to shine against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund + RB Leipzig, as well as in continental competitions.

STARTS (SUB)GOALSASSISTSFPL POINTS
2025/26Manchester CityPremier League8 (13)3356
2024/25Manchester CityPremier League14 (2)7173
2024/25Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga17 (0)1510
2023/24Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga27 (2)126
2022/23WolfsburgBundesliga15 (18)51

A particularly electric start to 2024/25 caught the attention of several clubs and, in January, he chose Man City, who hadn’t yet replaced Julián Álvarez.

The £59 million man scored an early hat-trick versus Newcastle United and, soon after, brought in 12 FPL points against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Yet there was a mixed end to the season. Missing a penalty in their FA Cup final defeat, followed three days later by a stunning 30-yard ‘Goal of the Season’ strike at home to Bournemouth.

A lot of those early months had Marmoush based on the left-hand side, but a quiet 2025/26 saw him basically be Erling Haaland‘s (£15.5m) backup.

WHERE MARMOUSH FITS IN AT SPURS

Man City win furthers likelihood of Blank Gameweek 31

Showcasing his versatility, FPL keeps switching Marmoush between being a midfielder and a forward. This time, he’s the latter, and that could be how Roberto De Zerbi classifies him.

“I think he can play as a central striker. Number 10… different number 10 than Gallagher or Maddison, more of an attacker, but he is a player of big qualities.” Roberto De Zerbi when asked if he sees Omar Marmoush as more of a striker or ’10’

Indeed, in his Gameweek 2 debut against Newcastle United, the Egyptian was stationed up top.

Above: Omar Marmoush led the line for Spurs in Gameweek 2, although there was plenty of him drifting deep and left

Marmoush’s hot streak at Frankfurt was mostly up front, albeit in a partnership with Hugo Ekitike (£7.5m). Good at receiving passes over the top of opposing defenders, both he and De Zerbi mention his pace in interviews with the club website.

“Omar is exactly the kind of player we want at this club – ambitious, hungry and determined to make a difference. He brings pace, intelligence and a real threat in front of goal, and I believe he can take our attacking play to another level.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) presents his only real competition up top, and it feels likelier that Marmoush will be battling for the striker’s role as Richarlison (£6.0m) is on his way out.

Compare that to the attacking midfield trident behind the striker, with Savio, Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), James Maddison (£6.4m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m), Mathys Tel (£5.9m), Xavi Simons (£6.0m) and the potentially incoming Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) all options when fit, and Marmoush surely doesn’t add to that melange.

LOTS OF SHOTS AT CITY – BUT NOT MANY GILT-EDGED CHANCES

Marmoush was a Fantasy midfielder last season and, among his positional peers, he had the best rate of shots per 90 minutes (3.49).

Of course, he spent much of his time up front, but even compared to the forwards, Erling Haaland (£15.5m) was the only meaningful name who could better that figure.

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by shots per 90 minutes in 2025/26 (min. 500 minutes)

It was more volume than quality of chances, though. His average xG per shot was 0.09. For context, Yoane Wissa‘s (£6.1m) figure was up at 0.27.

Above: Omar Marmoush’s xG shotmap in 2025/26, with the bigger circles representing better chances. Green = goal. Blue = blocked/on target. Red = off target.

He is, at least, capable of scoring from distance/low-percentage efforts.

There were three direct free-kicks in 10 days for Frankfurt. He scored three goals from outside the box in his first half-season at City in 2024/25. And, crucially, he’s overachieved on the xG front in each of the last three seasons.

The pinnacle of that came in his final half-campaign at Frankfurt :

Above image from Fotmob

ANY CHANCE OF PENALTIES OR SET PIECES?

Spurs didn’t benefit from a single Premier League penalty last season. They did, however, get four of them in the Champions League:

DateCompetitionPlayerOutcomeOn pitch
18/03/2026Champions LeagueXavi SimonsScored
09/12/2025Champions LeagueXavi SimonsScored
09/12/2025Champions LeagueMohamed KudusScoredRicharlison, Simons
04/11/2025Champions LeagueRicharlisonMissed

Simons, of course, is currently injured, while Richarlison is on his way out.

Solanke, meanwhile, was off the field when all four of the above spot-kicks were awarded. He’d taken and scored three in April/May of 2024/25, so on paper he should be first in line – but will the striker even start in this new-look Spurs side?

Spot-kick duties could be up for grabs, then.

Marmoush has a decent record from 12 yards (nine scored, two missed), although his last attempt was a miss in the 2025 FA Cup final. Ndiaye, with his unblemished record of five penalties scored, could also be in the mix if he joins, along with Kudus.

As for direct free-kicks, Marmoush is a fan of those. He took three for City in his limited pitch-time in 2025/26. Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Kudus, Maddison and, when fit, Simons provide the competition. Tel might be off them now

Corners seem much less likely. He was only a sporadic taker of those at City, and on Saturday, he didn’t deliver any of Spurs’ nine corners.

ANY FPL POTENTIAL?

The FPL community is just waiting for Spurs’ attack – still goalless after two Gameweeks – to become convincing again. Adding Marmoush and Savio to the mix certainly helps, as will the returns to fitness of Maddison and Kudus, and the potential arrival of Ndiaye. It might just need a little patience!

We should have more of a clue by Gameweek 7, when Spurs handily embark on a promising fixture run.

FPL 2026/27 - Tottenham: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

Four home matches in seven versus Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Fulham, for a player whose 10 Premier League goals have all come at home.

The problem with Marmoush is his price. The likes of Ndiaye and Savio could quite easily match or better Marmoush for FPL points, and at a cheaper price, too.

Then there are the other FPL forwards. Wissa is £0.9m cheaper and has an excellent fixture run now. Joao Pedro (£7.6m) is only £0.6m more expensive and his own great stretch of matches from Gameweek 4.

Marmoush has much to do to wriggle his way into the FPL conversation, then, even if his xMins have been given a serious shot in the arm by this move.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

82 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Saka Potatoes 01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    What do you think about this FH squad?

    Verbruggen (Palmer)
    Gvardiol Calafiori N.Williams (Ajayi O'Shea)
    B.Fernandes Gibbs-White Cherki Gomez Szoboszlai
    Joao Pedro Haaland (c) (Kusi-Asare)

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      FH with Szoboszlai…
      It’s one week pal, have some fun.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I don’t know if Bruno is worth it on FH if you’re captaining Haaland (which you’re right to). I also wouldn’t own Pedro on a FH vs Arsenal away. I’d want to see a bit more Brentford in there, probably a Thiago and a Schade and probably a defensive option too, plus I want to see Isak probably. I think you have the right City triple up.

      I’m on this fwiw

      Kelleher
      Murillo Gvardiol De Cuyper
      Mbeumo Cherki Wirtz Schade
      Haaland (c) Isak Thiago

      Fodder on bench

      This leave me a little bit ITB. My main questions are whether I should own Munoz of Liverpool to try to exploit Leif Davies’ forward forays and whether I should have Murillo and Kelleher or try and squeeze a Raya/Gabriel/Calafiori in there and take out the Forest defence

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  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best option here folks??

    A- Thiaw
    Or
    B- Hall

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      B, Lewis Hall for me!

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      B

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B by mile(y)s

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  3. PogChamp
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Thought I was being clever playing Rondon over Gros but it seems this choice was kinda popular. I had Bruno as captain so can’t complain but it still stings having a 13 point player on the bench.

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    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Need to consider floors and ceilings

      Grob much higher ceiling than Rodon

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      1. PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yes everything was screaming Gros, mostly the basic attacker over a defender stat, so I’m still unsure why I went Rondon.

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  4. Kroenius
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    What should do with this for MD3 as a "rookie (played but forgot about team after MD4). 2 FT 0.5 ITB and no chips used yet
    Verbruggen (Raya)
    Reinildo/Robertson/Jacquet/Muñoz (Van Ewijk)
    Tzolis/Bruno/M.Sangaré/Stach/Szoboszlai
    Haaland/J. Pedro/Rutter

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    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Backs need some work Munoz to a city defender?

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      1. Kroenius
        2 mins ago

        If Muñoz to Forest goes through, I'd assume he starts right away and quite like next 3-4 fixtures of them (wonky Spurs home,wonky Villa away,Coventry home and Everton away) Gvardiol is possible though but MD4 Man U away and MD6 Pool away. Could use free hit at MD4 and WC at 6 though

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  5. Man Chest Hair United
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on these trades ?

    Bruno and Rodon out
    Cherki and Oreilly in

    Allows enough coin for Bruno to Palmer next week.

    Wildcard available to get Bruno back later

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You’re going to sell Bruno twice?

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      1. Man Chest Hair United
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Sorry second one is Mbuomo

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Risky, especially Cherki as he’s not as nailed as people think but I like ORielly pick.

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          1. Man Chest Hair United
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Thanks mate. Cherki will be short term think he could haul 2 of the next 3

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  6. bootsmanus
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What is the expectation in relation to Konsa's minutes in the short term? Don't watch a lot of Arsenal but I can imagine he'll be up for Mosquera's place quite soon?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Arsenal fan here. He could come in for either Mosquera or White. I’d guess he’ll be in the starting XI eventually but it’s hard to know how quickly that will happen

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  7. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is Gomez the best £5m option / is he worth bringing in for Le Fée?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If you’re selling Le Fee you should probably just buy Sangaré of Brentford

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  8. kempc23
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Lammens (eve)
    O’Reilly (COV) Califiori (CHE) Ballard (bre)
    Semenyo (COV) Gross (LEE) Szoboslai (ips) Mbeumo (eve) Ndiaye (nfo)
    (HHH)aaland (COV) DCL (bha)

    Kinsky, Joao Pedro, White, Davis

    Assuming Ndiaye goes to Spurs and is straight in, there is absolutely no need to wildcard this right? Can TC Haaland, and next week ditch Boomo and someone to get Palmer and Rogers in for -4.

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      No you are sound. At this point I prefer a hit to get the team you need rather than an early WC.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      TC Haaland is absolutely the right move. No way do you WC this

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  9. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Save FT lads?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori | Hume | Davis
    Bruno | Palmer | Semenyo | Cherki | Groß
    Haaland | DCL

    Dubravka | Shaw | Thomas | Walle Egeli

    1FT 0ITB

    Thanks

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    1. Zilla
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Save. Would start Shaw though.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          just now

          TC Haaland as well imo

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      You've got to get through tonight and European week injury free, or is it next week for the Champions League games?

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Next week

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  10. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Looking at highlights of the first Brighton game, Groß should be the highest scoring player in the game so far - 2 double back to back digit hauls!

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  11. MEGPAL
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Wildcard conundrum:
    A) O’Reilly & Szoboszlai
    B) Gvardiol & MGW

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      A long term
      B short term

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    2. Winnerr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      A with Gvardiol and an extra million to spend. He's the one playing LB.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

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  12. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    ON FH:

    A) Gvardiol, Schade

    B) Ajer, Foden

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Depends on what else you have from City. Probably B for me

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A easily

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  13. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who's the better option from Newcastle United, Wissa or Elanga?!

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Honestly I still think we need to see Newcastle against teams not vulnerable to the counter. Both Liverpool and Spurs played so massively into their game plan

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I agree with this though tbh

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Probably Wissa looking at underlying data

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  14. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 17 Years
    42 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (881 teams)

    Current safety score = 58
    Top score = 129

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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  15. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    What to do about Pedro, Arsenal defence and Fernandes on FH? Instinct is that they shouldnt be in there (Triple city, Brentford, liverpool as better alternatives) but am worried about the ownership

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    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      I guess the appeal of FH is to go against the ownership when there's a tricky fixture..?

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      They shouldn’t be in there. One Arsenal defender might be justifiable but wouldn’t have any of the others

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I’m on FH and have ditched all of them fwiw

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  16. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    36 mins ago

    In your opinion who is the best 3rd Man City player to have for this team

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Maguire Thomas De Cuyper Gvardiol
    Mbeumo Fernandes Szoboszial Tzolis Slater
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    2FTs 0 ITB

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    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Cherki for Mbuemo/Szobo?

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Maguire to Konsa and Szobo to Cherki could be a good move if Konsa starts tonight. Otherwise I’d go Szobo to Foden probably?

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  17. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    What do we think of Ndiaye if the move to spurs goes through? Keep or sell?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      He's probably a watch and wait

      i.e hold

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    2. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably a sell? Spurs looks anaemic in attack and I dont think a bunch of players with questionable historic G/A outputs with no pre-season cohesion is going to resolve that

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      1. boc610
        • 14 Years
        just now

        they had 16 shots against Newcastle, Marmoush was inches away with a few efforts and played really well. I would not use the word 'anaemic '

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  18. boc610
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    I know I sound certifiable but I reckon in a few weeks people will want at least two Spurs assets, maybe 3.
    (which could include Ndiaye)

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Double or triple up on Spurs?
      Last time I considered double it involved Kane and Sonny - current Spurs team doesn’t have a half o player there’s two were.

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Those were the days

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      2. boc610
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think De Zerbi will have them playing well soon. There was some incredible attacking play against newcastle, they got caught on the break twice and were unlucky. Marmoush looked the best player on the pitch

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Possibly

      If they are scoring

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      It could absolutely happen. They have good players. If the team clicks they’ll have a lot of underpriced assets. I hope not though because I never buy Spurs on principle as an Arsenal fan!

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  19. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hey fam!

    Mbeumo & Grimes to Cherki & Gomez for free?

    Next week, Van Ewijk to Konsa for free?

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calafiori Maguire Hume DeCuyper VanEwijk
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Grimes Slater
    Haaland Isak JP

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yep

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers Stranger

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I don’t like selling Mbeumo tbh. Especially because Cherki’s long term minutes aren’t completely guaranteed

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        I don't think Mbeumo's minutes are safe either once Amad is back

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          He’ll start every game, even if he gets 70 min subs. Last season showed us that

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          1. Mr Turnip 1
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Plus Amad is out for a few game weeks yet

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  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    With Cali (41.6%), Tzolis (25.6%) and Havertz (7.4%) ownership to go, should I be hopeful of a green arrow?

    Hopefully Havertz starts and scores. Ndiaye bench cover with 4 points.

    Currently red down to 1.4m OR.

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      How many do you need for a green? With Calafiori you are hoping for an attacking return as most have 1 defender and lots have 2. So really its Tzolis and Havertz, reckon there is one return in there expected but you will be lucky to get more

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm not sure

        It's probably 300k places

        I'm only green in the Arsenal league and a few that don't really matter

        I'm obviously hoping that Tzolis tees up Havertz and that Cali is adventurous down that left flank again overlapping or cutting in.

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Oh

        Currently on 78 points

        Would be nice to hit the ton

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  21. Hutchiniho
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which is the better combination here please?

    A. Szobozlai, Tzolis, Gvardiol, Vuskovic, Raya

    B. Bruno, Slater, Konsa, Ajer and Verbruggen ?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B if you never have to start Slater and Konsa is in the Arsenal team/you can bench him until he is

      A otherwise

      Just so you know Ajer is not guaranteed to play long term

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  22. FPLCEO
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    Big Coventry bench boost fail this week but saved by United result. Big decisions this week as No Haaland so question is:

    1. WC - get Haaland and Chelsea (but v Arsenal)

    2. FH - Haaland and Cherki and some good punts like Gibbs-White.

    Lammens (Rushworth)

    Califiori White O’Reilly (Rodin, Van Ewijk)

    Bruno Mbuemo Tzolis Semenyo (Rudoni)

    Pedro Isaac Thiago

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    1. FPLCEO
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Other option is Isaac to Haaland and Bruno to Gross with free transfers. Then get extra Chelsea with next weeks transfer:

      Didn’t want to lose Bruno ideally though.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I can see the advantage of the FH.

      Personally I'd like to save my wildcard for my December injury crises if possible.

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I’m on FH because it feels like a great week to swerve bad fixtures from players I do have and target good fixtures from players I don’t. I would advise the same in your case because I don’t like Semenyo he’s your only City (was the same in my team) you have Pedro vs double Arsenal defence (again same in my team) and you have a Bruno you probably don’t want to captain (same in my team).

      I’ve gone to triple City, Triple Brentford, double Pool attack, one Forest defender, De Cuyper and Mbeumo

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I also think wc is better saved till we have more info given how little we know about this season with so much change afoot in the PL

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  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    EXCLUSIVE: Swansea agree deal to sign Jeremy Monga from Manchester City, here we go!

    Verbal agreement in place on loan move for the talented winger, approved by #MCFC and Enzo Maresca as ideal destination to develop.

    No buy clause as Monga returns to City in June 2027.

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  24. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Newcastle have such a great run of fixtures till GW10 and no Europe.

    Wissa, Elanga, Hall, Dedic all look like excellent picks.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Maybe, unless they’re only good on the counter, or spurs are actually just rubbish rn. Newcastle still very unknown imo

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