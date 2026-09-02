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Sangare, Hall, Stach: The FPL DefCon stars of Gameweeks 1 + 2

2 September 2026 24 comments
Tom Hadley Tom Hadley
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Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in FPL – is one of our regular contributors who has returned for 2026/27.

He’ll again be providing data-driven articles regularly this season, chiefly around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

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We’re just two weeks into the new season, so samples are small, but it’s worth a quick look into the data to see if there are any lessons to learn.

Here, I’ll be drawing on the data in Fantasy Football Scout’s all-new ‘DefCon’ page, which is just one small part of the excellent FPL Toolkit you can find here.

DEFCON LEADERS: THE DEFENDERS

DefCon stars

Above: The four defenders who have hit DefCons in both Gameweeks so far

HULL CITY

DefCon stars

Newly promoted sides often start the season with a bit of momentum, but I don’t think anyone would have predicted Hull to be quite as solid as they have been.

From an FPL perspective, it’s almost too good to be true. A defence full of £4.0m assets, keeping two clean sheets in two, and John Egan (£4.0m) hitting 17 DefCon actions per 90 minutes.

Now, it’s unlikely that this incredible value is sustainable, but even if the clean sheets start to fall by the wayside, which they will, DefCons seem likely to keep happening. The way that Hull play almost invites the opposition to test their extremely physical back three, and they seem more than happy just to clear it and make themselves difficult to break down. 

Whilst Egan is the standout, all three centre-backs have both DefCon merit and attacking potential. Nobel Mendy (£4.0m) was just one contribution away from also having a 100% hit rate, and he would have almost definitely achieved it if it wasn’t for an early sub in Gameweek 2. 

I expect Hull to drop off but we saw with Sunderland last season that sometimes these big physical teams just continue to tick along in the league, along with their assets in FPL. Remember that the Black Cats came up from the play-offs with low expectations in 2024/25, as Hull did last year, and the Tigers are mimicking the Mackems with some heavy spending in their first transfer market as a Premier League club. All the iffy xGC data from 2025/26 can be taken with a pinch of salt now that the squad has been overhauled.

Even if you don’t intend to play them that often, it’s brilliant to have that consistent 3-4 point floor on the bench as perfect back-up. 

LEWIS HALL

The next name of interest is Lewis Hall (£5.1m). He isn’t your typical DefCon pick; that’s not the primary reason you buy him. He’s been taking set pieces, gets into great attacking positions, and has excellent baseline bonus. 

But when you factor all the reasons you would buy him, and then add the chance of DefCons in there, too, it’s just about as good as you could ask for for £5.1m. The cherry on the cake is the excellent run of fixtures to come:

The DefCon hits aren’t even too much of a surprise, either. Hall was one of the best full-backs for defensive contributions last season:

DefCon stars

Above: The leading full-backs for DefCon points last season, with Hall banking them in 25% of his starts

KRISTOFFER AJER

24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hall 😎

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  2. SomeoneKnows
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which transfer is better?

    A) Tzolis > M.Sangare
    B) Rodon > De Cuyper

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Maguire, Hume
    Tzolis, Bruno, Cherki, Szoboszlai
    J.Pedro, Haaland, DCL

    (Kinsky, Gomez, Rodon*, Davis)

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

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  3. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hi everyone,
    How's this free hit team looking?
    GTG

    Kelleher
    Hall, Cuyper, collins
    Foden, MGW, Cherki, saka
    Wissa, haaland, isak

    Bench forster, gomez, Davis, ajayi

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  4. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    Tzolis to:

    A: Elanga
    B: Gross
    C: Sangarre (have Schade)

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    1. BR510
      21 mins ago

      B since you own Schade

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      B or C.

      Need to see first how Elanga is looking against teams in low block.
      Both Liverpool and Spurs played to his strengths.

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    3. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      A. In decent form and has some nice fixes coming up.

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  5. SM001
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Great a defcon article! ZZZZZzzzzzz.....

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  6. BR510
    25 mins ago

    1. Bruno, De Cuyper, Yalcouye
    2. Saka, Gvardiol, Grob

    NO BB

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  7. el polako
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    So how much of a hold is Mbuemo?
    Which United team is going to turn up at Everton?
    The one from the 1st game and 1st half of Ipswich game or the one from last 30 minutes of last game?

    I’m tempted to sell him for MGW but didn’t pull the trigger yet.

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    1. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Surely a hold for me. 2.3xG in two games.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Only 0.5 against Hull and one against Ipswich inflated by the chance which was more difficult to miss than score and he still managed to mess it up.

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  8. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    Better WC option

    X 4.0
    Califiori Konsa Ajer X X
    Palmer Szob Sangare Cherki X
    Wissa Haaland Pedro

    a) Raya, Hall, Gvardiol, Groß
    b) Verbruggen, Dedic, Egan, Saka

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    1. Winnerr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

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  9. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    On Free Hit:

    Saka and Thiago

    Schade and Isak

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      a

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  10. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cherki minutes predictions this week? 54?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      45
      This time Maresca won’t listen to his begging.

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    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Can't afford Jerki anyway, so hoping for Foden 70 mins+ and brace of assists

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  11. el polako
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    So Enzo to City.
    It will be interesting to see how he’s welcomed by the fans.

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  12. F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    didnt realise truffert had such good defcon numbers last season, kinda went under the radar with hill/senesi around

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  13. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    sure its been discussed, but did barry just become a 90 minute man on pens with beto/ndiaye leaving and balogun deal falling through?

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