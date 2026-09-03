FPL

FPL price up Fernandez-Pardo, Mbaye + 20 other deadline-day signings

3 September 2026 37 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) priced up a further 22 players on Wednesday, all of whom were on the move on transfer deadline day.

For a run-down of each and every one of these individuals, check out this article here.

NEW FPL PLAYER PRICES

PlayerClubPositionPrice
Matias Fernandez-PardoNewcastleForward£6.0m
Ibrahim MbayeAston VillaMidfielder£6.0m
Zian FlemmingIpswichForward£5.5m
Dario OsorioCrystal PalaceMidfielder£5.5m
Chema AndresBrightonMidfielder£5.5m
Sorba ThomasHullMidfielder£5.5m
Malick FofanaSunderlandMidfielder£5.5m
Ilyas AnsahHullForward£5.0m
Robinio VazHullForward£5.0m
Quinten TimberCrystal PalaceMidfielder£5.0m
Manuel Angel FulhamMidfielder£5.0m
Hugo LarssonFulhamMidfielder£5.0m
Christos MouzakitisHullMidfielder£5.0m
Jean-Matteo BahoyaLeedsMidfielder£5.0m
Juan Riquelme AnguloSunderlandForward£4.5m
Taylor Harwood-BellisAston VillaDefender£4.5m
Honest Ahanor Crystal PalaceDefender£4.5m
Ben ChilwellCrystal PalaceDefender£4.5m
Ainsley Maitland-NilesEvertonDefender£4.5m
David Affengruber FulhamDefender£4.5m
Melvin BardLeedsDefender£4.5m
Brooke Norton-CuffyHullDefender£4.0m

REACTION

Transfer deadline day - as it happened: The new FPL arrivals assessed 1

Most of the prices here are pretty much as expected.

There’s the…

  • Defender from the newly promoted team at £4.0m (Norton-Cuffy)
  • The £4.5m full-backs – some of them back-ups – with modest attacking threat/little DefCon potential (Maitland-Niles, Bard, Chilwell)
  • The £4.5m centre-halves who’ve also arrived with unimpressive DefCon stats (Harwood-Bellis, Affengruber, Ahanor)
  • The £5.0m central midfielders with little attacking threat who might provide a decent number of DefCons, but who first have to establish themselves as regulars in packed engine rooms and are probably destined to be Fantasy footnotes (Timber, Angel, Larsson, Mouzakitis)
  • The £5.5m midfielder whose DefCon stats elevate him above the £5.0m mob (Andres)
  • The £5.5m wingers from lower-to-mid-table clubs, who arrive boasting good goal/assist stats in inferior leagues and/or glowing reputations (Osorio, Fofana, Thomas), but who have it all to do to come close to the likes of Mamadou Sangare (£5.7m)
  • The £4.5m-£5.0m back-up forwards (Angulo, Vaz, Ansah), who we’ll all retain faint hopes of benefitting from an injury crisis and increased game-time

Flemming‘s price of £5.5m is about what we expected, too, as a forward for a newly promoted side. Still, 11 Premier League goals for a Burnley side that was probably worse than (and not as attacking as) Gary O’Neil’s Ipswich Town means the Dutch forward is one to monitor. Penalty-taking duties would be the icing on the cake.

Fernandez-Pardo, alas, is a £6.0m forward. There was hope that FPL would look at his past left-wing duties and classify him as a midfielder, but it’s not often these days that we witness the shambles that led to John Lundstram being categorised as a defender in the past. We’re assuming he’ll lead the line for Newcastle, ahead of Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) in the ’10’, with the Magpies already well stocked for left-wingers.

Villa’s hot prospect Mbaye comes in at £6.0m, which again, is pretty much as predicted. As he’s someone with no Premier League experience, and still raw at 18, few Fantasy managers will be gambling on the winger from the outset, with so many more proven assets available at similar prices.

Bahoya is one of the most intriguing ones. A lightning-quick left winger who was linked with Arsenal in December (however true that was), he’s likely cheap because he’s often failed to translate promising displays into attacking returns. There were just three goals and four assists in 2025/26, although 12 of his 27 run-outs did come off the bench. If Daniel Farke can refine that talent, then he’ll be a name to monitor. Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) and Noah Okafor (£5.9m) stand in the way for now, though.

37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Barry at 5.5m...looks a decent option until January!

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yeah. Only small issue is he's a little bit shite.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Mere droppings in the world of the execrable!

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Good option for GW 5 + 6

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  2. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Hi all, best one week punt for Tzolis this week before a likely WC next week?

    Verb
    Cala Maguire Ajer
    Bruno Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Sangare
    Haaland JPedro
    (Kinsky Hume Diop Walle-Egeli, 1FT £0.3 ITB

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Schade

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Mbeumo replacement

    A: Cherki
    B: Foden

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        au contraire great warrior

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

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  4. Doug McCasual
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    anyone have any idea how man city line up with enzo and ndaiye arriving and doku back soon?..something has to give

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    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I think enzo will start with anderson. However ndiaye i am thinking to sell him soon. I doubt he is a starter at manc though

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      1. Doug McCasual
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        yeah ive got foden, doku and ndaiye in my draft team, I think one of them has to go

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  5. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Will my season be over if i dont get Haaland this week and make no transfer?

    Current team
    Verbuggen
    Calafiori Ballard Oreilly
    Semenyo bruno bumo Tzolis
    Pedro Isak DCL

    Kinsky Ndiaye white Maguire

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      Chicks dig guys with confidence

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Maybe bring in Cherki for coverage?

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  6. BR510
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    1. Bruno Yalcouye (8th attacker, wouldn't play very often)
    2. Saka Szobo
    3. Gibbs-White Szobo + 1.5

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      1

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    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      25 mins ago

      Who would you play instead? 4th defender?

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      1. BR510
        4 mins ago

        For option 1 I would be playing 343 with Yalcouye and 2 and 3 would be 343/352 shifted based on fixtures:

        Vebruggen 4.0
        Cala Konsa Dedic De Cuyper Egan
        Cherki Palmer Sangare ____ ____
        Haaland Pedro Wissa

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        1. BR510
          3 mins ago

          Yalcouye on bench

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    3. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably A to save the benching headaches every week

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  7. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best one week punt for Tzolis before WC next week?
    A) Schade
    B) Anderson
    C) Elanga

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

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    3. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      B because of Coventry

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    4. BR510
      3 mins ago

      Just bench tzolis - transfers are valuable

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  8. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Better option here?

    A. Maguire > gvardiol
    B. Tzolis > Foden

    Verbruggen
    White maguire Hume
    Bruno Wirtz cherki tzolis
    Haaland Pedro dcl

    Kinsky slater Davis van ewijk

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A is more sensible, B is higher ceiling.

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  9. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A. Hall
    B. J Pedro

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hall

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  10. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Yalcouye a good option for next 2 games?

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    1. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Should be. I can’t think of a reason why not for the next 2.

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Just seen he’s 20! He looks about 35.

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      1. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        2 mins ago

        Or 55

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    3. Cantonesque
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Won't Ayari displace him when he is back? Which could be as early as this weekend. And then Hinshelwood too beyond that timeframe, who probably owns that position when fit.

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