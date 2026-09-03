FPL price up Fernandez-Pardo, Mbaye + 20 other deadline-day signings

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) priced up a further 22 players on Wednesday, all of whom were on the move on transfer deadline day.

For a run-down of each and every one of these individuals, check out this article here.

NEW FPL PLAYER PRICES

Player Club Position Price Matias Fernandez-Pardo Newcastle Forward £6.0m Ibrahim Mbaye Aston Villa Midfielder £6.0m Zian Flemming Ipswich Forward £5.5m Dario Osorio Crystal Palace Midfielder £5.5m Chema Andres Brighton Midfielder £5.5m Sorba Thomas Hull Midfielder £5.5m Malick Fofana Sunderland Midfielder £5.5m Ilyas Ansah Hull Forward £5.0m Robinio Vaz Hull Forward £5.0m Quinten Timber Crystal Palace Midfielder £5.0m Manuel Angel Fulham Midfielder £5.0m Hugo Larsson Fulham Midfielder £5.0m Christos Mouzakitis Hull Midfielder £5.0m Jean-Matteo Bahoya Leeds Midfielder £5.0m Juan Riquelme Angulo Sunderland Forward £4.5m Taylor Harwood-Bellis Aston Villa Defender £4.5m Honest Ahanor Crystal Palace Defender £4.5m Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace Defender £4.5m Ainsley Maitland-Niles Everton Defender £4.5m David Affengruber Fulham Defender £4.5m Melvin Bard Leeds Defender £4.5m Brooke Norton-Cuffy Hull Defender £4.0m

REACTION

Most of the prices here are pretty much as expected.

There’s the…

Defender from the newly promoted team at £4.0m ( Norton-Cuffy )

) The £4.5m full-backs – some of them back-ups – with modest attacking threat/little DefCon potential ( Maitland-Niles, Bard, Chilwell )

) The £4.5m centre-halves who’ve also arrived with unimpressive DefCon stats ( Harwood-Bellis, Affengruber, Ahanor )

) The £5.0m central midfielders with little attacking threat who might provide a decent number of DefCons, but who first have to establish themselves as regulars in packed engine rooms and are probably destined to be Fantasy footnotes ( Timber, Angel, Larsson, Mouzakitis )

) The £5.5m midfielder whose DefCon stats elevate him above the £5.0m mob ( Andres )

) The £5.5m wingers from lower-to-mid-table clubs, who arrive boasting good goal/assist stats in inferior leagues and/or glowing reputations ( Osorio, Fofana, Thomas ), but who have it all to do to come close to the likes of Mamadou Sangare (£5.7m)

), but who have it all to do to come close to the likes of (£5.7m) The £4.5m-£5.0m back-up forwards (Angulo, Vaz, Ansah), who we’ll all retain faint hopes of benefitting from an injury crisis and increased game-time

Flemming‘s price of £5.5m is about what we expected, too, as a forward for a newly promoted side. Still, 11 Premier League goals for a Burnley side that was probably worse than (and not as attacking as) Gary O’Neil’s Ipswich Town means the Dutch forward is one to monitor. Penalty-taking duties would be the icing on the cake.

Fernandez-Pardo, alas, is a £6.0m forward. There was hope that FPL would look at his past left-wing duties and classify him as a midfielder, but it’s not often these days that we witness the shambles that led to John Lundstram being categorised as a defender in the past. We’re assuming he’ll lead the line for Newcastle, ahead of Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) in the ’10’, with the Magpies already well stocked for left-wingers.

Villa’s hot prospect Mbaye comes in at £6.0m, which again, is pretty much as predicted. As he’s someone with no Premier League experience, and still raw at 18, few Fantasy managers will be gambling on the winger from the outset, with so many more proven assets available at similar prices.

Bahoya is one of the most intriguing ones. A lightning-quick left winger who was linked with Arsenal in December (however true that was), he’s likely cheap because he’s often failed to translate promising displays into attacking returns. There were just three goals and four assists in 2025/26, although 12 of his 27 run-outs did come off the bench. If Daniel Farke can refine that talent, then he’ll be a name to monitor. Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) and Noah Okafor (£5.9m) stand in the way for now, though.