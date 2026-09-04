Brentford v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Brentford and Sunderland.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Brentford
|2
|4
|+3
|WD
|11th
|Sunderland
|2
|3
|0
|LW
Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):