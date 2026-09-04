Brentford v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Brentford and Sunderland.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Brentford 2 4 +3 WD 11th Sunderland 2 3 0 LW

Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):