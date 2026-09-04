Everton v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Everton and Manchester United.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 6 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

EVERTON

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Everton 2 4 +3 WD 10th Man United 2 3 +1 LW

Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):