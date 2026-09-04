Everton v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Everton and Manchester United.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 6 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Everton
|2
|4
|+3
|WD
|10th
|Man United
|2
|3
|+1
|LW
Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):