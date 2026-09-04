Champions League

Get the winning edge in UCL Fantasy with our new toolkit!

4 September 2026 46 comments
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The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League (UCL) gets underway on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

To help give Fantasy Football Scout users an all-important edge, we are delighted to unveil our new UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

Available to Chief Scout Members, it’s full of useful information in one place.  

Here are some of the key ways our new UCL Fantasy Toolkit can help.

FIXTURE TICKER

Chief Scout Members have access to our new UCL Fantasy ticker.

Here, you can sort by difficulty, clean sheet % and projected goals for each club in every fixture.

The UCL Fixture Ticker can also help highlight potential buying and selling opportunities, as well as the best windows to play your chips.

DETAILED STATS FOR EVERY UCL PLAYER

UCL Fantasy managers can now analyse hundreds of stats for every UCL player.

This includes performances from each club’s domestic league.

There are filters for position and team, as well as many more ways to explore the data.

A player and team comparison provides even more detail to help with those 50/50 decisions.

POINTS PROJECTIONS

To help identify the best picks for every Matchday, our projected points can help managers see when a player’s prospects are expected to improve or decline.

This can help spot the best captains and differentials.

A DEDICATED DRAFT TOOL

This feature allows users to build and test different squad combinations, factoring in points projections, fixtures and more.

Here, you can sort players by position, price or team.

Various drafts can be saved under different names, which is especially useful ahead of Matchday 1.

TEAM RATER

Our team rater provides an instant assessment of your UCL Fantasy squad.

The tool generates an overall team rating, so it’s a quick and easy way to see how your current team stacks up before making any changes.

… AND MUCH MORE!

All of our UCL Fantasy articles are conveniently located in one place.

There are loads more useful widgets and tools to explore, too.

So, if you’re looking to build your initial squad, improve your latest draft or plan out your chip strategy, check out our new UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

ACCESS THE UCL FANTASY TOOLKIT HERE!

46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    I guess Wirtz to Rogers is obvious now before any price change.

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    1. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Does anybody know if LiveFPL has been accurate with price drops/rises so far?

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      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        13 mins ago

        Not been accurate. But does give you an idea who's getting close.

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        1. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          10 mins ago

          The Scout predictor is fairly vague. What's the difference between 'likely' to rise and 'very likely' to rise?

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          1. Husky
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Likely to Rise- 95% - 99.9%
            Very Likely to Rise - 100%+

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    2. MBK 42
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just done this, don’t like making transfers early but no money itb and don’t want to risk being priced out

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Probably but Rogers has to play 2 games of football before he plays Hull

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      1. MBK 42
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Imagine he gets rested for the cup game?

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don’t think he did in their last cup match and that was against easier opposition

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  2. Tinmen
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Guys. Is it worth a -4 to swap Maguire who I have to start to Timber ?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Is Timber even ready to start games?

      I generally wouldn't take a -4 ever if I can help it. Especially when removing players who are fit.

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Timber won't start until after the IB I reckon

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    3. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      6 mins ago

      Timber, if he starts, will pretty much have to get a cs just to recoup your 4 points. Hard to profit from that one.

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  3. T.Henry14
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    On Wildcard:

    A) KDH + Wissa
    B) Elanga + Barry + 1.0

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A

      Wissa's fixtures are amazing. Too good to go without really.

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  4. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Do you think it is worth booking in a transfer on a WC just to have Palmer for a week?

    WC4: Palmer (HUL) + 2.4m
    GW5: Palmer (bre) ➡ Bruno (ful)

    I know all the cool kids aren't picking Bruno, but I kinda want him for captaincy in 6, 8, 10, 12, 14. There are some amazing cheap players this season that make Haaland & Bruno viable long term imo.

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  5. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Did 2 early free transfers to avoid price drop
    Mbeumo + frimpong to saka + 4.0

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  6. CAP
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    What’s the best way to navigate a WC for next week? Have hit it and transferred in Isak and Gapko to catch some price rises. Have we seen anyone actually go up .2 over a game week yet?

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    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 mins ago

      It looks like Cherki will rise tonight and if he does well Saturday that might get the momentum started to push him up another .1

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  7. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    I benched Palmer and Pedro for Barry and Yalcouye. Chance of season over?

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      2 Arsenal defenders?

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      You captained Tzolis GW2. You’re on a mission to make it season over

      Did you wildcard ?

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      I benched two Chelsea attackers and played two Arsenal defenders
      Congrats Chelsea on your victory!

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  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Made early transfers to avoid price drops. WC in case there are multiple injuries midweek

    Kinsky
    Califiori Dedic Kadioglu
    Bruno Palmer Semenyo Gross Sangare
    Haaland Pedro Egeli Thomas

    Dubravka Diop

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  9. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sorry, it's been a couple of years.

    What happens if I transfer a player in, and then free hit later?

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    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      15 mins ago

      Your first transfer becomes a freebie as well.

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      1. FPL Emu
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        As in the transfer will revert next gw?

        Does that mean a free transfer is saved up for later, or does that not happen with FH

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          It doesn’t happen, your team reverts to what it was the previous gw and you have the same amount of fts as the previous gw

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        2. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          1 min ago

          Here's the rule:

          Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are retained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.

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  10. Bielsa's Bucket
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thanks for paying back the faith Isak

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    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      just now

      Full credit to those who took the punt.

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  11. Bob B
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Mbuemo & Semenyo

    To

    A. Palmer & Rogers
    B. Saka & Rogers

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do Mbuemo to Rogers tonight and review the other move after the games are played this weekend.

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      1. Tinmen
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Im in the same boat, but only have 1ft
        Should I make the move?

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  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    I sold Mbuemo due to the price dropping tonight. Reluctantly though, I think the City game is tailored made for him. Them having possession and playing on the counter is what Mbuemo is great at…

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  13. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Have exact itb 0.0, do wirtz white -4 to palmer konsa ? Y or N

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I don’t normally suggest hits but that’s not bad…

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you think Konsa is going to start games, then yes

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    3. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wirtz is in the 'very likely to fall' category so you're on the clock.

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  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    2 players dropping in price tonight...am tempted to do mbeumo to palmer now and use wc if it all goes very wrong....bad idea? would you just take the -0.2m ? cheers

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  15. Manani
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    best 6m mid?

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Schade or Elanga, but I know he’s 6.1m now

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  16. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Bruno has averaged 8.1 pts per 90 under Carrick (21 matches)

    For reference Haaland averaged 7.3 last season.

    I wonder if Tielemans improves things further. Bruno was playing like a striker against Ipswich.

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  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    how essential is palmer next weekend? i am tempted to do mbeumo to palmer now but I have second thoughts...

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  18. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Virgil and Wirtz to Konsa and Palmer for free? What do you think?

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  19. Tinmen
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Folks, need to make a move now as Mbuemo dropping

    Who should I go for ?

    Barcola
    Rogers

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