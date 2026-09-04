Get the winning edge in UCL Fantasy with our new toolkit!

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League (UCL) gets underway on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

To help give Fantasy Football Scout users an all-important edge, we are delighted to unveil our new UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

Available to Chief Scout Members, it’s full of useful information in one place.

Here are some of the key ways our new UCL Fantasy Toolkit can help.

FIXTURE TICKER

Chief Scout Members have access to our new UCL Fantasy ticker.

Here, you can sort by difficulty, clean sheet % and projected goals for each club in every fixture.

The UCL Fixture Ticker can also help highlight potential buying and selling opportunities, as well as the best windows to play your chips.

DETAILED STATS FOR EVERY UCL PLAYER

UCL Fantasy managers can now analyse hundreds of stats for every UCL player.

This includes performances from each club’s domestic league.

There are filters for position and team, as well as many more ways to explore the data.

A player and team comparison provides even more detail to help with those 50/50 decisions.

POINTS PROJECTIONS

To help identify the best picks for every Matchday, our projected points can help managers see when a player’s prospects are expected to improve or decline.

This can help spot the best captains and differentials.

A DEDICATED DRAFT TOOL

This feature allows users to build and test different squad combinations, factoring in points projections, fixtures and more.

Here, you can sort players by position, price or team.

Various drafts can be saved under different names, which is especially useful ahead of Matchday 1.

TEAM RATER

Our team rater provides an instant assessment of your UCL Fantasy squad.

The tool generates an overall team rating, so it’s a quick and easy way to see how your current team stacks up before making any changes.

… AND MUCH MORE!

All of our UCL Fantasy articles are conveniently located in one place.

There are loads more useful widgets and tools to explore, too.

So, if you’re looking to build your initial squad, improve your latest draft or plan out your chip strategy, check out our new UCL Fantasy Toolkit.