Hull v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Hull City and Aston Villa.

The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 5 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

HULL

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Hull 2 6 +3 WW =19th Aston Villa 2 0 -5 LL

Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):