Hull v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Hull City and Aston Villa.
The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 5 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
HULL
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Hull
|2
|6
|+3
|WW
|=19th
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|-5
|LL
Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):