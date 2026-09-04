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Ipswich v Liverpool team news: Araujo starts, Barcola a sub

4 September 2026 48 comments
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Ipswich Town v Liverpool gets Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway.

Promoted Ipswich have started with a win against Sunderland and a heavy defeat against Manchester United, while Liverpool are winless after 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Bradley Barcola starts on the bench for Liverpool.

Ronald Araujo makes his first start for the Reds in place of Jeremie Frimpong, in Andoni Iraola’s only alteration from Gameweek 2.

You’d think one of Araujo or Jeremy Jacquet will start at right-back, then, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the midfield pivot.

Gary O’Neil makes just one change from the 5-2 defeat against Man Utd.

New arrival Exequiel Palacios comes in to replace Marcelino Nunez, who is among the substitutes.

Zian Flemming, who joined from Burnley for £20m on transfer deadline day, is also on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Lukic, Palacios, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

Subs: Walton, Furlong, Kipre, Ouattara, Florentino, Nunez, McAteer, Clarke, Flemming

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Tsimikas, Barcola, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

2pm team news: 32

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wildcard in gw4 is a good option?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Depends on your team. And don't pull the trigger until you've seen what happens this week, learn lessons from everyone who knee jerked Bruno out before the Ipswich game

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      As opposed to?

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      1. paulojdsc
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        I have many players in my team that will drop in price today.
        Le Fee
        Shaw
        Ndiaye
        Tzolis...
        Wc make sense?

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    3. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'm looking at GW6 during the IB.

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      1. Nomadic Spurs
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        I do it when it's needed; usually to profit from price rises or avoid price drops.

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  2. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    When teams WC to catch price rises do they just constantly transfer in players about to rise and hope for a double rise before they sell before deadline?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Think it used to be a thing, but price rises don’t seem to happen as much now? Especially 0.3m increases in a week….

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Those kinda people should be in the cartel business.

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      1. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        29 mins ago

        Seems a lot of overhead for 0.1m lol

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    3. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      No, not constantly.

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  3. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    I'm on a FH but as I was watching a deadline stream and tinkering with my team when I got an important phone call so I saved what I had but was never able to get back to it. Now I don't remember exactly what my team is. Oh well. I'm sure it's fine.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      (and I'm not going to look for a while so in order to keep myself in suspense)

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Don’t look until Sunday evening…suspenxxing…

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  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Evening,

    I was planning on using transfers this week and then wildcard next week, however I’ll lose 0.5 of value this evening if I don’t press the button. Would you do it?

    Current team for GW4:

    Verbruggen
    Ballard / white / Calafiori
    Bruno / mbuemo / semenyo / tzolis
    Haaland / Isak / Thiago

    Lammens / le fee / Hume / rodon

    2fts

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      0.5 is a lot. Honestly I would do it tonight

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  5. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    I thought this st7pid obsession with price changes had been over for a couple seasons but it seems to be back now ffs

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yep, agreed, see below…

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    2. paulojdsc
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      You can make a better team with 101m than 99m or am i wrong?

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      I never really cared much about them, unless I wasn’t going to be able to buy a player I wanted because they were going up

      Fabio Borges is probably the best FPL player in the last 10 years and he pays no attention to them

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  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Still think there should be no price changes for say the first 2 or 3 GWs, let everyone settle a bit, kinda madness these days…

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think I agree there. I can understand it adds an element to the game, but the way it is now I find it a bit too stressful.

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  7. Ballito
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    HUGE record on the line today.
    Liverpool are unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions against sides with Town in their name (W15 D5) since losing 2-1 to Grimsby in October 2001.

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    1. Jacquet or chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      YNWA.

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    2. Nomadic Spurs
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Did they play Wivenhoe Town?

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  8. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Swapped Gakpo and Ajer to Munoz and Collins about 20 mins before the deadline because I figured Munoz might get better mins and didn’t know who would play RW against the marauding Leif Davis. Looks like I’ve made the wrong choice with Gakpo seemingly on the right and Barcola and Ngumoha both ready to come off the bench. Hopefully Collins can make up for any points that may be lost tonight…

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I was swapping between 1 or 2 of Gakpo, Wirtz and Munoz all week. Ended up on Gakpo and Wirtz, but with all three starting, who knows what will be best!

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  9. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Now deadline has come around I can swap Rodon out, who’s the best 4.5m defender? I do have 0.5m in the bank to go up to 5..

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your defense

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      We don’t know until after this week’s matches. Konsa may be a good shout. De Cuyper a nice short term punt. Dedic at Newcastle may be good

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        This is correct. Don't transfer yet, anyone you get in could end up injured or suspended straight away otherwise

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  10. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Completely missed the Palmer rise. Planned moves of Mbuemo and Kluivert to Palmer and 4.5 in the toilet. Need to take a hit in gw4 if I want him or else sell one of VVD/Gabriel

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Go with Rogers instead

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Have Rogers already

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          And Pedro? You sure you need Palmer?

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          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yeah and Pedro. I’d like to have him and do t want to swallow the price drop on Mbuemo tonight…

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I’d ditch VVD, Liverpool defence a long way below par it seems

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    3. Zimo
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe get Saka? Sunderland away also good. Midterm fixtures also just as good.

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  11. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Let's go, Ipswich!!

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    1. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Specially Davis

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  12. langey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    How long does it normally take for price predictions on fpl site, to change from "calibrating status" ?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Dunno tbh. LiveFPL always went haywire after the deadline too with massively inflated jumps predicted for a couple of hours. Check back a bit later

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  13. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Damn it I started Leif Davis ahead of Shaw thinking Frimpong will start

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I started Leif Davis by accident lol

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Serves me right for my OCD in ordering the colours lol

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      2. OverTinker
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Let's hope for the best

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  14. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Last chance salon for Wirtz.

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  15. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    just now

    No Liverpool in my team. This should be a painful watch.

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