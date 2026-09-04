Ipswich v Liverpool team news: Araujo starts, Barcola a sub

Ipswich Town v Liverpool gets Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway.

Promoted Ipswich have started with a win against Sunderland and a heavy defeat against Manchester United, while Liverpool are winless after 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Bradley Barcola starts on the bench for Liverpool.

Ronald Araujo makes his first start for the Reds in place of Jeremie Frimpong, in Andoni Iraola’s only alteration from Gameweek 2.

You’d think one of Araujo or Jeremy Jacquet will start at right-back, then, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the midfield pivot.

Gary O’Neil makes just one change from the 5-2 defeat against Man Utd.

New arrival Exequiel Palacios comes in to replace Marcelino Nunez, who is among the substitutes.

Zian Flemming, who joined from Burnley for £20m on transfer deadline day, is also on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Lukic, Palacios, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

Subs: Walton, Furlong, Kipre, Ouattara, Florentino, Nunez, McAteer, Clarke, Flemming

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Tsimikas, Barcola, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.