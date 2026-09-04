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Man City v Coventry predicted line-ups + FPL team news

4 September 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Manchester City and Coventry City.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN CITY

COVENTRY

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
1stMan City26+4WW
17thCoventry20-4LL

Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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