Newcastle v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 5 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Newcastle
|2
|4
|+2
|DW
|=14th
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|-1
|LD
Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):