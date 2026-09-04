Newcastle v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 5 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

NEWCASTLE

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Newcastle 2 4 +2 DW =14th Bournemouth 2 1 -1 LD

Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):