Nott’m Forest v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) =14th Nott’m Forest 2 1 -1 LD =19th Tottenham 2 0 -5 LL

Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):