Nott’m Forest v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
NOTT’M FOREST
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|=14th
|Nott’m Forest
|2
|1
|-1
|LD
|=19th
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|-5
|LL
Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):