Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Foden a sub, O’Reilly injured in warm-up

5 September 2026 311 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We’ve got five Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm BST today, including the fixture that influenced the activation of a flurry of chips: Manchester City v Coventry City.

Cherki Semenyo

TEAM NEWS

The big team news from the Etihad, after the usual wild pre-match rumours suggesting otherwise, is that Enzo Maresca largely sticks with the same Manchester City team that beat Crystal Palace. So, there are starts for Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

Nico O’Reilly had kept his place, too, but he has picked up an injury in the warm-up, allowing Enzo Fernandez to make his City debut.

Maresca’s other alteration sees another deadline-day signing, Iliman Ndiaye, replace the benched Phil Foden.

Coventry’s Frank Lampard switches to a back five as expected, with Ethan Pinnock and Frank Onyeka replacing Caleb Yirenkyi and Loum Tchaouna.

At the Amex, Fabian Hurzeler’s one change is enforced: the injured Mats Wieffer is replaced by Yasin Ayari.

One of Daniel Farke’s alterations is also necessary due to Joe Rodon‘s hamstring problem. Brenden Aaronson and Jaka Bijol drop to the bench, meanwhile, as Nico Elvedi, Ao Tanaka and the fit-again Gabriel Gudmundsson are handed starts.

It’s one change apiece in west London.

Dango Ouattara comes in for Jaidon Anthony for Brentford, while Sunderland manager Regis le Bris hands Kevin Danso a debut at centre-back. Trai Hume drops out.

Liam Delap makes his full debut for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham Hotspur, replacing Igor Jesus.

Daniel Munoz is named on the bench after his move to the Tricky Trees.

Savio also gets his first start for his new club, as Roberto De Zerbi promotes the Brazilian winger, Destiny Udogie and Conor Gallagher to his starting XI.

Archie Gray, Andrew Robetson and Mateus Fernandes have to make do with substitute duty.

Finally, at Fulham, Shea Charles comes in for Sander Berge.

Crystal Palace hand starts to two of their summer signings, too, as Axel Disasi and Quinten Timber replace Jorgen Strand Larsen and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Janelt, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Wilson, Carvalho, Anthony, Diouf, Schuster.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Reinildo, Angulo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, Hume, O’Nien, Alderete, Methalie, Ahoka, Rigg, Fofana, Isidor.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Gross, Yalcouye, Ayari, Gomez, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Struijk, Promise, Andres, Osman, Costinha, O’Riley, Oriola.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Gudmundsson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Bassey, Andersen, Castagne, Iwobi, Charles, Palacios, King, Bobb, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Larsson, Berge, Angel, Muniz, Affengruber, Kevin, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Disasi, Richards, Canvot, Mitchell, Timber, Wharton, Khalaili, Kamada, Pino, Nketiah.

Subs: Benitez, Tomiyasu, Gozo, Hughes, Doucoure, Larsen, Mingueza, Chilwell, Osorio.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Aït-Nouri, Lewis, Kovačić, Nunes, Bouaddi, Foden, McAidoo.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Awoniyi.

Subs: Bentley, Latibeaudiere, Sakamoto, Yirenkyi, Torp, Hamer, Simms, Tchaouna, Thomas-Asante.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, Schlager, McAtee, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap.

Subs: John Victor, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Wood, Diomande, Igor Jesus, Yates, Netz, Munoz.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Tonali, Gallagher, Savio, Marmoush, Tel.

Subs: Dubravka, Robertson, Senesi, Gray, Bergvall, Fernandes, Solanke, Kudus, Mudryk.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

Introducing our new UCL Fantasy toolkit! 7
311 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland brace close there

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      It'll come.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        So close to clicking with Cherki, you can see it developing

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  2. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland Cherki will have many goals and assist between them

    Kane - Son, Vardy - Mahrez vibes

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    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ok, Cherki hasn’t assisted Haaland once this season

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Talking about the chemistry here

        Returns will come

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  3. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Semenyo hugging the line here. People were probably right in that he won't score as many goals this season.

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  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    will tottenham score this season

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  5. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Haaland not happy

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    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Me not happy either...want more goals!

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  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Early days, guys, but how is this lineup looking for next GW?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Justin DeCuyper
    Palmer(C) Saka Cherki Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro Barry

    McNally Gvardiol Sangare Ajer

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  7. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Cherki sub loading

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Balls through to Haaland most that half Cherki

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Wouldn't be surprised. Sounds like a Maresca thing to do.

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  8. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    I think City should get Foden on

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      +1

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Foden owners spotted 2

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  9. JBG
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Be a man Maresca and sub him off now, you know you want to.

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  10. Digital-Real
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brentford defenders lucky to have their clean sheets still

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  11. Chester Pepperpot
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Cherki off

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    1. Chester Pepperpot
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      For half time snack and drinks

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  12. Ninja Škrtel
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Cherki is ridiculously good..he must have 1 return at least

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