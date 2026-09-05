3pm team news: Foden a sub, O’Reilly injured in warm-up

We’ve got five Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm BST today, including the fixture that influenced the activation of a flurry of chips: Manchester City v Coventry City.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news from the Etihad, after the usual wild pre-match rumours suggesting otherwise, is that Enzo Maresca largely sticks with the same Manchester City team that beat Crystal Palace. So, there are starts for Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

Nico O’Reilly had kept his place, too, but he has picked up an injury in the warm-up, allowing Enzo Fernandez to make his City debut.

Maresca’s other alteration sees another deadline-day signing, Iliman Ndiaye, replace the benched Phil Foden.

Coventry’s Frank Lampard switches to a back five as expected, with Ethan Pinnock and Frank Onyeka replacing Caleb Yirenkyi and Loum Tchaouna.

At the Amex, Fabian Hurzeler’s one change is enforced: the injured Mats Wieffer is replaced by Yasin Ayari.

One of Daniel Farke’s alterations is also necessary due to Joe Rodon‘s hamstring problem. Brenden Aaronson and Jaka Bijol drop to the bench, meanwhile, as Nico Elvedi, Ao Tanaka and the fit-again Gabriel Gudmundsson are handed starts.

It’s one change apiece in west London.

Dango Ouattara comes in for Jaidon Anthony for Brentford, while Sunderland manager Regis le Bris hands Kevin Danso a debut at centre-back. Trai Hume drops out.

Liam Delap makes his full debut for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham Hotspur, replacing Igor Jesus.

Daniel Munoz is named on the bench after his move to the Tricky Trees.

Savio also gets his first start for his new club, as Roberto De Zerbi promotes the Brazilian winger, Destiny Udogie and Conor Gallagher to his starting XI.

Archie Gray, Andrew Robetson and Mateus Fernandes have to make do with substitute duty.

Finally, at Fulham, Shea Charles comes in for Sander Berge.

Crystal Palace hand starts to two of their summer signings, too, as Axel Disasi and Quinten Timber replace Jorgen Strand Larsen and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Janelt, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Wilson, Carvalho, Anthony, Diouf, Schuster.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Reinildo, Angulo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, Hume, O’Nien, Alderete, Methalie, Ahoka, Rigg, Fofana, Isidor.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Gross, Yalcouye, Ayari, Gomez, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Struijk, Promise, Andres, Osman, Costinha, O’Riley, Oriola.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Gudmundsson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Bassey, Andersen, Castagne, Iwobi, Charles, Palacios, King, Bobb, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Larsson, Berge, Angel, Muniz, Affengruber, Kevin, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Disasi, Richards, Canvot, Mitchell, Timber, Wharton, Khalaili, Kamada, Pino, Nketiah.

Subs: Benitez, Tomiyasu, Gozo, Hughes, Doucoure, Larsen, Mingueza, Chilwell, Osorio.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Aït-Nouri, Lewis, Kovačić, Nunes, Bouaddi, Foden, McAidoo.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Awoniyi.

Subs: Bentley, Latibeaudiere, Sakamoto, Yirenkyi, Torp, Hamer, Simms, Tchaouna, Thomas-Asante.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, Schlager, McAtee, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap.

Subs: John Victor, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Wood, Diomande, Igor Jesus, Yates, Netz, Munoz.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Tonali, Gallagher, Savio, Marmoush, Tel.

Subs: Dubravka, Robertson, Senesi, Gray, Bergvall, Fernandes, Solanke, Kudus, Mudryk.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!